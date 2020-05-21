S.S. Mailbag: Chemistry Experiment

Scott-

You often say on your show with Casey that it was really important that the Bucs bring all those defensive players back and that it was a big priority and everything. I'm not arguing with that- I'm glad we got Shaq and JPP and Suh back, too. But I kinda feel like our passrush was good but not great last year. I mean, were the Bucs even top 10 in sacks? It seemed to me like there were some games where if Shaq wasn't getting sacks nobody was. Also as you also said, Carl Nassib did not resign. So, does the passrush need to be even BETTER in 2020 and if so, who's going to get more sacks?

Thanks – Josh S., Fort Myers (via email to tbbsocial@buccaneers.nfl.com)

Yes, Carl Nassib, who was third on the team last year with 6.0 sacks, left for the Raiders via free agency, but if you had told me in February that the Bucs would be able to get three of four back out of Nassib, Barrett, Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh, I would have happily taken that deal.

Was the Bucs' pass rush good or great in 2019? Well, at times it was great but there were indeed some lulls, which is to be expected. Sometimes the opposition just does a really good job of blocking or schemes to try to limit pressure opportunities. Sometimes you have a lot of near-misses, which is really a flawed phrase if you think about it. But the Buccaneers' defense had five different games last year in which it produced five or more sacks, tied for the second-most in the league. The only defense with more was the Patriots, with six, and we all know how much love was showered on that group last year.

And, yes, the Bucs were in fact a top-10 sack team, as their 47 tied for seventh in the NFL. Perhaps more to the point, Tampa Bay's tallied 117 quarterback hits, second-most in the league and just one behind Pittsburgh. A QB hit doesn't always kill a play like a sack does, but a lot of them do, and the Bucs' total is an indication that they were getting to the quarterback a lot.

Also, the Buccaneers were clearly better at rushing the passer after Pierre-Paul returned from the neck injury that cost him the first six games of the season. Pierre-Paul famously celebrated his return with a sack on his very first defensive snap in Tennessee, but it's probably fair to say that he got more disruptive as he gradually got his legs back. He had five sacks in the last two games and the Bucs got five or more as a team in four of the last six contests.

But yeah, sure, it could be better. One reason the Buccaneers got a lot of sacks is because they faced a lot of pass plays, thanks in part to their top-ranked run defense. Tampa Bay's opponents threw a league-high 664 passes in 2019, 53 more than the next team on the list. In terms of sacks per pass play, the Buccaneers only ranked 18th, at 7.08%.

I think you'd like to see that rate go up. So where could more sacks come from in a defense that lost Nassib and didn't really add a pass-rusher (at least not yet). Well, it probably won't be from Barrett. The Bucs are banking on the league's 2019 breakout pass-rusher having another great year but it would be awfully aggressive to predict he'll get more than 19.5 sacks in 2020. Before he did that, no Buccaneer had ever had more than 16.5 in a season. And you also have to replace Nassib's six sacks.

The most obvious answers to provide a few more sacks are Pierre-Paul and Anthony Nelson. JPP has 21 sacks in 26 games as a Buccaneer; if he can duplicate that rate over a 16-game season he would rack up 13 more in 2020. Nelson doesn't have an NFL sack yet but the Buccaneers were awful high on him when they nabbed the Iowa product in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. A persistent hamstring injury limited the rookie to nine games and 155 defensive snaps last year but he seems like the favorite to soak up a lot of the 650 or so snaps Nassib left behind. Nelson was actually compared to Nassib somewhat when he was drafted; if he can replicate that go-hard-on-every-snap approach of Nassib's he might be able to replace those six sacks, too.

Otherwise, I would look to the inside linebacker duo of Lavonte David and Devin White. Sacks aren't their main job but I wouldn't be surprised to see them going after the quarterback more often in 2020. David has shown in previous seasons that he can be an effective pass-rusher and White had a promising 2.5 sacks last year. They had 3.5 between them; let's pencil them in for seven or eight.

Also Vita Vea could be a candidate to add a couple sacks to his total this year. He had 2.5 sacks last year but showed the ability to penetrate up the middle, especially with Suh occupying blockers next to him. Vea had 12 QB hits total; in contrast, Nassib's six sacks came on 11 QB hits. Vea might just need a little more luck to get to five or so sacks.

Finally, the defense could get a smattering of sacks from the secondary as a whole if Todd Bowles decides to blitz aggressively. Buccaneer defensive backs only had two sacks last year, one each by Mike Edwards and Sean Murphy-Bunting. That could end up more like five or six.