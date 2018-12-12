S.S. Mailbag: On Nassib, Playoffs and Draft Hindsight

Actually, Alex, the Buccaneers didn't sign Carl Nassib at all. They claimed him off waivers on September 3 after he had been waived by the Cleveland Browns during the league-wide roster cuts down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. When a team is awarded a player on waivers they also inherit whatever contract he had with his previous team, which is what happened here.

Had Nassib gone unclaimed (passed through waivers), the Buccaneers or any other team could have signed him to a new contract, and likely would have structured it for either one or two years. Often teams will sign players in that circumstance to two-year deals so that if the acquisition does work out they don't have to compete to sign him again for the following season.

Anyway, Nassib was a third-round pick by Cleveland in the 2016 draft, and like all players selected in Rounds 2-6, he received a four-year contract to start his NFL career. That contract runs through 2019, so when the Bucs claimed Nassib they got his deal for this year and next. So you don't have to worry, Alex, Nassib should be back for at least the '19 season.

And, yeah, that seems like a really good thing. Nassib had a combined 5.5 sacks in his first two seasons with the Browns but already has 6.5 this year to rank second on the team to Jason Pierre-Paul. He has also assumed a starting role, something that initially came about because Vinny Curry was out with an injury but has continued due to merit. There's no doubt that the Bucs are getting more pressure out of JPP and Nassib than they have out of any pair of starting ends in a very long time. Head Coach Dirk Koetter speaks very highly of the former Brown, citing not only his obvious production but the intensity with which he plays. The Bucs just had their first run of three consecutive games with four or more sacks since the days of Simeon Rice, and though that streak was snapped last Sunday when the Bucs got Drew Brees down just once, it was Nassib who did the honors with a strip-sack that led to a Tampa Bay touchdown.

Gerald McCoy is doing his usual thing, bringing pressure up the middle, and he's reached six sacks for the sixth straight season. But the last time the Buccaneers had two defensive ends account for as many as 18 sacks (that's Nassib's total plus 11.5 for Pierre-Paul) was 2005, when Rice accounted for 14 on his own and Greg Spires pitched in with four. The output of the JPP-Nassib duo is more like what Rice and Spires did in 2004, when the former had 12 and the latter eight for a total of 20. Pierre-Paul and Nassib have three games left to match that…and fortunately those likely won't be Nassib's last three games in Tampa.

Okay, so now all the teams we wanted to lose last week actually did: the Panthers, Falcons, Redskins, Eagles and Vikings. So where do we stand now? Who do we want to lose this week? (Other than the Ravens, of course.)

- Rusti Chaney (via email to saltydogs@buccaneers.nfl.com)

This was part of a longer email that Rusti sent in to be discussed on this week's Salty Dogs podcast, and she will get her wish on Wednesday, but I clipped this part out because it's worth hashing out here, as well.

Rusti is clearly choosing to take the glass-half-full approach here and is going to believe the Buccaneers have a shot at the playoffs until they are officially eliminated. And that's perfectly fine. It's also perfectly fine to be very skeptical of the playoff chances of a 5-8 team. Koetter didn't even discuss the Bucs' remaining playoff chances with the players on Monday after the loss to New Orleans on Sunday. Instead, Koetter takes this approach:

"I think you just play them. We talk about playing the best we can every week and wherever it falls, it falls."

So, yeah, you just play them. You need to win them all, almost certainly, and even then you're going to need a lot of help. And then you let the chips fall where they may, and if everything works out to get the Bucs into the playoffs, then great! And some people, like Rusti, would like to know what else needs to happen for this dream scenario to become reality.