Receiving Attention | S.S. Mailbag

Scott,

Is it possible for Todd Bowles to run a scheme with Carlton Davis Sean Murphy Bunting Jamel Dean and Antoine Winfield as the secondary? There are several teams that utilize the tight end and maybe Jamel Dean would be a better match up for a receiving tight end with his length and coverage skills compared to Jordan Whitehead who is more of a thumper who is very good in run support.

James P. Taylor (via email to tbbsocial@buccaneers.nfl.com)

To clarify, you must be talking about the base defense, with four defensive backs on the field, because Dean is already on the field when the Bucs go to their nickel. And so far this year, the Bucs have been in the nickel for 61.8% of their defensive snaps, so Dean has been on the field a lot. Sure, you could extend this idea to still letting Dean cover the tight end when the opposition has one of those on the field in their three-wide alignment, but then you'd have Whitehead matched up with a receiver.

So what you're talking about is replacing one of the safeties with a cornerback explicitly to get (what you suspect would be) better coverage on tight ends. It's an interesting idea, James, and I get your point about Dean's size and length. It certainly wouldn't faze Todd Bowles to put an unusual grouping of defensive backs on the field, and a one-safety, three-corner package would certainly be uncommon.

But I don't think it's likely. The flaw in the argument here is that covering a tight end will be the only job that this player – be it Whitehead or Dean – would have to do during the game. It's obviously not as simple as that. As you mentioned, Whitehead is indeed a hard-hitter and he's been important to the run defense. He is currently fourth on the team with 11 tackles and six of those have come on running plays. There will also be times when Whitehead isn't as close to the line of scrimmage and the Buccaneers are playing something like a two-deep zone. You might say that Dean could handle that role as a deep safety – I don't know if that's true or not – but it would be a big waste of his true skills.

Dean is very, very fast. He ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, which was better than any receiver clocked that year. That would help him against the faster tight ends but is of more use against even speedier wide receivers. He's also turning into a pretty sticky cover man, and his man-to-man skills against receivers – along with the good work of Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting – allows Bowles to be aggressive with bringing pressure at the quarterback.

Besides, Whitehead is anything but a liability when he ends up matched against tight ends. The Panthers only got one catch for eight yards from their tight ends last Sunday. The Saints fared better with Jared Cook's 80 yards in Week One but 46 of those came on a busted coverage by another safety, not Whitehead. Whitehead has 4.5 40-speed of his own and while he's not a tall safety he is absolutely ripped and very strong. Last season, the Buccaneers had plenty of moments when they lined him up in one-on-one coverage with the tight end and he more than held his own. If he hadn't the Bucs wouldn't have left him in that role.

Another thing about having Whitehead oppose a tight end is that doesn't always involve following him around on routes. On many occasions, where Whitehead lines up is based on where the tight end is before the snap, and often that is in-line with the O-Line. When Whitehead recognizes that the play is a run in such cases, now his job changes, and it's one that he's good at.

I like your creativity, James, and the idea of having Dean on the field as much as possible, but I would be surprised if we saw the package you describe become commonplace.

Any updates on Tyler Johnson? I thought he was going to play.

- @notdanyo.24

I think if this had been a normal offseason, and if Johnson hadn't missed most of training camp with a leg injury, he would have been in the thick of the battle for the third-receiver job. I'm not sure he would have beaten Miller but he might have shown enough to be in the mix to some extent. And then when Godwin became unavailable to play in Week Two, Johnson would have been a strong consideration to fill in.

Of course, we know none of that happened. The Buccaneers definitely didn't want to let Johnson get away so they kept him on the 53-man roster, but his path to playing time is proving longer than we probably imagined back on draft weekend. He didn't have much of a chance to carve out a role before the season began and now the problem is that the players who were available and did carve out roles are not going to give them up easily. Here's what Bruce Arians said about Johnson this week:

"He's getting better and better. He's been on the scout team for a while now and he's healthy, getting in shape. Took him a while to get him in shape. It will depend strictly on how these other guys play. Justin Watson had such a great camp, Scotty [Miller] has had a great camp. Missing that much time, it's going to be hard for him to break in there. We have a lot of confidence [in him]. He flashes it – we know what we have in him, that's for sure."

Sounds to me like the Buccaneers are as high on Johnson's future as they were on draft weekend, but that it might be a while before we see much of him in action … that is, unless injuries became a factor. It's worth noting that both Miller and Watson are on the injury report to start this week, with Miller limited by hip and groin ailments and Watson not practicing due to a shoulder injury.

What is the most challenging obstacle/opponent the Bucs have to face this season?

- @jacksonjudy2020

Well, as for the most challenging opponent, until someone proves otherwise I think we have to consider the Kansas City Chiefs the toughest out on the schedule. That's especially true since I'm answering this question after the Buccaneers have already played on the road against Drew Brees and the Saints, who were 13-3 last year and have a ton of that continuity that is so important in 2020.

But the Chiefs have a freshly-minted Lombardi Trophy in their possession and the most gifted young quarterback in the universe. As he showed once again last weekend against the very game Chargers, Patrick Mahomes seems to be able to almost will his team to victory, no matter how far they get down on the scoreboard.

Aaron Rodgers is also on the Buccaneers' schedule and he's playing like his hair is on fire and will probably turn 2020 into a long treatise on why the doubters shouldn't have doubted him. But Rodgers doesn't have the same array of pass-catching weapons around him that Rodgers does.

The most challenging obstacle has a much wider range of possible answers. Getting so many players to hold strong throughout the season on their quarantining effort won't be easy. It's gone very well so far and Lavonte David was gushing about his team's maturity on this effort in particular, but it wouldn't take much for a slip-up. That's an obstacle in front of every team in the NFL, of course.

There's also the always-looming possibility that a key injury or two will hurt the Bucs' chances. After a startling rash of injuries to big-name players swept the league in Week Two – though thankfully missing Tampa (knock on wood) – it was hard not to wonder if the lack of an offseason and preseason played a part. If there are going to be more injuries this year due to a lack of preparation, the Buccaneers won't necessarily be spared.

My main answer though would be the amount of time it might take for the offense under Tom Brady to hit its stride. On Wednesday, Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen repeated what several others, including Brady, have said: It's a work in progress. Christensen said that there are still times when Brady looks like he's running somebody else's offense.

"Each week, each day, it gets closer to him running his offense – our offense, all of our offense," continued Christensen. "It's going to take a little time. It was whatever the opposite of a perfect storm is, just not to have those reps in the offseason, not to have March [and] April to work through some of these kinks and to get to know each other. You wish that this was the second preseason game and you're working through those things, but it's not. We're in the season and we just have to accelerate it. It's happening, but it's happening slowly. It's not a done process yet. It's certainly not done yet."