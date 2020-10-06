Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Scotty Gets Separation | A Next Gen Look at Chargers-Bucs

Second-year WR Scotty Miller got more space between him and the defenders than any other receiver on either team Sunday…Also, the Bucs' defense pulled back on the blitzing in Week Four

Oct 06, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

millerThumbnailTemplate (2)

Quick: Name the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' leader in receiving yards one quarter of the way into the 2020 season.

Most Buccaneer fans would probably guess ﻿Mike Evans﻿, who already has two 100-yard games this season and is always a good bet to be this answer anyway. ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ led the team in receiving yards last year but has missed two contests already. ﻿Tom Brady﻿ has spread the ball around to tight ends and running backs, so there could be a lot of reasonable guesses.

The answer is ﻿Scotty Miller﻿, the 2019 sixth-round draft pick who is blossoming in his second season after winning the third-receiver job. Miller has been more of a second option for much of the first quarter thanks to Godwin's injury troubles. Evans leads the team with 17 catches and, most notably, five touchdowns, but it's Miller who has a team-best 250 yards and 16.7 yards per catch. That just happens to be a pace that would get Miller to 1,000 yards by season's end, if we want to start setting our expectations a bit higher.

Miller has been a consistent producer. He only had 11 yards in Week Two against Carolina but otherwise has at least 73 yards in each of the other three games. In the Bucs' high-powered win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Four, Miller matched his season highs with five catches and 83 yards, and he scored for the first time in 2020.

With the Buccaneers initially struggling to open up the passing game, Miller did what Brady needed to get things going: He got separation.

According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats database, Miller had the highest average receiver separation of any player on either team, and it wasn't particularly close. Next Gen describes this particular statistics as such: "How much separation a receiver is getting from the nearest defender (in yards) at the time of catch/incompletion." They only apply this to receivers and tight ends, not running backs.

Miller's average receiver separation was 4.76 yards, and surely had to be helped by his 19-yard touchdown on which the play design sprung him wide open and uncovered over the middle of the field.

Chargers vs. Buccaneers Week Four | Top Sights 

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 4 matchup against Los Angeles.

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Raymond James Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Raymond James Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Raymond James Stadium video board before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Raymond James Stadium video board before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Raymond James Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Raymond James Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

201004_KZ_Chargers_Bucs_165
4 / 114
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Secondary pirate ship logo before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Secondary pirate ship logo before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Crucial Catch visor before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Crucial Catch visor before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Bucs Vote shirt before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Bucs Vote shirt before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives wearing a Jamel Dean jersey before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives wearing a Jamel Dean jersey before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

201004_KZ_Chargers_Bucs_459
12 / 114
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, Cornerback Ryan Smith #29, and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wear Bucs Vote shirts before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, Cornerback Ryan Smith #29, and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wear Bucs Vote shirts before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Bucs Vote shirt before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Bucs Vote shirt before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Cornerback Parnell Motley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Tight End Cameron Brate #84 during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Tight End Cameron Brate #84 during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Fans wearing masks during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Fans wearing masks during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Crucial Catch decal during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Crucial Catch decal during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a forced fumble during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a forced fumble during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack with Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack with Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Tight End Rob Gronkowski during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Tight End Rob Gronkowski during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate after the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate after the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
110 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
111 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
112 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
113 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
114 / 114

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

There were 11 receivers and tight ends on the two teams combined who caught at least one pass in Sunday's game and Next Gen has average receiver separation figures on all of them except Buccaneers tight end Cam Brate. Here they are in descending order:

Bucs WR Scotty Miller: 4.76

Chargers WR Keenan Allen: 3.81

Bucs TE O.J. Howard: 3.00

Bucs WR Mike Evans: 2.74

Bucs WR Justin Watson: 2.38

Chargers TE Hunter Henry: 2.36

Chargers WR Tyron Johnson: 2.01

Chargers WR Jalen Guyton: 1.20

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski: 0.57

Chargers TE Donald Parham: 0.48

Gronkowski's figure is a bit humorous because he essentially had negative yards of separation on both his 29-yard catch in the fourth quarter and his attempted grab in the back of the end zone just before halftime. His third target was an incomplete deep ball.

Miller may not make it to 1,000 yards this season, and he almost surely won't hit that figure on the money no matter what his current pace suggests. But if he keeps getting daylight between himself and the nearest defender, Tom Brady is going to continue to get him the ball.

Here are some additional observations gleaned from the updated Next Gen stats database after Week Four:

So You're Saying There's a Chance

Tom Brady may be the all-time master at comebacks, but that doesn't make what he and the Buccaneers did on Sunday any less rare. Teams that are down by 17 points with one minute left in the first half do not often finish the day with a victory.

The Buccaneers actually took a 7-0 lead on the game's opening drive, and the Next Gen win probability chart took off in their direction accordingly. After Cam Brate's three-yard touchdown catch, the chart indicated that the Buccaneers had a 73% chance of winning the game. Then things took a quick turn for the worse with Justin Herbert's 53-yard touchdown pass to Tyron Johnson and Michael Davis's 78-yard pick six. By the time the Chargers had increased their lead to 24-7 and then forced a Buccaneer punt with 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter, that chart had reversed course drastically. At that moment, the Chargers were considered prohibitive favorites, with a 91% chance of victory.

The win probability chart is a tool to predict how likely it is a team is going to win at any given point in a game based on the historical outcomes of teams in the same situation. Obviously, the Buccaneers found a way to be among those 9% of teams who rallied from that point to a victory. The rally started with Joshua Kelly's fumble, which Brady turned into a six-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans just before halftime and, down 24-14, the Bucs went into halftime as "only" 80% underdogs.

The Bucs were favorites again after the aforementioned Miller touchdown gave them a 28-24 lead with 52 seconds left in the third quarter, but it didn't last long as Herbert answered immediately with a 72-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Guyton. The chart had the Chargers as 60% favorites as the fourth quarter began. Tampa Bay didn't get the favorite status back for good until Mike Evans made a 48-yard catch down to the Los Angeles seven-yard line with 12:51 left in regulation.

Calling Off the Dogs

Last week, Buccaneers Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles brought the house at Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel, sending extra pass-rushers on 60% of Denver's drop-backs. And it worked. The Bucs pressured the Broncos' passers on 12 of those 27 plays and got four of their six sacks while blitzing.

Bowles took a different approach against Herbert and the Chargers. Defining a "blitz" as any play in which more than four defenders come after the quarterback, the Buccaneers' defense only blitzed on 10 of Herbert's 27 drop-backs, or 37.0%. That was probably for the best, because Herbert performed well under that added pressures, throwing two touchdown passes among those 10 snaps. That included the only play on which the Buccaneers brought seven defenders after Herbert, as he stood tall in a collapsing pocket and threw straight over the top to Jalen Guyton for a 72-yard score.

The Bucs did get their two sacks on blitzes, one with five coming in and one with six. Overall, Herbert threw eight passes against blitzes and complete six of them for 122 yards and two scores. The Buccaneers didn't get a sack out of any of their four-man rushes but did log five quarterback pressures.

RoJo Runs Right

Tampa Bay's offensive line had one of its best outings in a while on Sunday, and running back Ronald Jones surely appreciated the seams he was getting on handoffs. In turn, the linemen appreciated how hard Jones hit those seams.

"He's a force, man," said guard Ali Marpet. "He's running his feet, he's hitting it hard. Guys aren't going to want to tackle him. He's done a really nice job and I think yesterday he got some opportunities and I'm sure he'll continue to run the ball that hard the rest of the year."

Jones finished the day with 111 yards on 20 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per tote. It was his first 100-yard rushing day of the 2020 season. Specifically, he did most of his damage between the tackles, and particularly when he ran over right guard, where Alex Cappa plays.

On seven carries in Cappa's direction, Jones picked up 61 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per play. His five runs to the middle left produced 23 yards, while his eight carries at or around the tackles accounted for 27 yards.

Related Content

news

Game Ball | Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Does Tom Brady deserve the Game Ball in Week Four for his five-touchdown performance in a comeback win, or would you give it to Mike Evans for igniting that comeback with his gritty 122 yards and a score?…Vote below
news

Ke'Shawn Vaughn Was Ready for His Moment

Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn came up big when the Bucs needed him in crunch time of Sunday's win, and that's because he stayed ready for a moment he didn't know was about to arrive
news

What's Next: Short Week Leads to Prime Time in Chicago

The Bucs will try to stretch their winning streak to four games on Thursday in Chicago when they play the first of five prime-time games in a span of seven weeks.
news

Rookies Tyler Johnson, Ke'Shawn Vaughn Could Get Their Shot

With Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette sidelined, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Tyler Johnson could soon join Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield in helping the Bucs' Class of 2020 make a big impact
news

O.J. Howard Settling Into New Role

Fourth-year TE O.J. Howard has seen his role shift somewhat in 2020 after the arrival of Rob Gronkowski and he's learning how to be productive in it as the Bucs' offense makes steady week-to-week progress
news

Lavonte David Does It All in September, Wins Defensive Player of the Month

The NFL has named Buccaneers ILB Lavonte David the NFC Defensive Player for the Month for September after he put together a stat line unmatched across the league
news

What a Debut | Antoine Winfield, Jr. Named Defensive Rookie of the Month

Second-round S Antoine Winfield, Jr. is the first Buccaneers defensive back ever to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors after he put together a robust stat line filled with big plays in September
news

Homecoming King! | Shaq Barrett Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Bucs OLB Shaquil Barrett has won his second NFC Defensive Player of the Week award in 19 games as a Buccaneer after punishing his former team with two sacks and a safety in Denver on Sunday
news

Bowles Brings the House | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Broncos

The Buccaneers' defense dialed up a higher percentage of blitzes than usual on Sunday, and it worked for the most part…Also Tom Brady was particularly good passing to three specific areas, and more
news

Game Ball | Buccaneers vs. Broncos

Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith nominate two possible recipients of the Game Ball for Tampa Bay's 28-10 win over Denver on Sunday…What do you think? Cast your vote in the poll
news

Bradley Pinion, Ryan Succop Part of Special Teams 'Win' in Denver

Bruce Arians called the Bucs' efforts in the third phase of the game a 'major win' on Sunday, and in addition to a big early play by Patrick O'Connor, Tampa Bay's kickers showed how their dependability can affect game outcomes

Advertising