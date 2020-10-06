Scotty Gets Separation | A Next Gen Look at Chargers-Bucs

Calling Off the Dogs

Last week, Buccaneers Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles brought the house at Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel, sending extra pass-rushers on 60% of Denver's drop-backs. And it worked. The Bucs pressured the Broncos' passers on 12 of those 27 plays and got four of their six sacks while blitzing.

Bowles took a different approach against Herbert and the Chargers. Defining a "blitz" as any play in which more than four defenders come after the quarterback, the Buccaneers' defense only blitzed on 10 of Herbert's 27 drop-backs, or 37.0%. That was probably for the best, because Herbert performed well under that added pressures, throwing two touchdown passes among those 10 snaps. That included the only play on which the Buccaneers brought seven defenders after Herbert, as he stood tall in a collapsing pocket and threw straight over the top to Jalen Guyton for a 72-yard score.

The Bucs did get their two sacks on blitzes, one with five coming in and one with six. Overall, Herbert threw eight passes against blitzes and complete six of them for 122 yards and two scores. The Buccaneers didn't get a sack out of any of their four-man rushes but did log five quarterback pressures.

RoJo Runs Right

Tampa Bay's offensive line had one of its best outings in a while on Sunday, and running back Ronald Jones surely appreciated the seams he was getting on handoffs. In turn, the linemen appreciated how hard Jones hit those seams.

"He's a force, man," said guard Ali Marpet. "He's running his feet, he's hitting it hard. Guys aren't going to want to tackle him. He's done a really nice job and I think yesterday he got some opportunities and I'm sure he'll continue to run the ball that hard the rest of the year."

Jones finished the day with 111 yards on 20 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per tote. It was his first 100-yard rushing day of the 2020 season. Specifically, he did most of his damage between the tackles, and particularly when he ran over right guard, where Alex Cappa plays.