Holding the Line | S.S. Mailbag 

Do we have any updates on Shaq's status for Saturday?

Jay's question came in before Wednesday's roster news, so if you already know the answer at this one don't yell at Jay and your screen. Chances are he already knows the answer, too, but let's go ahead and put it out there again for anyone who is reading and hasn't heard.

The Buccaneers' activated outside linebacker Shaq Barrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday afternoon, which means he will be able to join the team on the practice field on Thursday. More importantly, he can now play on Saturday night.

This did not come as a surprise. While NFL teams are not allowed to say why they are putting a player on the COVID list – a positive test or just close contact with someone who tested positive – Barrett's wife made it clear on Instagram that he was the latter. Since he went on the list on Friday at the same time as Devin White, it's fair to assume his proximity was to White. After he went on the list, all he had to do was get five straight days of negative tests to be able to be activated, and that's apparently what happened.

There shouldn't be anything holding Barrett back, as he's not recovering from anything. He presumably will jump right back into the starting lineup opposite Jason Pierre-Paul and restore the Buccaneers'' two-headed edge-rushing monster. That's fantastic news for the Buccaneers; even after missing the last game Barrett still finished tied for third in the NFL in quarterback pressures.

Do you think any of our Buccs have a shot at awards at the end of the season? I mean, like MVP and defensive mvp and all of that. I know Antoine Winfield has had a great year but I think everyone is already giving that rookie award to Young in Washington. Who has the best shot at getting an award?

Call me Scott, Julian. Mr. Smith is my father (and about a billion other people).

I'm glad you asked me this, Julian (and it actually came in last week so I'm glad I sat on it for this week), because I brought up a point about this during our latest Salty Dogs podcast. That point is: Tom Brady isn't going to win his fourth NFL MVP award this season, but he darn sure is worthy of some votes.

Now, in that podcast discussion, I thought that Brady should get some attention on voter's ballots as maybe their third or fourth choice. My understanding in that moment was that each voter for the Associated Press submitted a ballot ranking their top five choices, and then all of those votes were added up to produce a winner. The problem here is I also happen to be a big baseball fan, and I was confusing NFL award voting with MLB MVP voting. Those voters submit a ballot ranking their top 10 choices. In the NFL, the AP voters – there are 50 of them – just vote for one player. Last year, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson got all 50 votes and was just the second unanimous MVP winner in league history.

So, yeah, now I don't think Brady is likely to get any MVP votes, but he should be in the discussion. That award is widely believed to be in Aaron Rodgers' pocket, and it's awfully hard to argue with that choice. Rodgers led the NFL with 48 touchdown passes and only threw five interceptions. His 121.5 passer rating was by far the best in the league and is the second-highest single season mark in league history…behind his own 122.5 in 2011, when he won the first of his two league MVP awards.

If there were down-ballot votes, however, Brady would deserve quite a bit of consideration. Other quarterbacks who have been touted as MVP candidates as the season progressed included Seattle's Russell Wilson, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo's Josh Allen. Brady has the same number of touchdown passes as Wilson and more than Mahomes and Allen. He has more passing yards than Allen and Wilson. The other three top him in passer rating, but not by a huge margin. I'm not sure how I would rank those four candidates, but it would be close. And all of them led their teams to the playoffs.

Julian was right about Chase Young. Earlier this week he was in fact named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Winfield had a marvelous season and was a serious second-round steal, but defensive backs are going to have to put up huge numbers in interceptions or sacks in order to beat out a dominant edge rusher in the voting.

I absolutely believe that Tristan Wirfs is deserving of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year but I also absolutely know he won't get it. The AP has been giving out that award since 1967 and it has been won never times by an offensive lineman. If Joe Thomas, who had the added juice of being the third-overall pick, couldn't win it in 2007, no tackle ever will. Okay, maybe if there was a complete lack of strong candidates at the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions, but this season has seen the arrival of Justin Herbert and Justin Jefferson, who were marvelous and will surely be splitting the votes.

Devin White has a pretty incredible mix of stats with his 140 tackles and 9.0 sacks, but we've got a guy with 10 interceptions (Xavien Howard), a guy with 15 sacks (T.J. Watt) and a guy named Aaron Donald. That's too high of a wall to climb. You might think of Rob Gronkowski as a good candidate for Comeback Player of the Year award but it has already been given to Alex Smith, and deservedly so. Brady could be a consideration in the Offensive Player of the Year award, but voters like to use that as an alternative to the quarterback they are naming MVP, so it's likely Alvin Kamara, Stefon Diggs or Derrick Henry.