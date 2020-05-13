The Bucs' Best Game Ever in Every Week of the Season, Part 2

Week 13: Buccaneers 33, Saints 14, Dec. 11, 1977

Tampa Bay could win a Week 13 game 100-0 in the future but nothing will ever unseat this game from the top of the list. It is, after all, the first victory in franchise history after a record 0-26 start in a difficult era for expansion teams. The Buccaneers set a team record with three interception returns for touchdowns in the Superdome on their way to a 33-14 victory that kicked off a celebration in the streets back in Tampa. That record has never been matched in the regular season for Tampa Bay…but it was fittingly equaled in the team's win over Oakland in Super Bowl XXXVII. Buccaneers Head Coach John McKay called it "the greatest victory in the history of the world." Saints Head Coach Hank Stram called it "the worst experience of my coaching career." The Bucs were met by a party when their team plane returned to Tampa.

Honorable Mention(s): 2000 – Warrick Dunn broke off a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play of the Bucs' second drive, and Brian Kelly followed not long after with a pick-six in a rousing 27-7 win over the Cowboys during a four-game late-season winning streak; 2016 – a five-game winning streak is kept alive by Lavonte David's pick-six and Keith Tandy's game-sealing interception on the goal line with three minutes left.

Week 14: Buccaneers 34, Falcons 10, Dec. 8, 2002

The Buccaneers were tied atop the NFC standings heading into Week 14 in their Super Bowl season but were barely holding off Atlanta, which had not lost a game in eight weeks. The matchup of young QB phenom Michael Vick against the Buccaneers' swarming defense was so attractive that the NFL commissioner chose to come to Tampa for the game. As it turned out, Derrick Brooks and the Bucs' defense ruled the day, holding Vick to 12-of-15 passing, 125 yards through the air and – thanks in large part to the shadowing of Brooks – just nine yards on six carries. Tampa Bay's defense held the high-powered Falcons to 181 total yards while the Bucs' offense racked up 421 yards and Brad Johnson threw four touchdown passes.

Honorable Mention(s): 1977 – a week after getting its first-ever victory, the Buccaneers followed up with their first home win over the St. Louis Cardinals, a 17-7 decision that was followed by the fans storming the field and tearing down the goalposts; 1998 – the first Monday Night Football game in Tampa in 15 years, this one was a showcase for a rising defense, which sacked Brett Favre eight times and forced him to fumble six times in a 24-22 victory; 2005 – the Bucs win at Carolina, 2010, and it's largely remembered as the game in which Ronde Barber had a sack and an interception and became the first cornerback in the NFL's 20/20 Club (sacks and interceptions) but it was also a huge win in the middle of a critical three-game road swing that in the end was what gave Tampa Bay the '05 division title.

Week 15: Buccaneers 48, Saints 21, Dec. 23, 2001

New Orleans was 7-6 and still in the playoff hunt in late December of the 2001 season, but the Buccaneers changed that in a hurry. Tampa Bay rolled out to a 30-0 lead by halftime with Mike Alstott and Warrick Dunn both scoring touchdowns. Ronde Barber spent the afternoon terrorizing Aaron Brooks (something of which he made a habit), picking him off three times and returning one of them 30 yards for a touchdown. Brad Johnson also threw three touchdown passes as the Buccaneers matched their record (at the time) for points in a single game.

Honorable Mention(s): 2007 – the Buccaneers clinched a playoff berth on this mid-December day at Raymond James Stadium and absolutely demolished the Falcons, 37-3, but the game is most remembered for Micheal Spurlock's 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the first score of its kind in franchise history.

Week 16: Buccaneers 38, Rams 35, Dec. 18, 2000

To be clear, this game was so good that it wins the top spot here for Week 16 over not one but two contests that won the franchise its first two division titles. See the honorable mentions below for more, because those 1979 and 1981 season finales deserve almost equal attention. This extreme shootout with the Greatest Show on Turf Rams, however, might be the most exciting regular-season game the Bucs have ever played. The signature play was Warrick Dunn's pitch-back to Shaun King after he had been trapped in the backfield by Kevin Carter late in the fourth quarter. King took the ball and juked several Rams defenders to gain 15 yards and a first down, with an unnecessary roughness penalty at the end adding 15 more. That kept alive a drive that led to Warrick Dunn's third touchdown of the game, a one-yard run that led to the game's final score and was followed by John Lynch's game-sealing interception of Kurt Warner. This was also a revenge game for the 1999 NFC Championship Game…oh, and it was on the Monday Night Football Stage.