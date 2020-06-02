The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 21-30

When cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting picked off a pass and returned it 70 yards in Week 15 of his rookie season, it was a notable occasion for several reasons. Most importantly, of course, the interception ended any comeback hopes for the Detroit Lions, who were only trailing by a touchdown with five minutes left at the time. Tampa Bay would go on to win, 38-17.

It was also particularly satisfying for Murphy-Bunting because the game was at Ford Field and he had grown up in a Detroit suburb before playing his college ball at Central Michigan. There was a large contingent of his friends and family in the stands to witness his biggest NFL moment to date.

Then there's the far less important note that perhaps only appeals to me. Murphy-Bunting wore jersey number 26 in 2019, and his pick-six was the first one by a Buccaneer wearing that number since the most famous game in franchise history. In Super Bowl XXXVII, Dwight Smith became the first – and still only – player in Super Bowl history to return two interceptions for touchdowns in the same game. He wore number 26. In fact, before Murphy-Bunting, Smith was the only player in team history to wear that number while scoring on an interception return, excluding 1987 replacement players.

Smith remains one of the most accomplished players to wear the 26 jersey in team history. (The most accomplished? Read on.) Could Murphy-Bunting have eventually challenged him for "ownership" of that number in Buccaneer annals. Well, we'll never know because he has chosen to switch to number 23, starting in 2020. Now his primary competitors for jersey number supremacy include Jeremiah Castille, Marty Carter and Jermaine Phillips instead. Perhaps that will prove to be an easier road to the top.

We're running down the list from 1 to 99 to identify the top player in Buccaneers history in each jersey number, and today we're on the set that will include both of those numbers, as we consider the range of 21 to 30. We will continue to consider only what a player has done in that number as a Buccaneer. And, if a player wore more than one number during his Tampa Bay tenure his argument for any of those numbers include only what he did while wearing each one.

Some of these choices are inevitably going to be tougher than others, either due to too many good candidates or too few solid choices, so we're also noting the "level of difficulty" of each choice. As we move into the 20s were going to mainly be sorting through running backs and defensive backs.

21: CB Donnie Abraham

This number has been worn by a very high volume of players over 45 years, but this was still not much of a competition. It's been worn by somebody on the Bucs' roster every year since 2005 and is currently in the possession of Justin Evans. Cornerback John Holt was the first Buccaneer to make a big mark in the number from 1981-85, and Milton Mack and Mike "Scooter" McGruder were useful role players, but Donnie Abraham took it over from 1996-2001. Abraham became the Bucs' all-time interceptions leader before Ronde Barber surpassed him, and he's still the only person in team history with three straight seasons of six or more picks. Abraham had at least five interceptions in five of his six seasons in Tampa. The most prominent Bucs to wear 21 since Abraham left are Sabby Piscitelli, Juran Bolden and Alterraun Verner. Yeah, no competition.

Level of Difficulty: 1.

This seems like it should be a premium number but somehow Abraham has almost no real competition.

22: RB Doug Martin

Just like 21, this jersey has been worn by 20 different Buccaneers but it still doesn't have a particularly rich history in team annals. Corner Rod Jones got it after he was drafted in the first round in 1986 but his career was neither particularly long or prolific. Thomas Everett and Charles Mincy had it back to back for a total of five years in the 1990s and were good contributors but neither reached the heights that Martin did. Thomas Jones had one good season as number 22 for the Bucs, but that simply launched him into fruitful runs with the Bears and Jets. Meanwhile, Martin is the fourth-leading rusher in Bucs history and he has as many touchdowns as Warrick Dunn (spoiler alert for number 28). Martin made two Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro in 2015. Yes, he failed to crack 500 yards in any of his other four Bucs season, several of which were marred by injury, but his 2012 and 2015 campaigns were marvelous and his 251-yard, four-touchdown game in Oakland as a rookie is one of the greatest single-game performances ever for the franchise.

Level of Difficulty: 2.