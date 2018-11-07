S.S. Mailbag: On Vita Vea, VR and the Greatest Show on Turf

I know there's a lot of disappointment about the Buccaneers' tumble to 3-5 after a hot start, and a lot of vitriol being passed around on Twitter, but I just don't understand a take like this one from Chris.

I mean, I get the sarcasm. It's not that I don't understand the question. I just do not understand why anyone would give up on a first-round draft pick after he had played all of five NFL games. You know what Gerald McCoy had after his first five NFL games: eight tackles and no sacks. Now he's been to six Pro Bowls. Haloti Ngata might be a more analogous type of player to Vea than McCoy, and he had 11 tackles and no sacks through five games.

Vita Vea was a highly coveted player in the draft because he's a very large man who moves in ways that very large men usually cannot. At the most basic level, he is a strong interior lineman who can occupy multiple blockers, clogging up running lanes and freeing other Buccaneer defenders to get after the passer. The Bucs obviously hope he will develop a pass-rush element to his game, as well, much like Ngata did. Ngata never became an NFL sack leader, but he settled in at about five a season and made it to five straight Pro Bowls for the Ravens.

Vea's rookie NFL season started in a very rough way, with a calf injury on the first day of training camp that was serious enough to keep him off the field for two months. Of course that means his season is off to a slow start, which at this point includes a stat line of just two tackles. He has played in the past five games and been on the field for roughly 50% of the defensive snaps in that span. As both Head Coach Dirk Koetter and Defensive Coordinator Mark Duffner have pointed out, the rookie lineman is playing about how you would expect a rookie lineman who hadn't been in a game since the previous December would play.

Is Vea a waste of a pick if he doesn't ever put up any big numbers this season? I say no for two reasons. One, a space-eater of his variety doesn't always have to fill up the stat line to make an impact. I'm not saying that Vea has made a huge non-statistical difference so far this year – in five total NFL games – but he could improve steadily throughout his debut campaign without it showing up much in the stat table.