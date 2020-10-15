Overcoming Losses | S.S. Mailbag 

How much will Vita's injury change the defense?

How much do you think the injuries will change our road to the playoffs?

Let's do these questions together because the first one definitely dovetails into the second one.

Third-year defensive lineman Vita Vea suffered a leg fracture in the Buccaneers' Week Five loss in Chicago and has been placed on injured reserve. Though teams can bring an unlimited number of players back from I.R. in 2020 due to the revised rules, Vea's season is over. Vea and inside linebacker Jack Cichy (hamstring) are the first two defensive players the Bucs have had to put on I.R., and Cichy will probably be back.

So in terms of sheer numbers, the Buccaneers' have been relatively lucky on defense in terms of injuries so far (yes, I just knocked on my wooden desk). However, the loss of Vea is a tough one, as there aren't many players in the NFL with his size and skill set. Head Coach Bruce Arians said this after the game: "It'll be a big loss. [When] you lose players like O.J. [Howard] and Vita, you can plug the next man in, but they're not the same. I hate it for him because he was having such a great year." Then he said this when the Buccaneers got back to work on Tuesday: "No one's going to be Vita, but Todd [Bowles] has a good plan."

No one is going to step in and do everything Vea was capable of, including collapsing the pocket on pass drops and holding up multiple blockers on running plays. He is just so nimble for a 347-pound man; he was actually injured making a tackle for a loss on a hustle play. That said, I don't expect the structure of the Buccaneers' defense to change much in Vea's absence. Rakeem Nunez-Roches moves up to the starting lineup, and if his training camp performance is any indication he has a chance to be an impact player, too. He added upper body size and strength in the offseason specifically to play nose tackle, show he should be stout at the point of attack. He also showed some pass-rush ability during his outstanding training camp.

The changes should come in terms of how Bowles deploys some of the front-seven players he still has. Nunez-Roches gets more work, but will he stay on the field in sub packages with Ndamukong Suh, like Vea often did? Or will more of that work go to Will Gholston, who is sneakily the team's leader with seven quarterback hits? Arians even mentioned that the Bucs might use 6-7 outside linebacker Anthony Nelson for some interior-line work, and rookie sixth-rounder Khalil Davis, whose best asset is his quick pass-rushing step, should get his first look on defense.

There could also be some changes in the play-calling. If the Buccaneers' number-one ranked run defense is a little more porous without Vea, Bowles may have to put an extra defender in the box more often, which obviously will put more pressure on the cover men in the secondary. If Vea's replacements don't draw as many double-team blocks, or don't handle them as well as Vea did, the road to the quarterback could be tougher for the Bucs' edge rushers. That might lead Bowles to turn to the blitz more often in some games. Not that he's particularly shy about that in the first place.

Buccaneers players and coaches will always respond to situations like this with the same three-word motto: "Next Man Up." They will count on players like Nunez-Roches, Gholston and Davis to fill the void left by Vea as well as they can. That doesn't mean that a team always has the perfect answer for a missing player, particularly one as unique as Vea, but the show must go on. I don't think the answer is a significant change to how the Bucs play defense, though.

As for Daniel's follow-up, the important thing to remember is that every team in the league has to overcome some injuries to get to where they're trying to go. I see Vea go down and it makes me think of the 2002 season. That year, defensive tackle Booger McFarland missed games first due to a fractured forearm and then due to a season-ending foot fracture in December. Undrafted reserve Chuck Darby stepped in and became the new interior complement to Warren Sapp and the defense hummed right along. Darby started all the way to the Super Bowl and the Bucs' won their first championship.

The Bucs' upcoming opponent, Green Bay, has been playing without Davante Adams and Kenny Clark, two of their best players on both sides of the line. Tampa Bay, New Orleans and Carolina are all tied for first in the NFC South – the Bucs have not had much time with Chris Godwin on the field, Michael Thomas hasn't played since Week One for the Saints and Christian McCaffrey is on I.R. for the Panthers. Another NFC team that could be in the Bucs' way on the road to the postseason, Arizona, just lost edge rusher Chandler Jones for the season. Jones had 19 sacks last year. Sure injuries will help shape the Bucs' season, but they won't be alone.

To the point that you can wonder if the Bucs could have gotten just one more score and won in Chicago instead of losing by a point if they had their full offensive complement available, well, think of the two games before that. The Buccaneers got wins in Denver and at home against the Chargers and both of those teams had a long list of injured players, including their Week One quarterbacks. I'm sure those teams would have liked their chances better with all of their stars available to play.

And, of course, the good news is that aside from Vea and Howard, it appears the Buccaneers will soon be getting back a number of key players on offense, or getting ones who have played through injuries closer to full strength. Arians said on Tuesday that he believes all of the team's active wideouts and running backs should be able to get back in action by Thursday. We'll see how much each one can do, but that's encouraging news.

The truth is, we don't really know how much and in what way injuries will affect the Bucs' chase of a postseason berth, because we don't know when and if there will be further losses in the weeks ahead. But that's true for every team.

How would you evaluate the offensive lines performance so far? Should we be concerned about penalties?

I would say the Buccaneers' offensive line has played quite well overall so far in 2020 but it is more than fair to point out the injury issue. That surely has to take the grade down a notch or two.

Most importantly, the Buccaneers have given Tom Brady above-average protection, though Brady is helping to keep down the sacks by getting rid of the ball quickly. The Bucs' sacks-per-pass-play rate of 4.08% is sixth-best in the NFL. That's a pretty big improvement over last season, when Tampa Bay finished 17th in that category at 7.46%. The Bucs rushing numbers don't rank near the top of the league but the ground game has shown clear improvement in recent weeks and the line has helped Ronald Jones post two consecutive 100-yard games.