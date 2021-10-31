Bucs-Saints Inactives | David, Gronkowski, Sherman Return to Action

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting a team captain back just in time to face their most heated division rival.

Inside linebacker Lavonte David, who has missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain, is active on Sunday as the Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome. David was one of five Tampa Bay players listed as questionable on Friday's injury report but he has been cleared to play and will step back into his usual starting spot next to Devin White. That's an encouraging development for a Buccaneers defense that has to contend with Saints running back Alvin Kamara, one of the league's best dual threats in the rushing and passing games.

The other four players listed as questionable for the Buccaneers were cornerback Dee Delaney, tight end Rob Gronkowski, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and cornerback Richard Sherman. The Sunday news on that quartet was quite good, as only Delaney will be unable to go. Gronkowski returns to action after missing four games and Sherman after one. For the second straight week, Pierre-Paul will play despite not participating in any practices due to shoulder and hand injuries; he had two sacks last Sunday against the Bears.

The Buccaneers and Saints submitted their list of inactives at 2:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Eight meeting at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. After elevating wide receiver Cyril Grayson from the practice squad on Saturday, the Buccaneers carried 54 active players into Sunday, meaning they had to declare six of them inactive to get down to the game limit of 48.