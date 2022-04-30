Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Select Corner Zyon McCollum with the 157th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay traded up to select cornerback Zyon McCollum.

Apr 30, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept the trades coming on Saturday, moving up to the fifth round to select a cornerback. Tampa Bay selected Zyon McCollum, a cornerback out of Sam Houston State University with the 157th pick overall.

The Bucs traded once again with the Jacksonville Jaguars and got a 2022 seventh round pick, giving up a 2023 fourth round pick.

The 6-2, 199-pound corner started all 12 games in 2021, posting 50 tackles, two for loss, three interceptions, five pass breakups and a blocked kick. McCollum's twin brother, Tristin played safety and is also in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Texas native has a great size and speed combination and ran a 4.33 40-yard run at the NFL Scouting Combine. McCollum will join the Bucs young cornerback core led by Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting.

