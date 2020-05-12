2020 Schedule Roundtable: Top Rookie Opponent

Tuesday, May 12: Who is the top rookie opponent on the Bucs' schedule?

Wednesday, May 13: What is the most significant challenge for Tampa Bay's defense?

Thursday, May 14: What is the most significant challenge for Tampa Bay's offense?

Friday, May 15: What is the toughest stretch of games on this year's schedule?

We're rotating the order of our picks from day to day and following a no-duplicating rule. As with tied teams in the NFL draft order, whoever is last rotates up to the top and the others move down a spot, which means I'm first today, followed by Carmen and then Casey. So which opposing rookie could cause the Buccaneers the most trouble in 2020?

Scott Smith: WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos, Week Three

Alabama's Jeudy wasn't the first receiver off the board in the 2020 draft; that honor went to his 'Bama teammate, Henry Ruggs III, who blinded the Raiders with his blinding speed. And the Buccaneers will face Ruggs in 2020, too, when they head to Las Vegans in Week Seven. However, I think Jeudy is poised to be the top rookie receiver this fall.

I base that thought on a combination of Jeudy's NFL-ready game and the perfect situation into which he's been placed in with the Broncos. I'll concede that the quarterback situation in Vegas is more of a sure thing than in Denver, where second-year man Drew Lock looked very promising in five starts but is obviously not a, uh, lock to excel. That said, John Elway has surrounded Lock with a speedy and talented corps of pass-catchers, so he's definitely got all he needs to succeed. And all of that talent around Jeudy will make it tougher for opposing defenses to focus on him.

Every scouting report on Jeudy says the same thing: He's a masterful route-runner. He also has very quick feet, can beat the press and can surprise defenders with his sudden speed. Jeudy can play all over the formation for the Broncos, kind of like the Bucs' Chris Godwin, but he might be most dangerous out of the slot. Tampa Bay's pass defense improved significantly over the second half of last season as young corners Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean found their footing, but it was still occasionally hurt by slot receivers. Detroit's Danny Amendola caught eight passes for 102 yards against Tampa Bay in Week 15 (though it was on an Amendola route out of the slot that Murphy-Bunting picked off a pass and sealed the win with a 70-yard touchdown return).