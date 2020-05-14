2020 Schedule Roundtable: Biggest Challenge for Bucs' Offense

Scott Smith: The Chargers' Secondary

Carmen mentioned "Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees" above, a five-word sequence that I believe I have now both read and written myself about three dozen times. And that's understandable. The NFL's spotlight is sure to shine on a number of matchups between Brady, the Bucs' new quarterback, and the likes of Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

But what makes the addition of Brady particularly exciting for the Buccaneers – you know, other than him being the G.O.A.T and all – is the thought of him delivering precise passes to an elite group of pass-catchers. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard, Cam Brate and now possibly Tyler Johnson, too – that's a lot for opposing defenses to handle.

You know who might just be up for the challenge, though? The Chargers, who can match the Bucs' pass-catching corps with an elite secondary of their own. Los Angeles already had a star-studded secondary with the likes of cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Desmond King and safety Derwin James, but they added former Bronco Chris Harris this offseason to push it over the top. Harris has four Pro Bowls on his resume, one as recently as 2018. Hayward has been to two all-star games. King was a first-team all-pro in 2018. James was both a Pro Bowler and a first-team all-pro as a rookie in 2018 before he missed 11 games due to a stress fracture last year.

Harris is likely to concentrate on playing the slot, but the Chargers have tons of versatility and depth all around him. James can line up pretty much anywhere, King can play inside and outside and perhaps even safety in some sub packages and starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins has some position flexibility as well. The Chargers are probably going to find a way to get 2019 second-round pick Nasir Adderley involved in some way, too. This is a team that has been notorious in recent years for having to deal with multiple injuries to key players, and that certainly played a part in their 5-11 season last year, but this secondary is built to withstand some temporary losses and still excel.