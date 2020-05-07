What's Next: Los Angeles Chargers, Week 4

Los Angeles will obviously look different than they did in 2016, when the Bucs last played them, but they'll look significantly different from even last season both in the personnel they'll put on the field and what that personnel will subsequently be wearing. Just like the Bucs, the Chargers unveiled new uniforms this offseason to largely positive reviews. They'll also be ushering in a new era under center, presumably with quarterback Justin Herbert on the field, who the team took with the sixth overall pick in this year's draft. Los Angeles had made no secret following the conclusion of the 2019 season that Rivers would not be returning. He is now a member of the Indianapolis Colts, signing a one-year deal.

Los Angeles Chargers

2019 Record: 5-11

Scoring Offense: T-18th (20.6 points per game)

Total Offense: 10th (367.4 total yards per game)

Rushing Offense: 28th (90.8 rushing yards per game)

Passing Offense: 6th (290.5 passing yards per game)

Scoring Defense: 14th (21.6 points allowed per game)

Total Defense: 6th (313.1 total yards allowed per game)

Rushing Defense: 18th (112.8 rushing yards allowed per game)

Passing Defense: 5th (200.3 passing yards allowed per game)

Turnover Margin: T-31st (-17)

What seemingly did the Chargers in the most on their way to their 5-11 record was turnovers. Rivers threw 20 picks while not quite compensating with 23 touchdowns. Los Angeles was also dead last in takeaways, with the defense generating just 14 over the course of the season. It's hard to say whether that started more up front than anything, with Los Angeles creating little-to-no pressure on opposing quarterbacks, recorded 30.0 sacks last year. Then again, they had the least amount of passes defensed in the league with 45. They may have somehow been able to limit passing yards, but it wasn't because defenders were getting their hands on the ball.

The Chargers had two first-round picks this year to help address that, but their quarterback situation took precedence. They then elected to take Kenneth Murray Jr., a linebacker out of Oklahoma, with their second day one pick.

Chargers' 2020 Draft Class: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon (Round 1, 6th overall), LB Kenneth Murray Jr., Oklahoma (Round 1, 23rd overall), RB Joshua Kelley, UCLA (Round 4, 112th overall), WR Joe Reed, Virginia (Round 5, 151st overall), S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame (Round 6, 186th overall), WR KJ Hill, Ohio State (Round 7, 220th overall)

Los Angeles was positioned well on Day One of the draft but then didn't get another crack at the board until the fourth round. That's when they picked up a running back. They'd also pick two more receivers to help give Herbert something to work with. As far as issues in the secondary or even in the pass rush, they took Gilman out of Notre Dame, but not until the sixth round. The defense in general was addressed on a limited basis in free agency, too.

Key Veteran Additions: G Trai Turner, T Bryan Bulaga, CB Chris Harris Jr., DT Linval Joseph, OLB Nick Vigil,

Notable Departures: QB Philip Rivers, RB Melvin Gordon, T Russell Okung, FB Derek Watt

Before free agency really even got underway, the Chargers traded left tackle Russell Okung straight up for Carolina guard Trai Turner, needing some help on the interior. Los Angeles also signed long-time Packer Bryan Bulaga to hold down the outside of the line, presumably in Okung's absence. The Chargers also added Chris Harris Jr. from their division-rival Denver Broncos to help out the secondary and add a veteran presence.