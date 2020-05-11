Pros and Cons of the Bucs' 2020 Schedule

Pro: Possible Week 15 Saturday Game Means Even More Exposure

For a second straight year, the NFL has identified a handful of late-season games as potential Saturday showcases. And, for a second straight year, a Buccaneers game is in that group.

The league had one Saturday-Sunday flex weekend in 2019 but they've expanded that to two in 2020, with a list of five possible games each to move in Weeks 15 and 16. Tampa Bay's contest at Detroit in Week 15 is currently set for either Saturday, December 26 or Sunday, December 27. The other four to-be-determined games from that weekend are 49ers at Cardinals, Broncos at Chargers, Dolphins at Raiders and Browns at Jets. The NFL will eventually put either two or three of those five games on Saturday, based on the standings and the most attractive matchups.

Given the clear draw that is Tom Brady, if the Buccaneers are in the playoff race in late December there's a good chance they'll get one of those Sunday slots. Two of those three games will be carried on NFL Network and the third will be streamed by Amazon, though all three will also be shown on Fox in the teams' local markets. Thus the Buccaneers could end up with a sixth regular-season game in front of a national audience.

Con: A Saturday Game in Week 16 Would Mean Holiday Travel

This is a relatively minor concern, but any players or coaches hoping to celebrate Christmas Day with their families would need to get up early that morning. If the Buccaneers have a game in Detroit on December 26 that means they will need to make the flight to Michigan on the 25th. Buccaneer road trips typically begin early in the afternoon of the day before the game.

Pro: No Cold Weather Concerns

Before the NFL released its schedule last week, there remained the possibility that the Buccaneers could find themselves playing up to half their road schedule in wintry (or at least cold) conditions. Now, not so much.

The away games that had the best chance of exposing the Bucs to cold weather were Denver, Chicago and Carolina. In addition, while Las Vegas is generally pleasant during the day even in November and December the desert temperatures can fall into the 20s or 30s at night. And the Buccaneers and Raiders are in fact scheduled to play a night game.

Well, the Denver trip is in September and Chicago shouldn't be too bad on November 8, even in a night game. The Giants game is November 2, and it is a night game so this one could get a little chilly but probably won't be too bad. The last and maybe best chance for the Bucs to play in cold weather will be at Carolina on November 15, but Charlotte will likely not be too cold in Week 10. The Buccaneers last two road games, at Atlanta and Detroit, will be played in domed stadiums.

Con: Late-Season Turf Games for Tired Legs

The Buccaneers went to Detroit last December and came back two receivers down. Both Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller suffered season-ending hamstring injuries in that contest. The Bucs head back to Motown this coming December and hope to avoid a repeat of the injury bug.

There's no reason to believe that playing on artificial turf in Ford Field had anything to do with the injuries to Godwin or Miller. Just the week before, Mike Evans ended his season with a hamstring injury playing on the grass at Raymond James Stadium. That said, turf is generally considered to be more taxing on players' legs than grass. The Buccaneers last two road games – as noted above, a trip to Atlanta comes right before the one to Detroit – will both be on turf. If there are players with tired legs near the end of the season, those trips won't be ideal. Again, though, this is a very minor concern overall.

Pro: Significantly Fewer Travel Miles and the Latest Possible Bye

With trips to London, Los Angeles, Seattle and Detroit last year, the Buccaneers logged more than 20,000 air miles during the regular season in 2019. Thanks to the contest in London against Carolina being considered a home game for Tampa Bay, the Bucs also had a stretch of 49 straight days in which they did not play a game in Tampa.

The Buccaneers' total travel mileage drops to closer to 15,000 in 2020. The trips to Las Vegas and Denver will still be in the range of four-hour flights but there are no West Coast or international games on the schedule.

Oh, and the Bucs' bye falls in Week 13, the latest it possibly could in 2020. All 32 teams will be playing in Weeks 14-17. As noted above, Tampa Bay has four home games, that bye and just two road trips in the last seven weeks of the season. One of those trips is the team's shortest of the year, to Atlanta. This should help keep Bucs players a little more fresh in the stretch drive.

Con: Those Final Six Games Only Include One NFC South Opponent

That's a bit misleading because two of Tampa Bay's last three contests are against the Atlanta Falcons, and that could be very useful if the Buccaneers are vying with Atlanta for the division title. However, the Buccaneers will be done with both the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers by Week 10. There will be no head-to-head opportunities to make up ground or widen a lead against the Saints or the Panthers after Thanksgiving. The Saints have won the division the last three years and will likely be considered favorites heading into 2020 but they will have played both of their games against the Bucs by Week Nine.