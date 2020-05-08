Thoughts from Bruce Arians and the Bucs Coaching Staff on the 2020 NFL Schedule

The Bucs will be navigating through an unusual offseason with a couple of significant new additions to the team that have to get up to speed, namely Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.Of course, those are two players who are part of the reason for the heightened 'hype' around the Bucs this year.

"I love it," Arians said. "I love the expectations and the excitement that that brings. I think our players will enjoy it and as coaches you have to embrace it and get ready for it. I think our guys are going to be really, really excited about the season."

Speaking of those coaches, here are some observations and things that stood out on the schedule from others on Arians' staff:

-We start against two division opponents. Not only that but opening on the road against the defending division champ New Orleans Saints

-Five primetime games with three on road

-We have a late bye week with the mini bye week (TNF) in Week Five. That's great for getting time to heal and to make late push while being fresh

-No cold weather games... maybe NYG?

-Play division-rival Atlanta twice in three-week period

-No three road games in a row but five of first eight games on road (still MUCH better than last season)

-Play New Orleans then Carolina Weeks One and Two and then again Weeks Nine and 10

-Chance to get off to a great start judging off 2019 records of Weeks 2-5 opponents

-Carolina Week Two could be a challenge though because of the lack of film on new staff and roster turnover