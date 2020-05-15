Friday, May 15, 2020 09:00 AM

2020 Schedule Roundtable: Toughest Stretch

Tampa Bay's 2020 slate of games is loaded with exciting games and intriguing matchups, but there are certain parts of it that look particularly challenging

 by  Scott Smith  &  Carmen Vitali
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played their second home game on September 22, in Week Three of the 2019 season, and then didn't step foot in Raymond James Stadium again until November 10. That was built on a pair of two-game road swings, a "home" game played in London and a bye week, and it was perhaps the most unusual stretch in any of the Buccaneers' 44 season schedules.

Tampa Bay's 45th season schedule doesn't have any 49-day stretch like that on it, for which the team is obviously grateful. In fact, the longest stretch between Buccaneer home games in 2020 is 21 days, once in October and once from December into the new year. If the 2019 schedule was defined by that seemingly endless road trip, the 2020 schedule is most noteworthy for its five prime-time games, the most the Bucs have ever been scheduled for in a single season.

Some of those nationally-broadcast games, such as the Sunday-night matchup with the Saints in Week Nine double as the season's biggest challenges, at least as it appears now in May. As Team Reporter Casey Phillips, Staff Writer Carmen Vitali and I have run through a variety of schedule-related topics during this Roundtable Week, we've discussed the biggest offensive and defensive challenges and more. To finish the week, we're going to make our picks for the toughest stretch on that schedule.

Here's what we've covered this week:

Monday, May 11: What is your most anticipated game on the Bucs' 2020 schedule?

Tuesday, May 12: Who is the top rookie opponent on the Bucs' schedule?

Wednesday, May 13: What is the most significant challenge for Tampa Bay's defense?

Thursday, May 14: What is the most significant challenge for Tampa Bay's offense?

Friday, May 15: What is the toughest stretch of games on this year's schedule?

We've rotated the order of our picks and stuck to a no-duplication rule all week, and in this one I have the honor of going first.

Scott Smith: Weeks 8-9

Since we really didn't define what we mean by "stretch," I could have taken Weeks 5-11 and covered the seven-week period in which the Buccaneers will play all five of those prime-time games, with three of them on the road. But that wouldn't be particularly sporting to Carmen and Casey picking after me, so I'm narrowing my focus down to what could be the pivotal point in the season.

In Week Seven, the Buccaneers will play a Sunday night game in Las Vegas, but at least they will have had a full week of preparation after taking on Green Bay at home the Sunday before. It's after that Vegas game when things get more challenging.

The Buccaneers will get home early on the morning of Monday, October 26 and begin preparing for a Monday night contest against the New York Giants on November 2. That does give the players one extra day of rest before that game, but it's also another one on the road, meaning more travel and another very long night heading into the morning of November 3.

I know the Giants don't look like the most imposing team on the Buccaneers' schedule after their 4-12 season in 2019, but rookie quarterback Daniel Jones showed definite improvement as the season progressed and in fact won his first NFL start in Tampa last September. The Giants also appear to have solidified their offensive line in front of Jones and they made some key additions on defense, including cornerback James Bradberry, who is very familiar with Tampa Bay's star receivers.

After returning home from that game, the Buccaneers will then have a short week to prepare for their Sunday night rematch with the Saints on November 8. That one is at least at home but surely ranks as one of the toughest opponents on the Bucs' schedule. The Saints won their third straight NFC South title last year and didn't have any serious defections while adding Emmanuel Sanders to complement Michael Thomas. If the Bucs can get through this two-week gauntlet of late-night travel, abbreviated rest and a critical intra-division game in good shape they will then face only two road games in the last six weeks, with a late bye week adding some much-needed rest.

Carmen Vitali: Weeks 3-5

What a team player. While back-to-back primetime games on the road is probably the toughest two-week stretch of the season, the Bucs will have to get through another tricky stretch before that period of time. This three-week span includes a trip out west (at elevation) as well as a Thursday Night game, which always presents a challenge.

If we're going off what the Bucs have typically done when crossing multiple time zones, it's safe to say the Bucs will be leaving to play the Denver Broncos in Week 3 a couple days early. Throw in the fact that Empower Field at 'Mile High' isn't just a name and now you've got to adjust to the altitude, too. Guys like outside linebacker Shaq Barrett used to play in Denver – he'll know what Tampa Bay is in for. But the Bucs as a team haven't visited the Broncos since 2012. That was Lavonte David's rookie year and he's the longest-tenured Buc on the roster. Playing a mile above sea level, which is a mile above what the team is used to in Florida, is going to put their conditioning to the test. You can bet Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli will be working overtime to make sure the players are ready.

Following the game in Denver, which doesn't start until 4:25 ET, the Bucs will be in for a long journey home and likely won't arrive back in Tampa until the wee hours of Monday, September 28. They'll get mostly a full week of preparation before taking on their second AFC West opponent in a row at home for a 1 p.m. game. While the turf is familiar, the team is not. Plus, with all the turnover from last year, the Los Angeles Chargers won't be the easiest to prepare for, especially given that it's earlier in the season.

Once the Bucs get through that, though – then comes the dreaded Thursday Night game. Don't get me wrong, I love the primetime slot and am especially excited to play the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field during what should be some pretty awesome fall football weather… but I know preparing for a game in four days is no easy task. It gives the players less time to recover. It gives the coaches less time to devise and install their game plan. Plus, the team then has to travel to play. It means they'll be leaving Wednesday after just playing in a game on Sunday. And it's a mere 10 days after the team just got back from a cross-country trip to Denver. The only consolation with Thursday Night games is that the team then gets a 'mini-bye,' which will be much needed by that point, especially given that their actual bye isn't until Week 13.

Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX
Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX

Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX
Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX

Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX
Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX

Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX
Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX

Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX
Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX

Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX
Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX

Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX
Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX

Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX
Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX

Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS
Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS

Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS
Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS

Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS
Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS

Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS
Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS

Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon
Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon

Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon
Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon

Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon
Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon

Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon
Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon

Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX
Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX

Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX
Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX

Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX
Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX

Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX
Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX

Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC
Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC

Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC
Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC

Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC
Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC

Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC
Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC

Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN
Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN
Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN
Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN
Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC
Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC

Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC
Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC

Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC
Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC

Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC
Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC

Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN
Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN
Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN
Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN
Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS
Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS

Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS
Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS

Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS
Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS

Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS
Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS

Week 13: Bye
Week 13: Bye

Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX
Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX

Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX
Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX

Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX
Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX

Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX
Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX

Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD
Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD

Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD
Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD

Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD
Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD

Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD
Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD

Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Casey Phillips: Weeks 11-12

Oh no big deal just facing the Super Bowl champions on a short week after facing another team who was in the Super Bowl within the last two years going into the bye week before the vital December games. Nothing to see here.

The saving grace of this stretch is that the Rams won't look exactly like the Rams we are used to. They will be without players like Todd Gurley, Clay Matthews, Eric Weddle, Brandin Cooks, Dante Fowler and even their kicker Greg "The Leg" Zuerlein. But that doesn't mean they won't still be a challenge on Monday Night Football. They added Cam Akers in the draft, who is capable of running, catching it out of the backfield, oh and he played quarterback in high school so they may even throw a few Taysom Hill pages in the playbook. Cooper Kupp will come into the year healthy; Robert Woods proved a reliable threat for Jared Goff. They've added Leonard Floyd who they hope can replace the edge rushing of Dante Fowler, brought back Michael Brockers, and as long as Aaron Donald is on a team their defense will scare me. And don't forget about Jalen Ramsey.

Then on a short week the Bucs have to face the defending champs. I already went into the Kansas City offense in my portion of the roundtable about toughest challenge for our defense so I won't go too crazy here. But Let's just say facing Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Sammy Watkins on a short week isn't ideal. The Chiefs offense gets the majority of the attention, justifiably so, but their defense isn't anything to sneeze at either. Adding defensive end Frank Clark and all-pro safety Tyrann Mathieu was huge last year. Just this last week on Good Morning Football, Nate Burleson called the Chiefs the most dangerous defense in the AFC. He points out they were seventh in scoring defense last year and held teams to 19 points per game.

These are two big games, plus you know the team wants to go into a bye week and December with some momentum for a final playoff push. Between Monday Night Football and facing the defending champs, this will be a time when a lot of eyes will be on the Bucs to see how they are going to perform in the late season stretch that tends to separate the good from the great teams.

Bucs' 2020 Preseason Dates Finalized
Bucs' 2020 Preseason Dates Finalized

Tampa Bay will open its preseason at Pittsburgh on August 14 and then play home games on Saturday evening in Weeks Two and Three
2020 Night Vision: Bucs' New Schedule Loaded with Prime-Time Classics
2020 Night Vision: Bucs' New Schedule Loaded with Prime-Time Classics

The Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, will play more nationally-broadcast night games than in any other year in franchise history, part of a 2020 schedule that is loaded with impressive QB matchups
2020 Schedule Roundtable: Biggest Challenge for Bucs' Offense
2020 Schedule Roundtable: Biggest Challenge for Bucs' Offense

Tampa Bay's offense will be tested right away in 2020 by Cam Jordan and the Saints' aggressive defense, but is that test bigger than Khalil Mack and the Bears or the Chargers' loaded secondary?
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 10, 2019 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2020 Schedule Roundtable: Biggest Challenge for Bucs' Defense

Christian McCaffrey? Michael Thomas? The entirety of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense? What's the biggest test on the just-released 2020 schedule for Tampa Bay's rising defense
2020 Schedule Roundtable: Top Rookie Opponent
2020 Schedule Roundtable: Top Rookie Opponent

The Bucs won't face Joe Burrow or Chase Young in the 2020 regular season but they've still got some talented rookie opponents on their schedule…Which one is the biggest threat?
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 - Tackle Donovan Smith #76 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. The Buccaneers lost 48-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pros and Cons of the Bucs' 2020 Schedule

Tampa Bay's 2020 regular-season schedule is thrilling, packed with prime-time games and featuring a very late bye, but like every schedule it is a mixture of opportunities and challenges
Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC
2020 Schedule Roundtable: Most Anticipated Game

The first topic in our Roundtable Week regarding the Buccaneers' recently-released 2020 schedule is which game each of us is most looking forward to this fall
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Thoughts from Bruce Arians and the Bucs Coaching Staff on the 2020 NFL Schedule

See what the Bucs coaches think about Tampa Bay's 2020 slate.
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 27, 2019 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 23-27. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs Open with All-AFC Preseason Slate

Tampa Bay's 2020 preseason schedule includes a nationally-televised game against Jacksonville in Week Two, as well as a rematch of last year's opener in Pittsburgh
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 06, 2019 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 31-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What's Next: New Orleans Saints, Weeks One & Nine

It'll be Brady vs. Brees twice a year in one of the more interesting division matchups for 2020. The series wastes no time getting started, either, with the Bucs opening their season on the road in the Super Dome.
Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
What's Next: Carolina Panthers, Weeks 2 & 10

The Buccaneers face off against their second division opponent in as many weeks as they take on the Carolina Panthers at home in Week Two.

