2020 Schedule Roundtable: Toughest Stretch

Carmen Vitali: Weeks 3-5

What a team player. While back-to-back primetime games on the road is probably the toughest two-week stretch of the season, the Bucs will have to get through another tricky stretch before that period of time. This three-week span includes a trip out west (at elevation) as well as a Thursday Night game, which always presents a challenge.

If we're going off what the Bucs have typically done when crossing multiple time zones, it's safe to say the Bucs will be leaving to play the Denver Broncos in Week 3 a couple days early. Throw in the fact that Empower Field at 'Mile High' isn't just a name and now you've got to adjust to the altitude, too. Guys like outside linebacker Shaq Barrett used to play in Denver – he'll know what Tampa Bay is in for. But the Bucs as a team haven't visited the Broncos since 2012. That was Lavonte David's rookie year and he's the longest-tenured Buc on the roster. Playing a mile above sea level, which is a mile above what the team is used to in Florida, is going to put their conditioning to the test. You can bet Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli will be working overtime to make sure the players are ready.

Following the game in Denver, which doesn't start until 4:25 ET, the Bucs will be in for a long journey home and likely won't arrive back in Tampa until the wee hours of Monday, September 28. They'll get mostly a full week of preparation before taking on their second AFC West opponent in a row at home for a 1 p.m. game. While the turf is familiar, the team is not. Plus, with all the turnover from last year, the Los Angeles Chargers won't be the easiest to prepare for, especially given that it's earlier in the season.