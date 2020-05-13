Wednesday, May 13, 2020 09:00 AM

2020 Schedule Roundtable: Biggest Challenge for Bucs' Defense

Christian McCaffrey? Michael Thomas? The entirety of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense? What's the biggest test on the just-released 2020 schedule for Tampa Bay's rising defense

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Smith_Scott_2
 by  Carmen Vitali  &  Scott Smith
191110_KZ_Cardinals_Bucs_2072
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 10, 2019 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense came on strong in the second half of the 2019 season, prompting team architects to take an aggressive approach in free agency to keep as much of that unit intact as possible. NFL sack leader Shaquil Barrett got the franchise tag and fellow front-seven stars Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh were re-signed. The Buccaneers also used their second round pick in last month's draft on versatile play-making safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., potentially making the defense even better in 2020.

If the Buccaneers' defense does indeed continue on an upward trajectory this season, they will have to do it against some of the biggest offensive stars and most dangerous offenses in the NFL. There are five 4,000-yard passers on Tampa Bay's schedule and 13 1,000-yard pass-catchers. Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Todd Gurley, Aaron Jones, Josh Jacobs, Alvin Cook and Saquon Barkley all loom on the 2020 slate to test the Buccaneers' number-one ranked defense. What's the toughest challenge out there for Tampa Bay's defense this fall, whether it be a single player, a position group or a particular offensive scheme? That's our discussion for today.

This week, Team Reporter Casey Phillips, Staff Writer Carmen Vitali and I are hashing out five different topics regarding the schedule. Here's the Roundtable schedule for the week:

Monday, May 11: What is your most anticipated game on the Bucs' 2020 schedule?

Tuesday, May 12: Who is the top rookie opponent on the Bucs' schedule?

Wednesday, May 13: What is the most significant challenge for Tampa Bay's defense?

Thursday, May 14: What is the most significant challenge for Tampa Bay's offense?

Friday, May 15: What is the toughest stretch of games on this year's schedule?

As we continue to rotate the order of our selections and enforce a no-duplication rule, we have Casey leading off this week. Take it away, Casey…

Casey Phillips: Kansas City Chiefs

Boy I really went out on a limb for this one didn't I? No risk it no biscuit right? But seriously I had to go with the defending champs. They are getting the band back together by returning 20 of their 22 starters from the Super Bowl squad including of course a guy by the name of Patrick Mahomes. You may have heard of him.

In 2019 they were sixth in the league in yards per game, fifth in passing yards per game, but in the bottom 10 teams in rushing yards per game. Then they used their first-round pick in the 2020 Draft on LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has conjured comparisons to a young Darren Sproles and even Alvin Kamara with his running/receiving hybrid abilities. So now not only do they have threats like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Sammy Watkins, they also have a more potent and dangerous backfield.

The timing of this matchup could be critical as well. It's the final game before a very late bye week, which also puts it as the last game before the ever-important month of December. This is the time when teams need to establish themselves in the playoff discussion.

Scott Smith: Drew Brees to Michael Thomas

Yeah, Casey wasn't going to pass on K.C. any more than Cincinnati was going to pass on Joe Burrow, and not just because of the alliteration. This is the one Roundtable in which being first carried the most weight.

As for me, I'll start right at the beginning. Tampa Bay's 2020 season begins in New Orleans, because apparently the schedule-makers didn't want to wait even one week to pair up the two leading passers in NFL history now that they're division foes. Like the Chiefs, the Saints are loaded with weapons for their star quarterback, and they also have a very good offensive line, as usual. New Orleans actually scored more points last year than Kansas City (as did the Buccaneers, actually), and they did it with a more balanced attack.

That said, no non-QB skill-position player was more critical to his offense last year than Thomas, with the possible exceptions of Christian McCaffrey and late-season Derrick Henry. Thomas was the NFL's leading receiver by a large margin and the only wideout in the NFL's top 12 in yards from scrimmage (he was fifth). Tampa Bay's defense, which returns almost completely intact, led the NFL in rush defense and set a franchise record in that category, and it already proved it could stop McCaffrey, holding him to 53 and 57 yards from scrimmage in two games. McCaffrey was only held below 100 yards from scrimmage in two other games, and never under 90. The Bucs were one of the last teams to keep Henry relatively in check, too, and don't have to play the Titans this year.

Thomas? He had 19 catches for 296 yards and three touchdowns in two games against the Bucs last year. Every defense knows the ball is going to Thomas but nobody can stop it from happening. And now the Saints have added Emmanuel Sanders, the best number-two receiver Thomas will play with yet, which is only going to make it more difficult to focus on Thomas. The Buccaneers have a young secondary on the rise but it will be sorely tested in Week One…and then again in Week Nine. That's right, the Bucs play the Saints twice but only have to face Mahomes and company once. That makes Thomas twice the threat to Tampa Bay's defense in 2020. That's just science.

PHOTOS of the Bucs’ 2020 Regular Season Schedule

View pictures of all the Buccaneers' 2020 opponents.

Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX
1 / 65

Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX
2 / 65

Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX
3 / 65

Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX
4 / 65

Week 1: Bucs @ Saints, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
5 / 65

Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
6 / 65

Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
7 / 65

Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
8 / 65

Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX
9 / 65

Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX
10 / 65

Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX
11 / 65

Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX
12 / 65

Week 3: Bucs @ Broncos, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS
13 / 65

Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS
14 / 65

Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS
15 / 65

Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS
16 / 65

Week 4: Bucs vs. Chargers, 1pm ET CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon
17 / 65

Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon
18 / 65

Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon
19 / 65

Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon
20 / 65

Week 5: Bucs @ Bears, 8:20pm ET FOX, NFL Network, Amazon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX
21 / 65

Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX
22 / 65

Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX
23 / 65

Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX
24 / 65

Week 6: Bucs vs. Packers, 4:25pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC
25 / 65

Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC
26 / 65

Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC
27 / 65

Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC
28 / 65

Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN
29 / 65

Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN
30 / 65

Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN
31 / 65

Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN
32 / 65

Week 8: Bucs @ Giants, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC
33 / 65

Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC
34 / 65

Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC
35 / 65

Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC
36 / 65

Week 9: Bucs vs Saints, 8:20pm ET NBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
37 / 65

Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
38 / 65

Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
39 / 65

Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
40 / 65

Week 10: Bucs @ Panthers, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN
41 / 65

Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN
42 / 65

Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN
43 / 65

Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN
44 / 65

Week 11: Bucs vs. Rams, 8:15pm ET ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS
45 / 65

Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS
46 / 65

Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS
47 / 65

Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS
48 / 65

Week 12: Bucs vs. Chiefs, 4:25pm ET CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 13: Bye
49 / 65

Week 13: Bye

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX
50 / 65

Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX
51 / 65

Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX
52 / 65

Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX
53 / 65

Week 14: Bucs vs. Vikings, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
54 / 65

Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
55 / 65

Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
56 / 65

Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
57 / 65

Week 15: Bucs @ Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD
58 / 65

Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD
59 / 65

Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD
60 / 65

Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD
61 / 65

Week 16: Bucs @ Lions, TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
62 / 65

Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
63 / 65

Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
64 / 65

Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX
65 / 65

Week 17: Bucs vs. Falcons, 1pm ET FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Carmen Vitali: Aaron Rodgers being Aaron Rodgers

I can't believe as someone who grew up in Chicago that I'm the one calling this out but here we are. The duel between him and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is always must-see TV and it's only happened three times. Brady owns a 2-1 edge and if you don't think Rodgers will be looking to even the score, you don't know either of these two quarterbacks at all.

But it's not just that head-to-head competition. Rodgers suffered a chip to his shoulder this offseason when the Green Bay Packers decided to take gunslinging quarterback Jordan Love out of Utah State with their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. In other words, Rodgers got Rodgers'd and I have a feeling he's about to light it up this season as a result. He's not going down without a fight and still wants to prove he's Green Bay's best option. And he is.

A-aron has rarely had a particularly stellar cast around him, but the thing about him as a quarterback is that he always makes things happen anyway. His best season probably came in 2011 when he had Donald Driver, Greg Jennings and Jordy Nelson around him, sure, but Rodgers has been consistently successful since then without guys like that. He even took his team to the NFC Championship last year with Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a 33-year-old Jimmy Graham. Those three combined for just 10 total touchdowns last season. Rodgers was saved by running back Aaron Jones, who put up 16 rushing touchdowns and therefore the bulk of Green Bay's offense. Luckily, the Bucs' defense is pretty good against the run. They'll be expected to repeat their top ranking again this year after returning the entire starting front seven.

So, while I may think the Bucs' defense is up for the challenge that Jones presents, an angry Aaron Rodgers is not something I'd wish upon anyone (well, ok, maybe the Saints and/or any NFC South opponent). I definitely am not thrilled about the Bucs defense having to contend with him when the Packers come to town in Week Six.

Related Content

Bucs' 2020 Preseason Dates Finalized
news

Bucs' 2020 Preseason Dates Finalized

Tampa Bay will open its preseason at Pittsburgh on August 14 and then play home games on Saturday evening in Weeks Two and Three
2020 Night Vision: Bucs' New Schedule Loaded with Prime-Time Classics
news

2020 Night Vision: Bucs' New Schedule Loaded with Prime-Time Classics

The Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, will play more nationally-broadcast night games than in any other year in franchise history, part of a 2020 schedule that is loaded with impressive QB matchups
2020 Schedule Roundtable: Toughest Stretch
news

2020 Schedule Roundtable: Toughest Stretch

Tampa Bay's 2020 slate of games is loaded with exciting games and intriguing matchups, but there are certain parts of it that look particularly challenging
2020 Schedule Roundtable: Biggest Challenge for Bucs' Offense
news

2020 Schedule Roundtable: Biggest Challenge for Bucs' Offense

Tampa Bay's offense will be tested right away in 2020 by Cam Jordan and the Saints' aggressive defense, but is that test bigger than Khalil Mack and the Bears or the Chargers' loaded secondary?
2020 Schedule Roundtable: Top Rookie Opponent
news

2020 Schedule Roundtable: Top Rookie Opponent

The Bucs won't face Joe Burrow or Chase Young in the 2020 regular season but they've still got some talented rookie opponents on their schedule…Which one is the biggest threat?
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 - Tackle Donovan Smith #76 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. The Buccaneers lost 48-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Pros and Cons of the Bucs' 2020 Schedule

Tampa Bay's 2020 regular-season schedule is thrilling, packed with prime-time games and featuring a very late bye, but like every schedule it is a mixture of opportunities and challenges
Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC
news

2020 Schedule Roundtable: Most Anticipated Game

The first topic in our Roundtable Week regarding the Buccaneers' recently-released 2020 schedule is which game each of us is most looking forward to this fall
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Thoughts from Bruce Arians and the Bucs Coaching Staff on the 2020 NFL Schedule

See what the Bucs coaches think about Tampa Bay's 2020 slate.
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 27, 2019 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 23-27. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Open with All-AFC Preseason Slate

Tampa Bay's 2020 preseason schedule includes a nationally-televised game against Jacksonville in Week Two, as well as a rematch of last year's opener in Pittsburgh
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 06, 2019 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 31-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

What's Next: New Orleans Saints, Weeks One & Nine

It'll be Brady vs. Brees twice a year in one of the more interesting division matchups for 2020. The series wastes no time getting started, either, with the Bucs opening their season on the road in the Super Dome.
Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
news

What's Next: Carolina Panthers, Weeks 2 & 10

The Buccaneers face off against their second division opponent in as many weeks as they take on the Carolina Panthers at home in Week Two.

Advertising