2020 Schedule Roundtable: Biggest Challenge for Bucs' Defense

Scott Smith: Drew Brees to Michael Thomas

Yeah, Casey wasn't going to pass on K.C. any more than Cincinnati was going to pass on Joe Burrow, and not just because of the alliteration. This is the one Roundtable in which being first carried the most weight.

As for me, I'll start right at the beginning. Tampa Bay's 2020 season begins in New Orleans, because apparently the schedule-makers didn't want to wait even one week to pair up the two leading passers in NFL history now that they're division foes. Like the Chiefs, the Saints are loaded with weapons for their star quarterback, and they also have a very good offensive line, as usual. New Orleans actually scored more points last year than Kansas City (as did the Buccaneers, actually), and they did it with a more balanced attack.

That said, no non-QB skill-position player was more critical to his offense last year than Thomas, with the possible exceptions of Christian McCaffrey and late-season Derrick Henry. Thomas was the NFL's leading receiver by a large margin and the only wideout in the NFL's top 12 in yards from scrimmage (he was fifth). Tampa Bay's defense, which returns almost completely intact, led the NFL in rush defense and set a franchise record in that category, and it already proved it could stop McCaffrey, holding him to 53 and 57 yards from scrimmage in two games. McCaffrey was only held below 100 yards from scrimmage in two other games, and never under 90. The Bucs were one of the last teams to keep Henry relatively in check, too, and don't have to play the Titans this year.