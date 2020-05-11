2020 Schedule Roundtable: Most Anticipated Game

There are so many games I want to go with here. Perfect fall weather for Thursday Night Football in Chicago… seeing the new Las Vegas Raiders stadium… hosting the defending Super Bowl champs!? Those all rank up there but ultimately, I think I'm most looking forward to the first game of the season: matching up with the Saints in New Orleans.

It will be Tom Brady's first regular season game in something other than a Patriots uniform ever. Seeing him in those new/familiar Bucs uniforms is going to be awesome. It comes against the one guy in league history that has more career passing yards and touchdowns (though Brady has way more championships). It's an opportunity to take down the 2019 NFC South champs in their house. Quieting the Superdome isn't easily done. The Bucs with Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett, Vita Vea, Ndamukong Suh, etc. have the opportunity to do that. It will also signal that the season itself is starting – something that's a little bit uncertain "in these uncertain times" (trademarked by Scott Smith, 2020). The truth is, we don't know what this season is going to look like so I have to imagine that first game we will all breathe a collective sigh of relief that it's really happening.