Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 15

The offense kicked it up a notch on Wednesday as the Bucs gear up for their first preseason game.

Aug 11, 2021 at 05:30 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

TCTADay15

Head Coach Bruce Arians said yesterday's practice was a vast improvement by the offense, calling it a solid day in which both sides of the ball had their moments. Wednesday, however, was all offense.

"Again, a very, very good practice," Arians said. "Today's emphases were communication – a lot of shifts, a lot of motions, defensively making adjustments, offensively obviously executing those shifts and motions and the plays correctly. I was really pleased with it. It's a nice little buildup – obviously, [we] took the pads off – for Saturday night. Hopefully the weather will cooperate and we'll have a decent game."

Arians has said that every player will play on Saturday night against Cincinnati, though playing time has yet to be determined. With so much continuity from last season, it isn't likely the coaches need to see much from the starters but it will be a chance for some bubble players to put some good things on film if not for the Bucs, but for other teams that will also be watching.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 11

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Aaron Stinnie #64, and Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Aaron Stinnie #64, and Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Helmet during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Helmet during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Coaching Fellow Louis Murphy during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Coaching Fellow Louis Murphy during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Air Jordan cleats during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Air Jordan cleats during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Cody Grim and Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Cody Grim and Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Offensive Assistant A.Q. Shipley of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Offensive Assistant A.Q. Shipley of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27, Running Back Giovani Bernard #25, Running Back Leonard Fournette #7, and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27, Running Back Giovani Bernard #25, Running Back Leonard Fournette #7, and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Super Bowl Champions signage on Raymond James Stadium during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Super Bowl Champions signage on Raymond James Stadium during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 and Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
210811_KZ_TrainingCamp_041
35 / 97
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
210811_KZ_TrainingCamp_043
37 / 97
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Running Back C.J. Prosise #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Running Back C.J. Prosise #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 97

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60, Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert, and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60, Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert, and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48, Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48, Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22, Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85, and Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22, Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85, and Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Safeties Coach Nick Rapone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Safeties Coach Nick Rapone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 97

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Battles for the sixth and perhaps seventh receiver spots, fifth cornerback and even fourth safety will be ones to watch. Plus, preseason will be an opportunity for Bucs fans to get a better glimpse at second-round pick Kyle Trask, who will likely get an opportunity at some point this preseason to take the helm.

Trask showed some good things on Wednesday in the limited work he got, along with quarterbacks Ryan Griffin and Blaine Gabbert. Quarterback Tom Brady had a particularly good day, according to Arians.

"I thought it was outstanding," he said of Brady's practice. "He just got the guys going. He was very, very accurate. Just a typical solid Brady day."

With that, let's check out some things that stood out on Wednesday:

-In the first 11-on-11 period, Brady threw it for wide receiver Chris Godwin down the sideline in front of the crowd and though cornerback Herb Miller got a hand on it, causing Godwin to bobble it, Godwin eventually secured the ball and completed the catch much to the delight of the crowd.

-In the red zone, Godwin kept up his heroics with a good contested catch over the middle while tight end O.J. Howard made another tough grab for a touchdown.

-The offense found success later in the period on a screen from Brady to running back Leonard Fournette, who was able to grab the pass and escape up the sideline for a first down.

-Brady lobbed another pass up, this one intended for wide receiver Antonio Brown in the end zone, but rookie cornerback C.J. Wilcox turned his head at the right time and was able to bat down the pass before Brown had a chance with it.

-A few plays later, wide receiver Chris Godwin had the first of what ended up being a few circus catches of the day. Brady fired for the back of the end zone and placed the ball in a place only Godwin could get it. Godwin leapt up to make the grab and then had the awareness to drag his second foot after stepping down in bounds as he was falling over the line. It was an incredible display of athleticism and the aforementioned awareness, in case the Madden ratings people want to know.

-Tight end Cameron Brate, who is working his way back from injury, nabbed his first touchdown pass of camp from Brady in the red zone period. Brate said after practice that he got about four snaps in his first practice back yesterday and today received about 10. He clearly made the most of them.

-Like Arians said, the offense worked a lot on shifts and motions on Wednesday. Inside the five, we saw a 2x2 formation with Brown initially lined up to wide receiver Mike Evans' side before Brady then sent Brown in motion across the formation, making it a 3x1 alignment, to which the defense adjusted. Brady then immediately snapped the ball as soon as Brown was set and then fired to Evans who was across the goal line before you could blink.

-In seven-on-seven drills, Brady hit Evans again, this time on an inside slant that Evans caught in stride as two defenders were closing in quickly.

-A few plays later, Brady aired one out for rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden down the seam. Darden, who had already gotten behind the defense, made the 40-or-so-yard-catch look effortless as he continued the rest of the way into the end zone.

-Brady hit Brown again on a ball that showed how in sync the two players are. Brown made a couple great adjustments at the point of catch and was able to snatch the ball away from a defender right on him. It got him an 'A-B' chant from the crowd.

-Trask showed off his arm as he threw a great pass over the middle that was caught by a leaping Codey McElroy and then taken for a few more yards.

-Wide receiver Tyler Johnson has been quietly consistent all camp and Wednesday was no exception. He went up for a jump ball from quarterback Ryan Griffin over the middle and wrestled it away from cornerback Nate Brooks in an excellent display of physicality. It was probably about a 45-yard pass and one of Johnson's longest catches in camp.

-Godwin had the final circus catch of the day on a perfectly placed ball by Brady. Three defenders were closing in but Brady again threw it up high and Godwin stretched out with both hands to nab the pass. There was no way to defend a ball like that and that type of play is exactly what Arians was talking about when he said how accurate Brady was on Wednesday.

-A couple players, including Rob Gronkowski, Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh, all had veteran maintenance days on Wednesday. Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich was away from the team for personal reasons.

Related Content

news

Bucs' Offensive Depth Chart Takes First Crack at Running Back Order 

Ronald Jones remains in the lead spot on the Bucs' first depth chart of 2021 but that may not provide much of a clue as to how the team will utilize its top running backs
news

Competition, Communication Highlighted in Middle of Bucs' Camp

Camp Notes, Day 18: The release of the Buccaneers' first depth chart mattered little to the running backs working to form a productive backfield in 2020…Plus, Bruce Arians stresses communication, and more
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 14

A couple Buccaneer legends were on hand for Tuesday's practice where the offense pushed back… but so did a promising young Bucs rookie.
news

Bucs Restore Balance as First Game Looms

Camp Notes, Day 17: Tampa Bay's offense found its footing on Tuesday after a rough Monday practice, leading to a competitive session just days before the team will finally get to go against another opponent
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 13

Defense dominated the day as the Buccaneers returned from an off day on Sunday.
news

Mike Evans: Best Training Camp Yet?

Camp Notes, Day 14: Mike Evans has been impressive throughout the first two weeks of camp and could be poised for one of his best seasons yet…Plus, Saturday's practice gets chippy and the players are eager for actual games
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 12

Saturday included the first live tackling period of camp at the end of practice that raised the intensity level for the fans and players alike.
news

Deeper Edge Rotation Taking Shape for Bucs

Joe Tryon's impressive rookie training camp has the Bucs thinking about an outside linebacker rotation that could keep everybody fresh and productive deep into the game//
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 11

The Bucs continued in pads for Friday morning's practice that included yet another interception for an emerging defensive back and more 'tuddies' from 12 to 87.
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 10

The Bucs were back from their off day and it was Military Day at AdventHealth Training Center on Thursday.
news

Todd Bowles: I'm in a Place to Succeed

Camp Notes, Day 12: Todd Bowles signed a contract extension with the Bucs because he has found success and happiness in Tampa…Plus, Antoine Winfield, Jr. working on the mental side of the game, and more
Advertising