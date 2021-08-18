Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 19

The Tennessee Titans are in town as they faced off against the Buccaneers at AdventHealth Training Center for the first of two joint practices on Wednesday. 

Aug 18, 2021 at 05:44 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

TCTADay19

The Florida heat was showing off today as the Tennessee Titans came to town for joint practices. It may have been the hottest training camp day yet and the Titans certainly felt it. I saw at least one player toss his cookies during the course of the two-hour practice. Not only was the heat wearing guys down – so was the contact. Head Coach Bruce Arians had been talking about the physicality he was anticipating in these practices and the first one did not disappoint.

There were multiple one-on-one periods where we got to see different position groups battle it out. There were also full-team periods where we got to see each respective squad's first teams square off.

"Really, really good practices," Arians said. "You can't get anything better than going against another team, putting in all the situations, looking at young players, veteran players. No better team to do it against than Mike [Vrabel] and the Titans. I thought it was outstanding work. We'll grade the tape as far as who did what and who didn't, and I know one thing – we dropped way too many damn passes. We have to stop that."

Aside from the dropped passes, here are some highlights from Wednesday's practice:

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice vs. Tennessee, Aug. 18

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice vs. Tennessee at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel, Assistant Coach Tom Moore and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel, Assistant Coach Tom Moore and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks with Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks with Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross, Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers, and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speak with Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross, Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers, and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speak with Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers addresses the defensive backs during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers addresses the defensive backs during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 and Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 and Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to 'pitch' the football to Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to 'pitch' the football to Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to 'pitch' the football to Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to 'pitch' the football to Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 'pitches' the football to Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 'pitches' the football to Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Tackle Chidi Okeke #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Tackle Chidi Okeke #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Earl Watford #67, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard John Molchon #75 and Offensive Tackle Jake Benzinger #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Earl Watford #67, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Guard John Molchon #75 and Offensive Tackle Jake Benzinger #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Coaching Fellow Louis Murphy with Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21, and Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Coaching Fellow Louis Murphy with Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21, and Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tackle Chidi Okeke #68 and Offensive Tackle Jake Benzinger #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tackle Chidi Okeke #68 and Offensive Tackle Jake Benzinger #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin, Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Offensive Lineman Earl Watford #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin, Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Offensive Lineman Earl Watford #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safeties Coach Nick Rapone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safeties Coach Nick Rapone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Earl Watford #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Earl Watford #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back C.J. Prosise #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back C.J. Prosise #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12and Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12and Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - A general view during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - A general view during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 and Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 and Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81, and Coaching Fellow Louis Murphy during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81, and Coaching Fellow Louis Murphy during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, and Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, and Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74, Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74, Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Ronde Barber during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Ronde Barber during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
110 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
111 / 115

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 18, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Derrick Henry and Jeremy McNichols of the Tennessee Titans during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
112 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Derrick Henry and Jeremy McNichols of the Tennessee Titans during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Titans Running Back Derrick Henry during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
113 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Titans Running Back Derrick Henry during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
114 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, and Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers connect with friends on the Tennessee Titans during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
115 / 115

TAMPA, FL - August 18, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, and Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers connect with friends on the Tennessee Titans during 2021 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-The individual period was one of those instances where we got to see some one-on-one battles amongst the position groups. The Bucs' defensive line (complete with their outside backers) were tasked with going up against the Titans' offensive line. Other than Saturday's preseason opener, rookie Joe Tryon has known nothing else in the NFL but his own team and so here was another opportunity for the rookie to test his skills. Well, it wasn't much of a test. Tryon's incredible strength gave the Tennessee's O-line all they could handle. He handled Titans guard Ross Reynolds pretty easily on one rep, moving him at will in a lock-up drill.

-It wasn't the best day for the Buccaneer offense, more specifically, the skill players. No one seemed immune from drops on the day, though there were some highlights, anyway. Like a fortunate tip for running back Leonard Fournette in one-on-ones. Titans outside linebacker Bud. Dupree actually got a hand on the pass from quarterback Tom Brady but the tip ended up back in Fournette's hands anyway after a brief bobble. Fournette let out a little giggle after the play was over.

-On the other side of the field, the Bucs' o-line was getting work from the Titans' d-line but one guy standing his ground was center Ryan Jensen. I don't think I saw him get beat all day. You'll hear a lot about Jensen's 'nasty' streak if you ever listen to anyone breaking down his game and it was on full display Wednesday. He was handling Tennessee nose tackles like they were tight ends.

-Speaking of the Bucs' offensive line, they got rookie Robert Hainsey back into the mix on Wednesday. Hainsey had missed a few practices with injury but he was back and even snapping to Brady during seven-on-seven drills while Jensen was back handling Titans' defensive linemen in the later one-on-one period. It was good timing on Hainsey's part too because John Molchon, who had taken on the backup center role, missed a portion of practice with what looked like cramps.

-In that later one-on-one period while seven-on-seven was going on for the skill players, the trenchmen got another crack at it and remember how I had just said Jensen was handling the Tennessee defensive linemen? Well, I saw two consecutive reps where Jensen got Titans; Jeffery Simmons on the ground. It was impressive considering Simmons is a fantastic player.

-Brady struggled a bit connecting with his receivers on Wednesday, but leave it up to old faithful a.k.a. tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brady got him on a slant to the sideline in seven-on-seven drills and things picked up a bit from there.

-I should mention that with two fields going simultaneously, I felt like I didn't have enough eyes for everywhere I wanted to look. This is by no means a complete list of everything that happened on Wednesday at practice so do with that what you will.

-By the time I got back to looking at the Bucs' offense in seven-on-seven, rookie quarterback Kyle Trask was up and threw a dart to fellow rookie Jaelon Darden. At first, I thought the pass was tipped or broken up but somehow, Darden came up with it and escaped upfield before even Titans defenders knew he had the ball. The young player has speed.

-More rookie action and it was Tryon again on the other field, this time blowing past Titans' offensive lineman David Quessenberry. Side note: that's a fun last name.

-The teams convened on one field for full-team situational drills. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a pass batted down at the line by outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. Welcome to what Brady has been dealing with all camp, Tanny.

-A former Bucs' draft pick has come back to haunt them in the form of running back Jeremy McNichols. The team drafted him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and now he's developed into a pretty speedy back. I saw him break off a couple of runs where he looked very shifty in traffic.

-It was the Bucs' defense that ended Tannehill's first full-team series with a whistled-sack by the Bucs' defense. It looked to be Ndamukong Suh who would have gotten there first. And it wouldn't be the only time he was in Tannehill's face on the day.

-Later in the period, Brady aired one out for wide receiver Mike Evans who almost made a leaping grab if it weren't for Jackrabbit Jenkins, whose name is actually listed as such on the Titans' roster – I checked. Jenkins made a couple good plays on the day, we'll get to another in a second.

-As the Bucs were working in a red zone situation, Brady looked for Gronkowski again but this time it was Titans linebacker Jayon Brown who broke up the pass in the end zone. The series yielded no results for the Bucs' offense as the Tennessee defense stepped up.

-It didn't get immediately better for the Bucs' offense, and brings us to the other excellent play by Jenkins, as another pass intended for Gronkowski was tipped and then fell into the hands of Jenkins, who returned it for what would have likely actually been a pick-six.

-The good news is, it didn't get better for the Tennessee offense either as another play was whistled dead on a sack by the Bucs' defense – this one looking to be some combination of Vita Vea and Suh again.

-The Titans eventually came up empty too as safety Mike Edwards batted down a pass from Tannehill.

-Then came a goal line situation and Brady hit wide receiver Tyler Johnson on a low pass right at the goal line for the score.

-The next play, it was Brady to the back of the end zone for wide receiver Antonio Brown as he was come across the middle.

-The Bucs' offense would end up going two for three in goal line situations after the next play, a quick pass to running back Gio Bernard, fell incomplete in the end zone.

-The Titans' fared exactly the same. Tannehill's first pass was to wide receiver Josh Reynolds for a score, though Reynolds was hit immediately (and very hard) by safety Antoine Winfield Jr. The two players laughed it off and trotted back to their respective huddles. The next score was by Tannehill himself on a keeper and then his third try was blocked by none other than outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and fell incomplete.

-Quarterback Blaine Gabbert got to try his hand at the situation and immediately hit Johnson as well for a score. He went to Johnson on his second pass and it was a little iffy if Johnson actually broke the plane of the goal line, though he completed the pass. Then, Gabbert hit tight end Codey McElroy, who made a fantastic catch with a defender draped all over him.

-Kicker Ryan Succop was six for seven on kicks for the day.

Related Content

news

Joint Practices Emphasize Situations, Communication

Camp Notes, Day 25: Practicing with the visiting Titans has given the Bucs a chance to get valuable situational reps they might not get in a game…Plus, running back roles becoming more defined, and more//
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 18

The Bucs practiced in shells outside as they prepare to face the Tennessee Titans in joint practices this week.
news

Kyle Trask Ready for NFL Debut

Rookie QB Kyle Trask doesn't know how many reps he will get in Tampa Bay's preseason opener on Saturday night but he's excited to take the next step in pursuing his NFL dream
news

Poised for More? Tom Brady Feels Great, Knows Playbook Better

After throwing for nearly 5,700 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2020, Bucs QB Tom Brady could be ready to deliver even more this year with a healthy knee and much better command of the offense
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 16

Thursday's practice was mostly spent in preparation for Saturday's preseason opener as the players took it easy in shorts and shells instead of pads. 
news

Let the Games Begin | S.S. Mailbag

In a supersized mailbag this week, Bucs fans have questions about the Hall of Fame, receiver depth, mascot battle royales and much more
news

Bucs' Offensive Depth Chart Takes First Crack at Running Back Order 

Ronald Jones remains in the lead spot on the Bucs' first depth chart of 2021 but that may not provide much of a clue as to how the team will utilize its top running backs
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 15

The offense kicked it up a notch on Wednesday as the Bucs gear up for their first preseason game.
news

Competition, Communication Highlighted in Middle of Bucs' Camp

Camp Notes, Day 18: The release of the Buccaneers' first depth chart mattered little to the running backs working to form a productive backfield in 2020…Plus, Bruce Arians stresses communication, and more
news

2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 14

A couple Buccaneer legends were on hand for Tuesday's practice where the offense pushed back… but so did a promising young Bucs rookie.
news

Bucs Restore Balance as First Game Looms

Camp Notes, Day 17: Tampa Bay's offense found its footing on Tuesday after a rough Monday practice, leading to a competitive session just days before the team will finally get to go against another opponent
Advertising