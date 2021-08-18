2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 19

-The individual period was one of those instances where we got to see some one-on-one battles amongst the position groups. The Bucs' defensive line (complete with their outside backers) were tasked with going up against the Titans' offensive line. Other than Saturday's preseason opener, rookie Joe Tryon has known nothing else in the NFL but his own team and so here was another opportunity for the rookie to test his skills. Well, it wasn't much of a test. Tryon's incredible strength gave the Tennessee's O-line all they could handle. He handled Titans guard Ross Reynolds pretty easily on one rep, moving him at will in a lock-up drill.

-It wasn't the best day for the Buccaneer offense, more specifically, the skill players. No one seemed immune from drops on the day, though there were some highlights, anyway. Like a fortunate tip for running back Leonard Fournette in one-on-ones. Titans outside linebacker Bud. Dupree actually got a hand on the pass from quarterback Tom Brady but the tip ended up back in Fournette's hands anyway after a brief bobble. Fournette let out a little giggle after the play was over.

-On the other side of the field, the Bucs' o-line was getting work from the Titans' d-line but one guy standing his ground was center Ryan Jensen. I don't think I saw him get beat all day. You'll hear a lot about Jensen's 'nasty' streak if you ever listen to anyone breaking down his game and it was on full display Wednesday. He was handling Tennessee nose tackles like they were tight ends.

-Speaking of the Bucs' offensive line, they got rookie Robert Hainsey back into the mix on Wednesday. Hainsey had missed a few practices with injury but he was back and even snapping to Brady during seven-on-seven drills while Jensen was back handling Titans' defensive linemen in the later one-on-one period. It was good timing on Hainsey's part too because John Molchon, who had taken on the backup center role, missed a portion of practice with what looked like cramps.

-In that later one-on-one period while seven-on-seven was going on for the skill players, the trenchmen got another crack at it and remember how I had just said Jensen was handling the Tennessee defensive linemen? Well, I saw two consecutive reps where Jensen got Titans; Jeffery Simmons on the ground. It was impressive considering Simmons is a fantastic player.

-Brady struggled a bit connecting with his receivers on Wednesday, but leave it up to old faithful a.k.a. tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brady got him on a slant to the sideline in seven-on-seven drills and things picked up a bit from there.

-I should mention that with two fields going simultaneously, I felt like I didn't have enough eyes for everywhere I wanted to look. This is by no means a complete list of everything that happened on Wednesday at practice so do with that what you will.

-By the time I got back to looking at the Bucs' offense in seven-on-seven, rookie quarterback Kyle Trask was up and threw a dart to fellow rookie Jaelon Darden. At first, I thought the pass was tipped or broken up but somehow, Darden came up with it and escaped upfield before even Titans defenders knew he had the ball. The young player has speed.

-More rookie action and it was Tryon again on the other field, this time blowing past Titans' offensive lineman David Quessenberry. Side note: that's a fun last name.

-The teams convened on one field for full-team situational drills. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a pass batted down at the line by outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. Welcome to what Brady has been dealing with all camp, Tanny.

-A former Bucs' draft pick has come back to haunt them in the form of running back Jeremy McNichols. The team drafted him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and now he's developed into a pretty speedy back. I saw him break off a couple of runs where he looked very shifty in traffic.

-It was the Bucs' defense that ended Tannehill's first full-team series with a whistled-sack by the Bucs' defense. It looked to be Ndamukong Suh who would have gotten there first. And it wouldn't be the only time he was in Tannehill's face on the day.