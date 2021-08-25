It's Crunch Time in Battles for Bucs' Last Roster Spots

This competition will take on an extra edge if the Buccaneers are leaning towards keeping just four inside linebackers again. One of Arians' comments after practice seemed to frame this as a possibility.

"[It's] really close," he said. "K.J. kind of separated himself a little bit as a linebacker. All of those guys are fighting for the same – three dogs, one bone."

Jones notably had a pick-six in the Bucs' preseason opener against Cincinnati but Stuard has helped himself on special teams this week, according to Arians. And special teams will be a determining factor in all of the battles for the last half-dozen roster spots.

"It's all about special teams," said Arians. "Who shines the best, who covers kicks, who can block on returns. There's a lot to it. You have just one coverage unit, but I can't block anybody in an open field it's not going to help us either. Those are the battles that are going down to the wire."

That's certainly going to be the case at the cornerback position, where the Bucs are trying to replace one of their few departed players from last year's Super Bowl-winning roster, special teams ace Ryan Smith. Similarly, one of the few veteran additions to that roster was former Kansas City cornerback Antonio Hamilton, who has extensive experience in the kick-and-coverage game. He's also shown the ability to play in the slot on defense though Arians would like his reserve corners to be more position flexible.

"[He's] pretty consistent – outside isn't his forte, inside is," said the coach. "He's a solid special teams player. He has a résumé on special teams. He's in one of those battles also."

The Buccaneers have a solid top three at cornerback in Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean, and Ross Cockrell returns as the team's valuable and versatile fourth corner. If the Bucs keep five corners that last spot comes down to Hamilton, first-year man Herb Miller, veteran addition Dee Delaney and seventh-round pick Chris Wilcox. Arians said that Miller missing time during OTAs probably contributed to him progressing less than expected in camp, but Delaney has had his moments this month.

"He's in that handful of seven guys," said Arians of Delaney. "He's done some really good things. He's done some nice things as a gunner. He had his flashes and just looking for some consistency on all of those guys."

Arians recently said the Buccaneers would be keeping either 10 linebackers or 10 cornerbacks; presumably the other group will have to roll with nine. The secondary could be split into five corners and five safeties and be particularly flexible given Cockrell's successful cross-training at safety in this year's camp.

"That's position flexibility, especially on gameday, to be able to play three positions." Said Arians. "If there is another special teams player either on offense or in another position that's really contributing then you can go with lesser DBs in a game."

On offense, one of the obvious battles is for the fourth tight end spot, assuming the Buccaneers choose to start the season with four of them. Tanner Hudson is the incumbent in that role and has led the team in receiving through the preseason so far but Arians has been critical of his blocking. He's battling with Codey McElroy and Jerell Adams, and McElroy might be showing better in that blocking category at the moment.

"He's gotten better and better – good effort, [he is] learning," said Arians of McElroy. "He's gotten much better in this camp."

The Bucs' sixth receiver spot could come down to the punt and kickoff return jobs, and rookie Jaelon Darden was very obviously featured in those roles in the second preseason game last weekend. That competition includes the incumbent, Jaydon Mickens, and possibly third-year wideout Scotty Miller, though Miller hasn't gotten his shot in a game yet. Despite Darden getting all three punt returns against Tennessee, Arians said the job is not currently his to lose.