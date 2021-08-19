2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 20

-The second-team offense stepped up and quarterback Blaine Gabbert scrambled trying to buy time and somehow hit rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden on the run, who had two defenders with him as he skimmed the goal line. Darden came up with the catch just as a third defender was closing in and got the score.

-A screen to running back Giovani Bernard on third-down yielded some excellent results as he eluded multiple defenders to escape downfield for a big gain.

-Brady tried for wide receiver Chris Godwin in the back of the end zone and although Godwin still made the catch, it was too high and it send him not only out of the back of the end zone but barreling into the bleachers. He was ok, though.

-The Bucs' ended the two-minute series settling for a field goal after some clock confusion with the referees.

-No harm, no foul though because the Bucs' defense forced Tennessee to settle for the same fate on their two-minute attempt. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. had hurried Tannehhill into a throw, causing it to go incomplete on first down. The Titans would get as far as the 25-yard line before Tannehill was forced to throw it away on third down because of pressure.

-Gabbert took over on the next series and was able to hit wide receiver Jaydon Mickens in the absolute tightest of windows in the end zone. Titans' defensive backs were not happy following the play.

-Tannehill stepped back up and hit wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine just barely across the goal line. It was cornerback Herb Miller in coverage and definitely a play he'd want back but hey, back and forth battles right?

-Goal line scenarios started up and I really ended up liking this set up. Each team traded singular shots to the end zone from the 10-yard line. It was rapid fire and it was fun.

-Brady was up first and gets Godwin on a slant in the end zone.