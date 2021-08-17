2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 18

-Tight end Cam Brate continues to work his way back into practice, getting perhaps the most reps he's had this camp. Brady hit him over the middle in the seven-on-seven period and it seems the two have picked up their connection right where it left off last season.

-As a big of comic relief, every time rookie kicker Jose Borregales would attempt a field goal today, defensive tackle Vita Vea, part of the field goal blocking unit, would yell at Borregales right before he kicked. It didn't work and Borregales connected on all of his kicks.

-Brady placed a deep ball perfectly for wide receiver Chris Godwin. It was just a tad ahead of him and to Godwin's outside shoulder, where cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting had no shot of defending it. And man, was it pretty.

-Despite having both Murphy-Bunting and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on him, Gronkowski caught another beautiful ball from Brady right over the middle. It was another tight-window throw that has become second nature for the pair over the years.

-The team reconvened for 11-on-11 drills towards the end of practice. There was a red zone period where Gabbert aired one out for wide receiver Scotty Miller in the end zone and Miller was able to hold on while placing two feet in bounds. It got the crowd into it as Miller casually trotted back around to the huddle.

-In situational 11-on-11 drills, Brady attempted what looked like a 40-yard pass over the middle and to the back of the end zone for tight end Rob Gronkowski. The problem is that Antoine Winfield Jr. was right there, going for the ball at the same time. The incidental contact was enough to disrupt Gronk's route and prevent the completion, saving a touchdown. It was likely payback for the earlier catch in seven-on-sevens.