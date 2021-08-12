2021 Buccaneers Training Camp Takeaways – Day 16

-In position group drills, outside linebackers coach Larry Foote reports that Jason Pierre-Paul won their get-off contest of the day. It's a drill where two outside linebackers line up as if on the line of scrimmage with the infamous ball on a stick and the goal is to get off the line the quickest. It's played knockout-style and it was Pierre-Paul that emerged victorious on Thursday.

-In the first team period, though it wasn't full speed, Brady had a great pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski, threading the needle between two defenders across the middle of the field.

-We saw a lot of different combinations of players on both offense and defense. For instance, rookie quarterback Kyle Trask received some reps with the first team offense, presumably as a means of getting him ready to play on Saturday.

-The first play of the red zone period saw Brady lob a long ball to wide receiver Mike Evans in the end zone.

-The second pass was again to Evans, this time on the opposite side of the field in which Evans caught the ball right before the goal line and then stuck his arm out across it with the ball in his hand to get the score.

-Quarterback Ryan Griffin connected with tight end Tanner Hudson for a touchdown and you may see that quite a bit on Saturday as we've seen in preseasons past.

-The first play of seven-on-seven drills also went to Evans. It was a long ball down the sideline from Brady and yeah, it was pretty.

-Later in the period, Gronkowski had another great catch in which he muscled the ball away from safety Mike Edwards, who had stuck with him in coverage the whole time.