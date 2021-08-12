Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Poised for More? Tom Brady Feels Great, Knows Playbook Better

After throwing for nearly 5,700 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2020, Bucs QB Tom Brady could be ready to deliver even more this year with a healthy knee and much better command of the offense

Aug 12, 2021 at 05:17 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Amid a training camp that has been otherwise perfectly satisfactory, Tom Brady can't seem to get one aspect of his performance up to his usual standards.

His voice.

Brady met with the media after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Thursday morning training camp practice and was slightly but noticeably hoarse at the microphone. He laughed along at concerns about his vocal cords.

"I know, I can't get it back," he said while smiling. "It feels pretty good in the morning and by the time practice ends [it goes away]. I have to get my voice in shape too along with my legs and everything else. You're barking out signals and there are a lot of people out here. Other than that, [I'm] feeling really strong and really good."

Will Brady be able to loudly control a huddle by September 9 when, unlike last season, the Buccaneers will begin playing in front of full and noisy crowds? Well, if that's the biggest thing we're worried about regarding Tampa Bay's quarterback (and in case you can't tell, we're not worried), the offense he will be directing could be lethal.

See, on one hand, we've got a quarterback with a bit of a raspy throat. Okay, fine. On the other hand, we've got the "other than that:" a seven-time Super Bowl champion who feels better physically than he has in many years and has a much greater command of Bruce Arians' offense in Year Two. Okay, that's very, very good.

First, his health. Brady went through knee surgery and a lengthy rehab process after the Super Bowl and has come out the other end feeling recharged and capable of moving in ways he hadn't in a while. Last year, at the age of 43, he threw for 50 touchdowns and nearly 5,700 yards, playoffs included, while managing his knee on a weekly basis. What will he do with an added dash of mobility making him feel several years younger?

"Yeah, I feel really good," said Brady. "It's the first time in 14 years that I haven't had to wear a knee sleeve. Every picture I've had for 14 years I've been in a knee sleeve. In games, I'll still wear a knee brace just because I still want to protect from a vulnerable spot for a quarterback. It's just nice to practice and feel like I can put a pair of shorts on and run out to practice. Last year, [trainer Alex Guerrero] and I were taping it at 7:15 in the morning for an 11 o'clock practice and after games I would wear the tape home and sleep in it. It is what it was and what I had to deal with. It's good though. Like I said, physically feeling great, mentally in a good place."

Second, his grasp of the offense. On Wednesday, Head Coach Bruce Arians ran a practice focused largely on communication, running many plays that involved shifts, motion and "gadgets." Some of these motion plays represent the continued evolution of the Buccaneers' Brady-led offense. Last year, Brady was new to the team and still trying to get down the basics of Arians' offense and terminology. There was no room for this type of offensive expansion in that training camp.

It's different now.

"A year ago, three weeks into camp I was still trying to figure out formations," said Brady. "What does Tampa right mean, you know? I don't even know what that means. Now, I just kind of rattle those off the tongue. You get used to similar ideas and concepts, but they're all named differently. It would kind of be like English and Spanish. You have to literally learn a different language and then really kind of learn what you're doing. Then, you have to learn if your players can do it and then you still have to study how the defense is doing things.

"So, there are a lot of different challenges that you face. I think this year, mentally, it's been much better and much easier to kind of assimilate my way into camp. Physically I feel great, best I've felt really in a long time. I feel like I'm in a good place and I'm just going to keep working really hard."

Brady said the Buccaneers would "see where they are at" after Saturday's preseason opener against Cincinnati, though he and the starters will probably not be in the game for long. In addition, Tropical Storm Fred could make it difficult for both offenses to execute as planned. But there are two more warm-up games after that and several more weeks of practice before the Bucs' title defense starts in earnest on September 9 against Dallas. That's time for even more offensive evolution, and it's also time for the entire cast around Brady to start feeling as good as he is.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 12

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Sr. Offensive Assistant Tom Moore of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Sr. Offensive Assistant Tom Moore of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74, Guard Alex Cappa #65 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74, Guard Alex Cappa #65 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Coaching Fellow Louis Murphy and Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Coaching Fellow Louis Murphy and Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote, Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote, Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks with the running backs during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks with the running backs during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Earl Watford #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Earl Watford #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 and Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 and Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Offensive Quality Control Coach John Van Dam of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Offensive Quality Control Coach John Van Dam of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Tackle Brad Seaton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Earl Watford #67 and Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Earl Watford #67 and Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 and Outside Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 79

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 and Outside Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Guard Earl Watford #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Cleats and helmet during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Cleats and helmet during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 79

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
And that has already been trending in the right direction. Wide receiver Antonio Brown also had offseason knee surgery and feels better than he has in years. Tight ends O.J. Howard and Cam Brate have returned to action and are rounding back into football shape alongside Rob Gronkowski. Wideout Mike Evans appears to be in midseason formand fellow starter Chris Godwin is healthier than a year ago. The running back corps still has Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette but now also boasts a premier pass-catcher in former Bengal Giovani Bernard. So a healthy knee? Check. Much better command of an expanding offense? Check. And a supporting cast that might be even better than last year? Check again.

"I'm just really excited to see what our team can become," said Brady. " Cam's been out there for the first time in a few days. Receivers have kind of been in and out a little bit. Chris has been out there a lot more this year than he was at this time last year. Scotty [Miller] been out there a lot and getting O.J. back and he's been practicing a lot. ... I think we all feel more comfortable with one another, which is a good feeling. Football, again, is about anticipation. I'm really not a reactive athlete. People have seen me play for a long time. I really like to anticipate things when I'm out there so the most familiarity I have with the guys I think the better it's going to look."

Yes, there's a lot to shout about the Bucs' offensive potential in 2021…but maybe Brady should abstain for now. Gotta get that voice back.

