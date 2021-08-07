Mike Evans: Best Training Camp Yet?

Sometimes, an NFL training camp makes temporary stars out of relatively unknown players. That's especially true at wide receiver, where the competitors for roster spots can make very visible big plays even before the pads go on and the intensity ramps up. There is almost at least one or two pass-catchers that become the talk of training camp.

When it comes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2021 training camp, the team's biggest star at wide receiver has been…well, it's biggest star. Eighth-year wideout Mike Evans started camp hot and hasn't slowed down yet. Already the first player in NFL history to open his career with seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, Evans appears to be primed for one of his best years yet.

Asked if he felt like his eighth training camp was his best one yet, Evans took a moment to think it over and didn't get particularly dramatic with his answer but did eventually agree that it was.

"I would say so," he replied. "Dealing with the heat, getting more reps, the fact that I'm in better shape. I feel like I'm learning a lot more. Each year, I try to focus on improvement, and I feel like I'm improving."

Given the Bucs' wide array of elite pass-catchers, Evans may have trouble approaching his career-best and team-record 1,524 yards from 2018 or his personal high of 96 receptions in 2016. Both of those campaigns ended in Pro Bowl nods, as did his 1,167 yards in a 2019 season that was cut short by a few games due to a hamstring injury at the end. Last year in this loaded offense, Evans played in every game but just barely snuck over that 1,000-yard bar, with a team-best 1,006 on 70 catches.

However, he also set a new high and broke the franchise single-season record with 13 touchdown grabs in 2020. That spoke to how quickly he found a connection with the team's new quarterback, Tom Brady, particularly when drives neared the end zone. Unsurprisingly, Brady finished off one 11-on-11 drive against the Bucs' front-line defense in Saturday's practice with a precise touchdown throw to Evans. That's far from the first TD strike between those two in the two weeks of camp, and there have already been several examples of the perfect back-corner fade over a defender, a specialty for both the quarterback and the receiver.

There is no scoreboard keeping track of those touchdowns right now, of course, but if Brady and Evans are so in tune now they could be lethal by the time the regular season arrives. Last season, it took some time for the two to forget that connection.

"We're trying to keep working at it, that connection," said Evans. "It comes with a lot of practice and a lot of reps. We're just trying to hit it in practice so we can hit it in the game."

The snap that ended in Evans' catch in the end zone came in the red zone, an area of strength for the Buccaneers in 2020. They scored a touchdown on 68.9% of their possessions that reached that part of the field, the seventh-best average in the league. Of course, that ranking suggests there's room for even more improvement. Six teams topped 70% in touchdown rate and the Packers got their average all the way up to 80%.

"I mean obviously we want to get touchdowns instead of field goals because if you get touchdowns it puts you in position to win the game," said Evans. "That's what we want to do, we want to win. It comes with practice and everybody being on the same page.