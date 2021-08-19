'Halftime Adjustments' Help Bucs Improve in Second Joint Practice

* On Wednesday, we posited that the Buccaneers' plans for their offensive backfield were starting to take shape, plans that included new arrival Giovani Bernard getting a lot of work on third downs. On Thursday, Arians confirmed that the ninth-year veteran was indeed a significant part of that running back rotation.

After Thursday's workout, which was officially the last day of training camp, Arians was asked if Bernard had turned in a 'pretty good' camp in his first year with the team.

"I would say more than 'pretty good,'" said Arians with a chuckle. "I would say the best thing about him, he's the ultimate pro. He's super-prepared. He came every day in OTAs when he didn't have to. He wanted to be a major part of the offense and he is already."

Bernard played just four first-quarter snaps in the Bucs' preseason opener against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, which was a clue in and of itself, given that all the starters took a seat after one possession. Bernard turned those four snaps into two catches, both of which converted third downs. Most tellingly, he was on the field with Tom Brady for the very first third down of the game.

Arians doesn't plan to play his starters against Tennessee on Saturday night after they got plenty of competitive reps during the two joint practices. That means running backs Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette, essentially co-starters, will be out of action. Second-year man Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who had a nice showing against the Bengals as well, will likely get a lot of work, followed by C.J. Prosise and Troymaine Pope, if the latter is available to play. Despite his veteran status, Bernard is expected to play against the Titans, though Arians said it would be a brief outing for him. Arians wants to give the veteran back another opportunity to "grow in this offense."

Bernard, who participated in both the Bucs' offseason OTA practices and the off-site workouts organized by Brady, surely won't mind the work on Saturday night. At the same time, there are likely to be plenty of veterans who enjoy getting the night off after a pair of spirited and intense practices against these same Titans. That will leave the majority of the reps to players who only have a few more weeks to win spots on the roster or the practice squad.

"Some of those guys that got a lot of reps are going to have to play in this game, but they're fighting for jobs so they don't mind playing," said Arians, who would like to see the Bucs get at least one shot at a two-minute drill with their reserves on Saturday night. "We didn't get the other two-minute with our young guys yesterday because they were down linemen. We got one today and then we went to all the short-field stuff. I'd like to have the young guys get more but hopefully they'll get one in the game."

* Cornerback Jamel Dean turned in one of the biggest plays of the Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl season, picking off an Aaron Rodgers pass early in the second quarter of a Week Six game against the Green Bay Packers and returning it 32 yards for a touchdown. At the time, the Packers had a 10-0 lead, a red-hot quarterback and all of the game's momentum.

Dean's play completely reversed that momentum, as the Buccaneers scored 38 unanswered points and Rodgers was ultimately held to 160 yards and a 35.4 passer rating. It was the biggest win of the regular season for Tampa Bay, against an obvious Super Bowl contender. The two teams would meet again in the NFC Championship Game in Green Bay, with the Bucs winning again.

That would be Dean's only interception of the season but it was also Tampa Bay's only defensive touchdown. Dean also finished second on the team with seven passes defensed and added three more in the playoffs. Nevertheless, it was an up-and-down season for both of the corners the Buccaneers drafted on Day Two in 2019, Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Those two traded off roles several times during the regular season as both went through some tough stretches. By the end of the playoffs, the Buccaneers' secondary was flying high, Dean included.

Still, the third-year cornerback has always very eagerly sought help from his coaches, including Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, to improve every aspect of his game. During his rookie season, that memorably manifested itself in hours of extra film study with Bowles after Dean's first big dose of defensive action resulted in an uneven performance in a loss in Seattle. The next weekend, he turned in a critical red zone interception that set up the game-winning touchdown in Tampa Bay's 30-27 defeat of the Arizona Cardinals.

That big play resulted in Dean's better understanding of what the Cardinal's pre-snap alignment meant the receivers' routes would be. Now he's working on another area of his game that was underdeveloped in 2020: Recognizing short drops and quick passes and reacting to them instantly. Bowles actually pointed to that issue in Dean's game in the second week of training camp.

"Just Dean seeing the three-step," said Bowles after an August 5 practice. "Understanding the three-step. I think a year ago, he couldn't acknowledge that, so we had to do a couple different things not to let him in that situation. This year in that situation he's seeing it like a true corner, from a growth standpoint. That showed a big step forward there, but we've got to keep working."

Dean is taking this step forward in the same way he honed his pre-snap recognition as a rookie: Going to the tape and getting input from Bowles.

"[It's] really film study and getting reps out of it," he said. "After each rep, I like asking [Bowles] what I did wrong and then he explains it to me and then I'll go up to his office to watch the film and see what I'm doing without realizing it. Then, I make it a key focus to work on it during practice."

Dean ran a 4.30-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and definitely has catch-up speed down the field. In this case, the issue is harnessing that speed with proper technique to make a play that is over in an instant. Recognizing and reacting to quick passes is the number-one thing Dean is trying to get perfected before the regular season.