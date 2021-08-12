Kyle Trask Ready for NFL Debut

Trask said that he does not yet know how Arians will divvy up the reps but there are only so many in one game and four quarterbacks to get involved. Last year, the average NFL game contained roughly 64 offensive snaps; an even division of that would give each passer 16 plays on Saturday night. Of course, there's no guarantee Trask will get an even share. He knows from experience simply to be ready for what he does get.

"This is not a position that I haven't been in before," he said. "In college, I had to work my way up, and so I knew what it was like to be a backup and not get as many reps. That's the NFL. If you're not the starter you're probably not going to get as many reps as the starter, so you have to make the most of what you get and definitely be taking mental reps every opportunity that you can."

Whether or not Trask can develop into an eventual successor for Brady with the Buccaneers remains to be seen and Saturday's game certainly won't answer the question. But the veteran quarterback has already seen something in Trask's approach that bodes well for his future.

"Kyle's doing a great job," said Brady. "From the day that he got here he's a very hard-worker. [Quarterbacks Coach] Clyde [Christensen] works extremely hard with him to get him ready to go. Kyle's out here early, stays late, works with the younger guys. All the things that you're really looking for in a young player. It's just got to be a huge priority in your life. If you want to be doing this job for a long time you've got to make it a huge priority."

Trask has shown how much he is prioritizing football by getting in extra work with Christensen before practices, primarily working on technical details like footwork. For instance, Trask worked primarily out of the shotgun at Florida so a main focus for him and his coach have been perfecting his footwork on dropbacks from under center. Trask feels like he's made good progress in that regard and he'll get a chance to put it on game tape Saturday. More than any specific technique, though, what Arians wants to see from the rookie is basic efficiency.

"Basically get in and out of the huddle," said Arians. "He processes information extremely well, so just get them in and out of the huddle, get them lined up and let's roll. Avoid pre-snap penalties and all the stuff that you don't want to see. We haven't seen it out here so we shouldn't see it in the ballgame."

It's been a long, long time since Brady has been a rookie getting ready to play in his first NFL preseason game. For the record, the sixth-round pick out of Michigan was the third quarterback into the Patriots' 2000 preseason opener against San Francisco, following Drew Bledsoe and Michael Bishop, and he completed three of four passes for 28 yards. Not bad…but obviously things would get a whole lot better over the next two decades. Brady knows this is just the first step for Trask and a lot of young players.