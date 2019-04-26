5 Things to Know About Devin White

The wait is over. The Buccaneers have their first-round pick and it's LSU linebacker Devin White. A perfect fit at middle linebacker in the Bucs' new defense, White's combination of talent and character made him Tampa Bay's guy from the beginning. Now that we know who the newest Buccaneer is, let's get to know him a little more.
1. As a junior in 2018, linebacker Devin White led the SEC in total tackles with 123 after leading the conference with 10.2 tackles per game as a sophomore in 2017. Last season, White registered 12 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, eight quarterback hurries and six pass breakups. Continuing his ball-hawking, he also forced three fumbles, recovering a pair of them.
2. His best game last season came against Texas A&M when he recorded a whopping 17 total tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss, both career-bests.
3. A lover of horses, White has three. He kept his horse Daisy Mae just a couple miles off LSU's campus and even rode her to one of his final exams this past December. He has also gotten to ride her around Death Valley in what he called the 'best moment of his life' in a tweet. Daisy Mae is now coming to Tampa Bay. Got a nice ring to it, doesn't it?
4. This.
5. Growing up, he said he looked up to linebackers Patrick Willis and Ray Lewis. He called it a blessing to be able to watch them as he learned to play the position. As a 'pressure-type' linebacker, Bucs General Manager Jason Licht mentioned how much the Bucs love what he can do on the blitz and how physically he can play. Knowing his idols growing up, I'd have to say that checks out.