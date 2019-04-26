Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Things to Know About Devin White

Tampa Bay selected LB Devin White with their fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft! Here are a few things to know about the newest Buccaneer.

Apr 25, 2019 at 08:00 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

devinwhite[1]

The wait is over. The Buccaneers have their first-round pick and it's LSU linebacker Devin White. A perfect fit at middle linebacker in the Bucs' new defense, White's combination of talent and character made him Tampa Bay's guy from the beginning. Now that we know who the newest Buccaneer is, let's get to know him a little more.

1. As a junior in 2018, linebacker Devin White led the SEC in total tackles with 123 after leading the conference with 10.2 tackles per game as a sophomore in 2017. Last season, White registered 12 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, eight quarterback hurries and six pass breakups. Continuing his ball-hawking, he also forced three fumbles, recovering a pair of them.

2. His best game last season came against Texas A&M when he recorded a whopping 17 total tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss, both career-bests.

3. A lover of horses, White has three. He kept his horse Daisy Mae just a couple miles off LSU's campus and even rode her to one of his final exams this past December. He has also gotten to ride her around Death Valley in what he called the 'best moment of his life' in a tweet. Daisy Mae is now coming to Tampa Bay. Got a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

4. This.

5. Growing up, he said he looked up to linebackers Patrick Willis and Ray Lewis. He called it a blessing to be able to watch them as he learned to play the position. As a 'pressure-type' linebacker, Bucs General Manager Jason Licht mentioned how much the Bucs love what he can do on the blitz and how physically he can play. Knowing his idols growing up, I'd have to say that checks out.

Related Content

news

Bucs Wielding Valuable Assets as 2020 Draft Arrives

The Buccaneers are well-equipped to strengthen their roster in the 2020 NFL Draft, which kicks off with the first round on Thursday night
news

Six Draft Storylines that Could Affect the Buccaneers

From the Giants' target at number four to the potential for QB-targeted to trades, there are a number of potential developments on draft night that would have an impact on who the Bucs land with their pick
news

2020 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 16.0

The FINAL mock draft roundup before we find out the real thing this weekend. Draft week is here!
news

Daniel Jeremiah Talks Trade Up for Buccaneers

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah broke down the top offensive tackle prospects on Thursday and also suggested the Bucs could be exploring the possibility of trading up to get one of them
news

Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 6.0

Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith drop the gimmicks and combine for one final joint set of predictions for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and this time the Bucs make a bold move to get their man
news

2020 Prospect Primer: RB Cam Akers

The former Florida State Seminole is considered one of this year's top running back prospects of the 2020 draft class.
news

2020 Prospect Primer: WR Henry Ruggs III

The former Alabama wideout could be one of the first receivers off the board come next week along with former teammate Jerry Jeudy.
news

2020 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 15.0

Georgia's Andrew Thomas seems to be leading the way in who draft pundits are predicting the Bucs will pick at No. 14 overall in the NFL draft next week.
news

Draft and Post-Draft Free Agency Offer Receiver Options for the Bucs

Tom Brady has an elite pair of starting receivers to throw to in Tampa but the Bucs may choose to give their new quarterback another pass-catching option either in the draft or in the weeks that follow
news

Bucs Can Afford to Spend Draft Asset on Another QB

As was the case before the signing of Tom Brady, Jason Licht and the Buccaneers are open to the idea of drafting a quarterback this year, if the right prospect is there at the right time
news

Jason Licht: 'Sometimes Best Picks Not at Position of Need'

NFL analysts may or may not be right about the Bucs' biggest needs in the 2020 NFL draft, but in the end it's not always need that swings the final decision
news

Bucs Seven-Round Draft Projection, Challenge Style

In our first Bucs-only draft, you'll find seven selections that hit on some of the team's biggest needs plus an alternate-reality draft class in which the two selectors issued each other challenges that had to be met
Advertising