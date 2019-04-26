5 Things to Know About the Buccaneers Third-Round Picks

1. As a redshirt sophomore, safety Mike Edwards had two interceptions of Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson in Kentucky's 2016 win over in-state rival Louisville in the Governor's Cup rivalry game. It was the most interceptions in Governor's Cup history.

2. Edwards finished his Kentucky career with 44 consecutive starts, playing in all 51 games of his four-year Wildcat career. His 318 career tackles rank second in school history among defensive backs.

3. Edwards led SEC safeties in run stops last season with 17. He recorded 13.0 tackles for loss during his time at Kentucky and helped in pass coverage with 19 career passes defensed.

4. Cornerback Jamel Dean ran a 4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which was the second-best time of any defensive back.