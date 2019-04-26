Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 Things to Know About the Buccaneers Third-Round Picks

Via trade, the Buccaneers selected CB Jamel Dean and S Mike Edwards in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Learn a little bit more about the pair of defensive backs with a few quick facts.

Apr 26, 2019 at 05:04 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

auburn_dean_jamel_3
Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics

1. As a redshirt sophomore, safety Mike Edwards had two interceptions of Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson in Kentucky's 2016 win over in-state rival Louisville in the Governor's Cup rivalry game. It was the most interceptions in Governor's Cup history.

2. Edwards finished his Kentucky career with 44 consecutive starts, playing in all 51 games of his four-year Wildcat career. His 318 career tackles rank second in school history among defensive backs.

3. Edwards led SEC safeties in run stops last season with 17. He recorded 13.0 tackles for loss during his time at Kentucky and helped in pass coverage with 19 career passes defensed.

4. Cornerback Jamel Dean ran a 4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which was the second-best time of any defensive back.

5. Dean was a two-time First-Team All-State pick while at Cocoa High School in Cocoa, Florida where he played both receiver and cornerback. He has four brothers named Derrick Jr., James Jr., Jamaine and Jayden.

Related Content

news

Bucs Wielding Valuable Assets as 2020 Draft Arrives

The Buccaneers are well-equipped to strengthen their roster in the 2020 NFL Draft, which kicks off with the first round on Thursday night
news

Six Draft Storylines that Could Affect the Buccaneers

From the Giants' target at number four to the potential for QB-targeted to trades, there are a number of potential developments on draft night that would have an impact on who the Bucs land with their pick
news

2020 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 16.0

The FINAL mock draft roundup before we find out the real thing this weekend. Draft week is here!
news

Daniel Jeremiah Talks Trade Up for Buccaneers

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah broke down the top offensive tackle prospects on Thursday and also suggested the Bucs could be exploring the possibility of trading up to get one of them
news

Buccaneers.com 2020 Mock Draft 6.0

Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith drop the gimmicks and combine for one final joint set of predictions for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and this time the Bucs make a bold move to get their man
news

2020 Prospect Primer: RB Cam Akers

The former Florida State Seminole is considered one of this year's top running back prospects of the 2020 draft class.
news

2020 Prospect Primer: WR Henry Ruggs III

The former Alabama wideout could be one of the first receivers off the board come next week along with former teammate Jerry Jeudy.
news

2020 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 15.0

Georgia's Andrew Thomas seems to be leading the way in who draft pundits are predicting the Bucs will pick at No. 14 overall in the NFL draft next week.
news

Draft and Post-Draft Free Agency Offer Receiver Options for the Bucs

Tom Brady has an elite pair of starting receivers to throw to in Tampa but the Bucs may choose to give their new quarterback another pass-catching option either in the draft or in the weeks that follow
news

Bucs Can Afford to Spend Draft Asset on Another QB

As was the case before the signing of Tom Brady, Jason Licht and the Buccaneers are open to the idea of drafting a quarterback this year, if the right prospect is there at the right time
news

Jason Licht: 'Sometimes Best Picks Not at Position of Need'

NFL analysts may or may not be right about the Bucs' biggest needs in the 2020 NFL draft, but in the end it's not always need that swings the final decision
news

Bucs Seven-Round Draft Projection, Challenge Style

In our first Bucs-only draft, you'll find seven selections that hit on some of the team's biggest needs plus an alternate-reality draft class in which the two selectors issued each other challenges that had to be met
Advertising