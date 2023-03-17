5 Things to Know About QB Baker Mayfield 

On Thursday, General Manager Jason Licht confirmed that the Buccaneers agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield. Entering his sixth year in the NFL, Mayfield will add depth to Tampa Bay's quarterback room alongside 2021 second-round pick, Kyle Trask. The two will vie to cement their role as the Bucs' starting signal-caller in 2023. Here is a reminiscent look at Baker Mayfield's career, broken down into five notes:

He was the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft

Heisman Trophy winner, Baker Mayfield, was chosen No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. He led the Sooners to a College Football Playoff berth, completing 70.5 percent of his passes on the way to a 198.9 passer rating during his final season for Oklahoma. Mayfield notched 43 touchdowns to only six interceptions during that year, producing at a high-level in OU's air-raid offense. A former walk on at Texas Tech, Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma and usurped Trevor Knight, Cody Thomas and Justice Hansen for the starting role in 2015. He went on to become one of the most successful quarterbacks in the school's storied history.

He has one playoff win in the NFL, guiding the Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years in 2020

Mayfield helped guide the Browns to a 48-37 win over the Steelers, advancing to the divisional round. After a two-and-a-half-decade drought, the Browns became a team in the spotlight. Cleveland scored more points in the first quarter (28) than any other team in an NFL Playoff game in league-history. Mayfield carried Cleveland to an early 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, beginning with a defensive touchdown on the opening play from scrimmage. Once Mayfield got the ball, he connected with Jarvis Landry on a 40-yard touchdown pass, and it was followed by a pair of rushing scores from Kareem Hunt. Mayfield completed 21-of-34 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

He had surgery to fix a torn labrum in 2022

In January of 2022, Baker Mayfield underwent successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left non-throwing shoulder. The injury occurred nearly four months prior in Week Two, when Mayfield attempted a tackle on an interception return. He finished the 2021 season with 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, playing nearly the entire season with a torn labrum.

He has 16,288 career passing yards and 102 touchdowns

During his five-year career in the NFL, including his 2022 stint with both the Panthers and the Rams, Mayfield accumulated 16,288 career passing yards, 102 touchdowns and 64 interceptions for a career 61.4% completion percentage. Mayfield holds an overall record of 31-38 in the NFL and has played for seven head coaches (two interim) during a five-year span. Following four tumultuous years with the Browns, Mayfield was traded to the Panthers in the Summer of 2022. In Carolina, he struggled to a 1-5 record as a starter, completing 119 of 206 passes for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. Mayfield's time with the Panthers ended after he fell on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker. He was claimed off waivers by the Rams, who desperately needed a quarterback with Mathew Stafford on injured reserve.

He led an improbable 98-yard game-winning drive in Rams' debut during TNF