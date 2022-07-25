5 Things to Watch for at Training Camp

Tight End: How to replace Rob Gronkowski?

After nine seasons with the Patriots and two with the Buccaneers, tight end Rob Gronkowski retired. One of the greatest to ever play the position and a surefire Hall of Famer, Gronkowski finished with four Super Bowl rings, five Pro Bowl appearances and over 10,000 yards. That level of dynamic play will not be easily replaced. Currently, the Bucs have a reliable veteran in Cameron Brate, who has amassed 33 career touchdowns, and the club brought in an external candidate to offset the loss of Gronkowski and O.J. Howard. The Bucs signed Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal, solidifying the tight end corps. Rudolph is a potential three-down player and a stout blocker. He has been a consistent red zone threat and poses an upside as a pass-catcher. Rudolph spent the 2021 season with the New York Giants after a decade spent with the Minnesota Vikings. He is effective in the trenches, opening up rush lanes and can elevate the Bucs' short-to-intermediate passing game with physicality at the catch point. Rudolph has career totals of 479 receptions for 4,745 yards and 49 touchdowns.

The rest of the unit collectively has just one career catch, with Codey McElroy posting one in 2019.Tampa Bay added two tight ends in April, Washington's Cade Otton in the fourth round and Minnesota's Ko Kieft in the sixth. Gronkowski - Brady's favorite go-to target over the middle of the field and in the end zone – redefined the position, leaving a giant void that must be filled. Recalibration commences.

Brate initially signed as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard and spent the previous eight seasons with the Buccaneers. Since joining the team in 2014, he has become a reliable receiving threat. Last season, he accumulated 245 yards on 30 receptions and four touchdowns. Now, Brate has an unprecedented opportunity in front of him to become a featured tight end. In the five games Gronkowski missed due to injury last season, Brate registered seven receptions (18 targets) for 63 yards and a touchdown. Although Brate has not eclipsed the 500-yard marker since 2017, he will have an increased role alongside Rudolph.

Otton is a disciplined route runner but spent the majority of his collegiate career with his hand on the ground at Washington. Tight end coach John Van Dam confirmed Otton will be considered an in-line Y tight end and will "hold point in the run game." He will serve as an extension of the offensive line as a blocker but creates an upside with pass-catching ability to finish at the catch point.