Friday, Apr 24, 2020 07:22 PM

Five Things to Know About Antoine Winfield Jr.

The former University of Minnesota safety comes from an NFL pedigree, but his accomplishments are all his own.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

AP_19344742160168
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in West Lafayette, Ind. Winfield was selected to the AP All-Big Ten Conference team, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

1. Antoine Winfield Jr. was a Gopher in college.

And we mean that literally. Winfield spent his college years playing for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, becoming an immediate contributor during his freshman season in 2016. He started nine of the 12 games he played in and that year saw him record 52 tackles, break up three passes, recover one fumble and return an interception 82 yards for a touchdown.

He was plagued with injury the next two seasons, playing in a total of eight games before returning in 2019 with a vengeance. Winfield started all 13 games of his fourth-year sophomore campaign, during which he recorded a team-leading 88 tackles, 62 of which were solo and 3.5 of which were for loss, while tying a single-season school record with seven (!) interceptions. He returned one of those picks for a touchdown and forced two fumbles last season, too. Over the course of his Gopher career, Winfield picked the ball off nine times, three of which were returned for scores, and tallied 177 total tackles with seven for loss and four sacks.

A unanimous All-American in 2019, Winfield Jr. finished as a Bronko Nagurski Award finalist, which is given to the nation's best defensive back and he won the team's Bronko Nagurski Award as the Gophers' MVP and the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year.

2. He's the son of 14-year NFL veteran Antoine Winfield.

Perhaps Jr.'s choice in school had a lot to do with the fact that his father played nine years for the Minnesota Vikings after playing five years with the Buffalo Bills at cornerback. Over the course of his career, Winfield was selected to the Pro Bowl three times from 2008-2010.

In fact, the elder Winfield picked off one Bucs quarterback Tom Brady in Week 9 of the 2001 NFL season. Maybe Jr. can do it this season in training camp. Winfield was selected in the 1999 NFL Draft at No. 23 overall out of Ohio State, a year before Tom Brady was taken in the sixth round out of the University of Michigan – meaning the two also played against each other in college.

"I feel like every team I go to, people have either played with him or coached with him," Winfield told reporters during his media session at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to an article on Bleacher Report.

When your dad retired as recently as 2012, that's probably bound to happen.

3. Winfield is as smart off the field as he is on it.

In addition to being a consensus All-American for his play, he was also Academic All-Big Ten the last three years of his collegiate career. He was a CoSIDA Academic All-District in 2019 and a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar 2018-2019.

PHOTOS of Antoine Winfield Jr., Bucs Second Round Pick

View pictures of S Antoine Winfield Jr., the 45th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #11 during the 2020 Outback Bowl game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 66

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 01, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #11 during the 2020 Outback Bowl game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nebraska running back Mikale Wilbon (21) is tackled by Minnesota defensive back KiAnte Hardin (3) and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
2 / 66

Nebraska running back Mikale Wilbon (21) is tackled by Minnesota defensive back KiAnte Hardin (3) and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Nati Harnik
In this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, photo, Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays during an NCAA college football game against Purdue, in Minneapolis. Winfield and two other players were cleared of sexual harassment allegations in the final round of appeals at the school and will be allowed to return to spring practice, while two more had their suspensions in connection with allegations of a sexual assault upheld. Provost Karen Hanson heard the appeals and upheld the decision to remove one-year suspensions for Winfield, running back Kobe McCrary and quarterback Mark Williams, attorney Ryan Pacyga said Monday, March 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)
3 / 66

In this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, photo, Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays during an NCAA college football game against Purdue, in Minneapolis. Winfield and two other players were cleared of sexual harassment allegations in the final round of appeals at the school and will be allowed to return to spring practice, while two more had their suspensions in connection with allegations of a sexual assault upheld. Provost Karen Hanson heard the appeals and upheld the decision to remove one-year suspensions for Winfield, running back Kobe McCrary and quarterback Mark Williams, attorney Ryan Pacyga said Monday, March 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)

Paul Battaglia
Minnesota defensive players Antoine Winfield Jr. (11), Kamal Martin (21) and Steven Richardson (96) run off the field after blocking Buffalo from a first down during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
4 / 66

Minnesota defensive players Antoine Winfield Jr. (11), Kamal Martin (21) and Steven Richardson (96) run off the field after blocking Buffalo from a first down during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. against Middle Tennessee in the first half of a NCAA football game Saturday September 16, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Autey)
5 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. against Middle Tennessee in the first half of a NCAA football game Saturday September 16, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Autey)

John Autey
Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone by Fresno State (38) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 in Minneapolis. Minnesota defeated Fresno State 21-14. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
6 / 66

Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone by Fresno State (38) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 in Minneapolis. Minnesota defeated Fresno State 21-14. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King
Miami (Ohio) running back Davion Johnson, middle, rushes between Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) and Minnesota defensive back Antonio Shenault in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
7 / 66

Miami (Ohio) running back Davion Johnson, middle, rushes between Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) and Minnesota defensive back Antonio Shenault in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/2018 AP
Miami (Ohio) running back Davion Johnson, middle, rushes between Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) and Minnesota defensive back Antonio Shenault in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
8 / 66

Miami (Ohio) running back Davion Johnson, middle, rushes between Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) and Minnesota defensive back Antonio Shenault in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/2018 AP
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) celebrates with teammates Jordan Howden (23) and Braelen Oliver (14) after breaking up a play during an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
9 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) celebrates with teammates Jordan Howden (23) and Braelen Oliver (14) after breaking up a play during an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) against South Dakota State during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
10 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) against South Dakota State during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) against South Dakota State during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
11 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) against South Dakota State during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. during an NCAA football game against South Dakota State Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)
12 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. during an NCAA football game against South Dakota State Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Purdue running back Zander Horvath (40) runs in for a touchdown in front of Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 66

Purdue running back Zander Horvath (40) runs in for a touchdown in front of Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
16 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
17 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. gets ready for a play by Illinois in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 40-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
19 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. gets ready for a play by Illinois in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 40-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-7. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
20 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-7. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-7. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
21 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-7. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) and defensive back Jordan Howden (23) celebrate after Winfield intercepts the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)
22 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) and defensive back Jordan Howden (23) celebrate after Winfield intercepts the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

Sarah Stier/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive lineman Tai'yon Devers (12), defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo (9), and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) tackle Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)
23 / 66

Minnesota defensive lineman Tai'yon Devers (12), defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo (9), and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) tackle Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

Sarah Stier/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) runs with the ball past Maryland offensive lineman Sean Christie (70) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 52-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
24 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) runs with the ball past Maryland offensive lineman Sean Christie (70) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 52-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 52-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
25 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 52-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) intercepts the ball intended for Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter (6) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
26 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) intercepts the ball intended for Penn State wide receiver Justin Shorter (6) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) prior to an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 31-26. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
27 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) prior to an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 31-26. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) on field against Penn State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
28 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) on field against Penn State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 38-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
29 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 38-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 38-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
30 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 38-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in West Lafayette, Ind. Winfield was selected to the AP All-Big Ten Conference team, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
31 / 66

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in West Lafayette, Ind. Winfield was selected to the AP All-Big Ten Conference team, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo. Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) gestures during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, in Minneapolis. Winfield was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
32 / 66

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo. Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) gestures during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, in Minneapolis. Winfield was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
33 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
34 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
35 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
36 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
37 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
38 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
39 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
40 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
41 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
42 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
43 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
44 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
45 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
46 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
47 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
48 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
49 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
50 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
51 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
52 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
53 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
54 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
55 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
56 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. looks on during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
57 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. looks on during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
58 / 66

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
59 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
60 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
61 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
62 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
63 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses on set for the NFL network film crew during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
64 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses on set for the NFL network film crew during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses on set for the NFL network film crew during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
65 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses on set for the NFL network film crew during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses on set for the NFL network film crew during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
66 / 66

Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. poses on set for the NFL network film crew during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

4. Winfield Jr. models his game after Tyrann Mathieu.

Winfield Jr. is a huge fan of the Honey Badger. Though he played cornerback in high school like his dad, he played safety in college and needed an NFL safety to emulate: enter Tyrann Mathieu.

But at the NFL Combine, he said he got his 'heart and study habits' from his father. Winfield Jr. said because of his dad, he started with this whole football thing early. He remembers watching tape with him as a kid.

5. Like Tristan Wirfs, Winfield has also already played inside Raymond James Stadium.

As a fellow Big Ten-er, Winfield also made a trip to the Outback Bowl in college – just this past Jnauary in fact, when the Golden Gophers took on the Auburn Tigers. At the time, Winfield still had a year of eligibility left in Minnesota but after the game decided it would be the last of his collegiate career.

It means that his last game in college and first game in the NFL could likely happen in the same place, provided the Bucs get to open the 2020 season at home.

Related Content

Head Coach Bruce Arians' at-home desk setup for the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Everything that Went into Making the 2020 NFL Draft One to Remember for the Bucs

IT staffers were front and center on draft night helping coaches and GMs navigate the 2020 NFL Draft from their at-home war-rooms. How going digital impacted the Bucs' draft and what the setup looked like for various members of the Bucs' front office.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson runs after the catch during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Receiver Depth Helped Bucs Get Their Man in Tyler Johnson

Tampa Bay's timing in the 2020 NFL Draft worked out well as they were able to get in early on a second run on wide receivers and grab a player that Bruce Arians had been coveting for months
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

New Numbers Give Rookies Opportunities to Make Buc History

All seven of the Buccaneers' 2020 draft picks have selected their NFL jersey numbers, and many of them have a chance to become the most prominent players in those numbers in team annals
2020 Draft Wrap: Big Offseason Gets Bigger
news

2020 Draft Wrap: Big Offseason Gets Bigger

The Buccaneers have raised expectations with a series of dramatic offseason moves, and the 2020 draft helped them fill some specific needs on what looks like a playoff-caliber roster
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Bucs Mock Draft Grade Roundup

The hypotheseason has been put to bed but we're squeezing in one last Mock Draft Monday by rounding up how draft pundits have graded the Bucs' 2020 draft class.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) holds onto the ball against Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis (2) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
news

Fast Facts about the Bucs Day Three Picks in the NFL Draft

Get to know a few things about the four players selected by the Bucs on Day Three of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Block-Buster: Bucs Trade Up for T Tristan Wirfs in First Round
news

Block-Buster: Bucs Trade Up for T Tristan Wirfs in First Round

The Bucs started their 2020 draft Thursday night with the selection of big and nimble Iowa blocker Tristan Wirfs with the 13th pick, addressing offensive tackle in the first round for the first time in 19 years
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. gets ready for a play by Illinois in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 40-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
news

Safety Measures: Bucs Nab Ball-Hawking Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is Minnesota S Antoine Winfield, Jr., who tied a school record with seven interceptions in 2019 and was responsible for big plays all over the field
Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn celebrates as he runs into the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
news

Back for More: Bucs Add RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn to Loaded Offense

Third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn, a hard-nosed and versatile running back out of Auburn, joins a Buccaneers offense that has an impressive array of weapons
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson catches a pass against Miami (Ohio) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 26-3. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
news

Bucs Snare WR Tyler Johnson in Round Five, Add Another Option to Offense

Tampa Bay's first pick in Day Three of the 2020 Draft is Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson, a highly-productive collegian who the Bucs feel can have a productive, versatile role in their already loaded offense
Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
news

Bucs Bolster D-Line Rotation with Nebraska's Khalil Davis in Sixth Round

Tampa Bay's second defender in the 2020 draft is Nebraska DT Khalil Davis, a quick and athletic big man who gives the Buccaneers' talented defensive front more depth
Memphis running back Kylan Watkins (17) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown as Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell (3) and cornerback Christian Braswell (14) try to stop him during the second half of an NCAA college football, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Philadelphia. Temple won 30-28. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
news

Buccaneers Bolster Linebacking Corps with Temple's Chapelle Russell in Seventh Round

With the first of their seventh-round picks, the Bucs selected inside linebacker Chapelle Russell out of Temple.

Advertising