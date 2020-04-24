Five Things to Know About Antoine Winfield Jr.

And we mean that literally. Winfield spent his college years playing for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, becoming an immediate contributor during his freshman season in 2016. He started nine of the 12 games he played in and that year saw him record 52 tackles, break up three passes, recover one fumble and return an interception 82 yards for a touchdown.

He was plagued with injury the next two seasons, playing in a total of eight games before returning in 2019 with a vengeance. Winfield started all 13 games of his fourth-year sophomore campaign, during which he recorded a team-leading 88 tackles, 62 of which were solo and 3.5 of which were for loss, while tying a single-season school record with seven (!) interceptions. He returned one of those picks for a touchdown and forced two fumbles last season, too. Over the course of his Gopher career, Winfield picked the ball off nine times, three of which were returned for scores, and tallied 177 total tackles with seven for loss and four sacks.