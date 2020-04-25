Match Game: 2020 Draft Meeting Bucs' Needs

The Wirfs pick was something of a high-wire act, with the four top-rated offensive tackles falling in rapid succession. The sacrifice of a fourth-round pick was more than worth it to Licht and his staff. On Day Two, a rapid run at safety – the first two picks of the evening were safeties, as was the selection right before Tampa Bay was on the clock – made it clear that the Bucs should prioritize that position and see if they could still grab the running back they wanted in the third round.

"We obviously had Antoine Winfield graded pretty high," said Licht. "It's also a position that we wanted to address in the draft. We felt that as the draft rolled along that we'd be able to hopefully get a running back that we liked that we had graded at a high value and that's the way we did it. We felt the safeties were coming off pretty quick and if we left Antoine sitting there on the board, he wouldn't be there. We feel very good about the decision we made here and we're excited to have Antoine here."

Safeties Jeremy Chinn, Ashtyn Davis and Brandon Jones all went between the Bucs' selection of Winfield and the next time they were on the clock. Of course, so did running backs Cam Akers, J.K. Dobbins and A.J. Dillon, but running a draft is largely about estimating what will still be available from one round to the next and Licht's Buccaneers like the way the second day played out in regard to their needs. The Bucs wanted a running back who they thought could complement Ronald Jones and be a potential asset on all three downs, including sometimes splitting out and running routes like a wide receiver.