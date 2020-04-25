Bucs Grab Minnesota Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with Second-Round Pick

3 / 66

In this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, photo, Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11) plays during an NCAA college football game against Purdue, in Minneapolis. Winfield and two other players were cleared of sexual harassment allegations in the final round of appeals at the school and will be allowed to return to spring practice, while two more had their suspensions in connection with allegations of a sexual assault upheld. Provost Karen Hanson heard the appeals and upheld the decision to remove one-year suspensions for Winfield, running back Kobe McCrary and quarterback Mark Williams, attorney Ryan Pacyga said Monday, March 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)