Bucs Grab Minnesota Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with Second-Round Pick

The Buccaneers took safety Antoine Winfield Jr. out of the University of Minnesota with the No. 45 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
A day after taking Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the 13th pick, Tampa Bay stayed inside the Big Ten, going due north and to the other side of the line of scrimmage by taking a defensive back to bolster their young secondary corps.
The 5-10, 205-pound safety started all 13 games of his redshirt sophomore season for the Gophers. He led the team with 88 tackles, 62 of which were solo, which included 3.5 for loss and three sacks. More than that, Winfield was an absolute ball hawk, tying a school record with seven interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.
Winfield Jr. recorded 177 tackles over his Gopher career, finishing with nine interceptions, returning three for touchdowns.
Winfield is the junior to Antoine Winfield Sr., who is a Jim Thorpe Award winner and attended Ohio State before his 14-year NFL career, nine of which were spent with the Minnesota Vikings.
