Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 on Sunday, and we're counting down the hours to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

﻿Mike Evans﻿. In the Bucs' Week 12 win in Indianapolis, Evans was limited to three catches for 16 yards as the offense was primarily funneled through Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette thanks to the Colts' defensive approach. That snapped a streak of four straight games for Evans in which he scored a touchdown, but he remains tied for the NFL lead in touchdown receptions with 10. Even with a good number of opposing defenses showing the Buccaneers a high percentage of two-safety shells, soft zones and double coverage of the outside receivers, Evans has still topped 60 yards in seven of 11 games this season and has scored in six of them. He had five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons in Week Two and snared six passes for 110 yards the last time the Buccaneers visited Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As the Buccaneers continue to thrive with Fournette against light boxes and a lot of quick throws underneath, opposing defenses will eventually shift strategies again and Brady will get more opportunities to push the ball downfield and to the boundaries. Evans has historically thrived on such plays; NFL Next Gen Stats, which has been tracking such numbers since 2016, has Evans' average depth of target (ADOT) at 13.4 yards. By way of contrast, the average ADOT in the NFL this season is 9.3 yards.

﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿. Barrett appears to be heating up for the stretch run, most recently racking up two sacks in Indianapolis last Sunday, one of which caused a momentum-shifting fumble by Carson Wentz. Barrett, who caused pressure on 15.2% of his pass rush snaps last season, started this season a bit slowly, with a pressure rate of 8.5% in the first four games. However, he has picked it up since, with a pressure rate of 12.1% from Weeks 5-11, and against the Colts that shot up to 19.4%, his second-best mark of the season. The strip-sack of Wentz last Sunday marked the 15th turnover that Barrett has caused while pressuring the quarterback since the start of 2019. That not only leads the league but is four better than the next two players on the list, Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson. Atlanta has protected Ryan fairly well, allowing 21 sacks on an offense that has a very high volume of throws, but Barrett could change that if he stays on his hot streak. He more often rushes from the left side of the defensive front, putting him over the right tackle, and Atlanta's more accomplished tackle, Jake Matthews, plays on the other end. The Buccaneers know that Ryan can put up big numbers if he routinely has time to throw, so the pressure that Barrett and company are able to play could be critical to the outcome.

﻿Cameron Brate﻿. We pointed to Rob Gronkowski in this space last week and didn't want to repeat ourselves, but obviously Gronkowski is the team's go-to player at the tight end position right now. After he hauled in seven passes for 123 yards and racked up a whole bunch of bruising Gronk-style yards after the catch in Indianapolis you'll probably be watching him anyway. But Gronkowski's return has also meant more effective snaps for Brate in two-TE set-ups, and he has contributed five catches in the past two games feeding off Gronkowski's presence. Brate also drew a critical defensive pass interference call in Indianapolis on a route into the end zone that turned a third-down incompletion into a first-and-goal opportunity. Brate has just 19 receptions so far but 11 of them have produced first downs, like one in the third quarter in Indy that made it first-and-goal at the five and another in the fourth quarter that set up a new set of downs at midfield on the game-winning drive. With opposing teams having to respect Gronkowski's releases from the line and his routes that stretch defenses down the field, Brate should have more room to operate over the middle as he has in recent weeks.

﻿Carlton Davis III﻿. Davis was activated from injured reserve on Friday, a long-awaited development for a secondary that has been beset by a rolling wave of injuries throughout the season. Though the team now has new concerns at safety following the practice injury to Jordan Whitehead and the suspension of Mike Edwards on Thursday, the cornerback group could be close to the same lineup with which it started the season. Sean Murphy-Bunting just returned from his Week One elbow injury two weeks ago and Jamel Dean was able to practice all week despite his new shoulder injury. Davis will be able to take over one of the outside spots again, allowing Murphy-Bunting to move into the slot in nickel packages. Davis was the team's most reliable and productive cornerback over the previous two seasons, leading the NFL with 37 passes defensed from 2019-20, and he had broken up another five passes through four games earlier this season before he suffered his quad injury. Given the injury issues at safety, the Bucs' cornerbacks could be asked to help with the coverage of tight end Kyle Pitts, who operates like a speedy 250-pound wideout anyway. Davis gives the Buccaneers' defense rare size at cornerback to match up with big pass-catchers like Pitts.

﻿Tom Brady﻿. Brady could be on the player watch list every week, of course, but he's worth mentioning specifically this week because of what he has done to the Falcons in the past. Brady has faced Atlanta nine times in his career, including one very memorable postseason game, and he has won all nine of them. If he can lead the Bucs to another victory on Sunday he will join John Elway (vs. the Patriots) and Andrew Luck (vs. the Titans) to win 10 or more starts against a specific team without a loss, postseason included. In those nine games, Brady has thrown 24 touchdown passes against just three interceptions while averaging 330.3 passing yards per outing. That all adds up to a career 114.2 passer rating against the Falcons that is not only his best mark against any opponent but also the third-best mark by any quarterback against any team in NFL history (minimum 250 pass attempts). Brady recorded just a single touchdown pass against the Colts last Sunday as Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones repeatedly took care of business on the ground inside the five-yard line, but he still leads the NFL with 30 TD tosses, already just 10 shy of the team record he set last year. Brady threw five touchdown passes against the Falcons in Week Two and was not intercepted, ending up with yet another NFC Offensive Player of the Week plaque on his wall.

4 STATS THAT MATTER