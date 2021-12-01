Down the December Stretch | Carmen Catches Up

Not only could the game be another notch in the win column, but it could extend the Buccaneers' three-game lead on the NFC South. The game matters on multiple levels and the expectation is for the Bucs to get the win again over the Falcons, besting them in Week Two 48-25 in a contest that was closer than the final score suggests."

"I think they're always heightened," said defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh of the expectations places on the Bucs. "The expectations for us are to go out there and win the division. That's the first step, especially getting into the playoffs. You do that and take care of business – you know that you're going to be at home for your first playoff game and go from there. Obviously, it helps when you get that done. Last year, we took a tougher road and that's the path that we put ourselves into by not taking care of business, so we're in a position where we can control our own destiny and we want it to remain that way."