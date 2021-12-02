Expectations Against Atlanta the Second Time Around | Carmen Catches Up

-On paper, this shouldn't be as tough of a matchup for the Buccaneers as last week in Indianapolis looked and ended up being. The Falcons rank 26th in total offense and are putting up an average of just 18.1 points per game. Quarterback Tom Brady is 9-0 against them in the regular and postseason and averages a 114.2 passer rating when he plays Atlanta. He's also armed with wide receiver Mike Evans, who always seems to find success against the Falcons. He averages 81.2 receiving yards per game and owns a 15.4 yards per reception average. But, at the end of the day, Atlanta is still a division opponent. And that makes the matchup tough no matter how the teams are faring leading up to it.

"Division [teams] tend to know each other well," said Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich. "You know each other well. You play each other twice a year. Because you're within the division, there's more scouting of the teams in the division, especially in the offseason and all of those things. You learn the team well and you learn the personnel well. It's always tough within the division because you play each other so much that guys tend to know what you're doing. There won't be any secrets out there. Just whoever plays the best football wins the game normally when you get within the division."