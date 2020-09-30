Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa Lead Talented Chargers into Tampa in Week Four

CHARGERS DIFFERENCE-MAKERS

The Chargers used a fourth-round pick to pair UCLA's Joshua Kelly with Ekeler in the backfield and the Chargers are averaging 151.7 rushing yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry. The defense may have lost 2020 addition Harris for four to six weeks but another one of their newcomers, 330-pound defensive tackle Linval Joseph, remains a run-stopping force in the middle. Here are four more Denver players who could make things difficult for the Buccaneers on Sunday;

1. DE Joey Bosa. Bosa was the first defensive player drafted in 2016 and he has lived up to that billing, with 43.0 sacks in his first 54 NFL games. That includes 3.0 so far this year, with exactly one in each of the Chargers' first three games. In addition to his 11.5 sacks last year, Bosa had 31 quarterback hits and 18 tackles for loss. At 6-5 and 280 pounds, Bosa has the size to play a power game but he dips and bends around the corner like a smaller man. He has a full toolbox of pass-rush moves and will use one play to set up a blocker for something different on the next snap. Like all elite pass-rushers, Bosa has an explosive first step but he can convert that into power and bull-rush an opponent. He is also an all-around defender on the edge, playing well against the run and even making tackles in space. He most often rushes from the left side of the Chargers' defensive front but will occasionally flip to the other side.

2. RB Austin Ekeler. Given a chance to become the main man in the backfield last season with Melvin Gordon's brief holdout, Ekeler emerged as one of the NFL's most productive running backs. His receiving line from 2019 would make most receivers proud: 93 catches for 993 yards and eight touchdowns. This year, he is tied for second among all running backs in receptions with 16 and is second in receiving yards, with 142, both behind the Saints' Alvin Kamara. Though Ekeler has lined up in the slot and split out wide on a handful of snaps this year, most of his production has come with him lining up in the backfield before going out on a route. He's sure-handed, too; so far 100% of the passes thrown his way have been caught this season. Ekeler (5-10, 200) is also a better runner between the tackles than he is largely given credit for and is averaging 5.0 yards per carry so far in 2020. The Buccaneers have mostly done a good job of containing a trio of good pass-catching backs so far in Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Melvin Gordon, but Ekeler is going to give that group another stiff test Sunday.

3. CB Casey Hayward. After four seasons and just 20 starts in Green Bay, Hayward has blossomed since signing with the Chargers. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons with his new team and had 13 interceptions over the last four seasons combined. Hayward's passes-defensed totals dropped from a combined 42 in 2016-17 to 16 in 2018-19, but he already has a team-leading three break-ups in 2020. Once thought to be primarily a slot corner, Hayward has developed into a very good outside corner for the Chargers. He sees most of his time on the left side of the defense but could possibly be used as a matchup player with Mike Evans on Sunday, particularly if Chris Godwin is unavailable. The Chargers only have one interception so far in 2020, and none from defensive backs, and in general are looking for more splash plays out of the defense. Like Bosa in front of him, Hayward is one of the team's best candidates to start making those splashes.