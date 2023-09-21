Baker Mayfield Winning on Third Down by Letting Players Make Plays

After the first two weeks of the 2023 season, all of the passers in the NFL have combined for a league-wide passer rating of 89.3. As one would expect, that numbers go down if we filter out everything but third-down passing, because in the majority of third-down situations the defense is correctly anticipating it will be seeing a pass.

On all non-third down plays this year, NFL quarterbacks have combined for a rating of 90.9, but it drops to 84.7 on third downs. Those passers have completed 66.4% of their attempts on non-third down plays but that drops to 63.7 on the money down. At the same time, because quarterbacks sometimes have to get more aggressive on third downs to get the ball past the sticks, yards per pass attempt figures jump from 6.65 on non-third downs to 7.10 on third downs.

That all makes sense. And then we have the curious case of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, who through his first two starts with the team has been performing markedly better when things should be a lot harder.