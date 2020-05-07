Thursday, May 07, 2020 11:48 AM

Buccaneers Future Opponents Through 2022

While the 2020 schedule is just about out, see who Tampa Bay will play through the 2022 season according to the current league format.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

190908_KZ_49ers_Bucs_421
TAMPA, FL. - SEPTEMBER 08, 2019 - East stands and South endzone during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 31-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While the specific schedule doesn't come out every year until the spring, opponents for each team are known years in advance. It's all according to a specific formula that each team follows.

You of course know that the Bucs play each of their three division opponents twice every year – as does every team. They'll have a home and away contest to ensure fairness. Each team also cycles through multiple divisions each year on a rotating basis.

For instance, in 2020, the Bucs will play the entirety of the AFC West and the NFC North.

The following includes the formula as the league is currently set up with 16 games. With the passing of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the league will have the option to opt into a 17-game schedule starting in 2021.

For now, this is the complete formula as it stands:

o  Both home and away games against three division opponents (six games)

o  Four teams from another in-conference division on a rotating three-year cycle (four games)

o  Four teams from an outer-conference division on a rotating four-year cycle (four games)

o  Two games against in-conference opponents based on the prior year's standings (two games)

Here's a look at the Bucs' opponents for the next three seasons.

2020 Season

HOME

o  Green Bay Packers

o  Minnesota Vikings

o  Kansas City Chiefs

o  Los Angeles Chargers

o  Los Angeles Rams

o  New Orleans Saints

o  Atlanta Falcons

o  Carolina Panthers

AWAY

o  Chicago Bears

o  Detroit Lions

o  Las Vegas Raiders

o  Denver Broncos

o  New York Giants

o  New Orleans Saints

o  Atlanta Falcons

o  Carolina Panthers

2021 Season

HOME

o  Dallas Cowboys

o  New York Giants

o  Buffalo Bills

o  Miami Dolphins

o  New Orleans Saints

o  Atlanta Falcons

o  Carolina Panthers

o  NFC North opponent TBD

AWAY

o  Philadelphia Eagles

o  Washington Redskins

o  New England Patriots

o  New York Jets

o  New Orleans Saints

o  Atlanta Falcons

o  Carolina Panthers

o  NFC West opponent TBD

2022 Season

HOME

o  Los Angeles Rams

o  Seattle Seahawks

o  Baltimore Ravens

o  Cincinnati Bengals

o  New Orleans Saints

o  Atlanta Falcons

o  Carolina Panthers

o  NFC North opponent TBD

AWAY

o  Arizona Cardinals

o  San Francisco 49ers

o  Cleveland Browns

o  Pittsburgh Steelers

o  New Orleans Saints

o  Atlanta Falcons

o  Carolina Panthers

o  NFC East opponent TBD

