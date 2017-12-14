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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Injury Report, December 14

CB Vernon Hargreaves practiced in a limited capacity for first time since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 10, while DT Gerald McCoy did not participate on Thursday.

Dec 14, 2017 at 09:10 AM
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The Buccaneers and Falcons have released their first injury reports of the week. As the Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons for the second time in four weeks, both sides appear to be battling different injuries than they were just a month ago.

Buccaneers' defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was held out of practice on Thursday but his status for Monday night is still uncertain. Notable names on Atlanta's report include running back Tevin Coleman who is undergoing concussion protocol and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu who was limited with a knee injury.

See below for the full injury report:BUCCANEERS

  • TE Cameron Brate (hip) – Limited Participation
  • LB Lavonte David (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
  • CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) – Limited Participation
  • C Joe Hawley (illness) – Did Not Participate
  • DT Gerald McCoy (biceps) – Did Not Participate
  • DT Clinton McDonald (back) – Limited Participation
  • S Josh Robinson (hamstring) – Limited Participation
  • T Donovan Smith (shoulder) – Limited Participation
  • G J.R. Sweezy (shin) – Did Not Participate
  • S T.J. Ward (concussion) – Full Participation

FALCONS

  • DE Adrian Clayborn (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
  • RB Tevin Coleman (concussion) – Did Not Participate
  • G Andy Levitre (triceps) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Mohamed Sanu (knee) – Limited Participation
  • TE Eric Saubert (back) – Limited Participation
  • G Wes Schweitzer (groin) – Limited Participation
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