Bucs 2021 Post-Draft Roster Review: Cornerbacks

Returning Players:

Ross Cockrell …Signed a new two-year contract with the Buccaneers on April 13; Played in 12 games during the regular season, with two starts, seeing most extensive action when Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis separately missed time due to injury over the last five weeks; Had 11 tackles, one QB hit and one pass defensed in the regular season plus a tackle and a pass defensed in the playoffs.

Carlton Davis …Entering the final season of the four-year contract he got as a second-round draft pick in 2018; Started the first 14 regular season games and all four playoff contests, missing the two in the middle due to a groin injury; Led the team with four interceptions and 18 passes defensed in the regular season and had 21 tackles and three pass break-ups in the playoffs.

Jamel Dean …Entering the third season of his original four-year rookie deal signed after he was selected in third round of the 2019 draft; Played in 14 games with seven starts in the regular season and then started all four postseason contests; Had 59 tackles, one interception and seven passes defensed in the regular season, including a pick-six against Green Bay that was Tampa Bay's only defensive touchdown of the season, and added 16 tackles and three passes defensed in the postseason.

Herb Miller …Re-signed to a two-year deal on February 10 after finishing the 2020 season on the Bucs' practice squad; Technically spent all of 2020 on that practice squad but was elevated on game day five times and appeared in four games; Recorded three tackles and an interception.

Sean Murphy-Bunting…Like Dean, heading into third season of a four-year deal he signed as a rookie after being drafted in the second round in 2018; Played in all 20 games with 17 starts, including all four in the postseason, and contributed 66 tackles, one interception and three passes defensed during the regular season; Emerged as a standout in the playoffs, intercepting a pass in each of the Bucs' first three games and recording five total passes defensed.

Departed Players:

Ryan Smith…Signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an unrestricted free agent on March 31; Played in all 20 games but almost exclusively on special teams, with his two snaps on defense coming in the Super Bowl.

Added Veterans:

Nate Brooks …Signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay on May 6; Originally an undrafted free agent with Arizona in 2019, has seen action in four regular-season games with Miami and Baltimore over the past two seasons, logging 11 tackles.

Dee Delaney …Signed with the Bucs on May 25 after not playing in the NFL in 2020; An undrafted free agent in 2018 with Jacksonville, has played in three regular season games with Jacksonville and Washington.

Antonio Hamilton…Signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers on May 17; Has 57 games of NFL regular season experience with the Raiders, Giants and Chiefs and last year played in all 19 Kansas City games, including Super Bowl LV in Tampa, primarily on special teams.

Added Rookies:

Chris Wilcox…Selected in the seventh round (251st overall) by the Buccaneers out of BYU in the 2021 draft; Played in 31 games for Cougars and recorded 84 tackles and eight passes defensed.

Tampa Bay had two late seventh-round picks in the 2021 draft and they used them both on defenders who could potentially help right away on special teams, if nothing else: BYU cornerback Chris Wilcox and Houston linebacker Grant Stuard. If Wilcox can beat out some of the competition in camp he could emerge, at least as first, as a one-to-one replacement for Smith, one of the Bucs' best gunners in recent years.

"We definitely see some ability there as a gunner," said Licht after the Bucs' drafted Wilcox. "We liked him as a corner because of his length and his speed. He fits the profile of the guys that we have here. Our guys are long, have long arms and can run. He's going to fit right in with them, he can learn with them and hopefully develop into a good player."

Wilcox first made his mark as a gunner at BYU before getting significant playing time at corner, so he's been down this road before. That initial job on special teams could once again give him a shot on defense, and he thinks he has the skills to excel in Bowles' aggressive defense.

"I like to play press-man," said Wilcox. "I think that's my favorite. Just get up in the receiver's face, put hands on them. Let's just ball. You versus me, and let's see who wins. That's just what I like to do and what I like to bring to the game."

The Buccaneers took eight cornerbacks to training camp in 2020 but had only nine on board after the draft and the departure of Smith. Thus, as they filled up the last five or 10 spots on the 90-man list they hit cornerback repeatedly, eventually ending up nine deep. The post-draft additions were Antonio Hamilton, Nate Brooks and Dee Delaney.

While Brooks and Delaney have gotten just a smattering of regular-season playing time so far, Hamilton has already played in 57 games and even made two starts with the Giants in 2018. He's played in 48 games over the last three seasons, including the postseason, and was a good special teams player for the Chiefs in 2020. His most recent game played was Kansas City's Super Bowl LV loss to the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

If special teams do indeed prove to be the deciding factor in the battle for fifth or sixth cornerback spots (not to mention possible practice squad openings), most of those guys have already made a good impression on Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong.

"When you look at the drills that we've had and you take a look at guys – the defensive backs, several of them – the Hamilton kid has done a nice job for us, Antonio Hamilton," said Armstrong during OTAs. "He's been in the rookie mini-camp. He was a tryout guy – did a nice job for us. We like him. Dee Delaney has been a guy that's done it. Obviously, you look at Nate Brooks – a quick kid that's done it. Wilcox has the length; he has some long speed. The biggest thing is you've got to get into live action. Those three preseason games will be great to find out who those guys are because that's when we'll rotate them. It's a special teams nightmare, but you've got to find out in those preseason games who can play. We've got to get all those guys out there and give them a chance to rotate and find out what's going out with that."

2020 Performance:

As a unit, Tampa Bay's pass defense produced middling numbers that probably look disappointing next to the team's top-ranked rush defense, but those statistics are probably a bit misleading. The Buccaneers gave up 246.6 passing yards per game to rank 21st but that's only about 10 more yards per outing than Chiefs, who ranked 14th. In today's NFL, giving up passing yards is almost unavoidable; perhaps the more important statistic is the 22.2 points the Bucs allowed per game, eighth-lowest in the NFL.

The Bucs also tied for seventh with 15 interceptions and broke up 70 passes, and their passer rating allowed of 94.3 was almost exactly the league average. Then they turned it up a notch in the playoffs despite facing Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in rapid succession, snaring seven more interceptions and breaking up 29 passes.

Individually, Carlton Davis was the Bucs' most productive cornerback in the regular season, leading the team with four interceptions and 18 passes defensed and ranking fifth (first among corners) with 68 tackles. He also had several impressive shutdown performances against the likes of Green Bay's Davante Adams and New Orleans' Michael Thomas. Davis had another 21 tackles and three passes defensed in the postseason.

Murphy-Bunting and Dean saw their roles switch back and forth several times during the season based on which one was currently playing at a more consistently high level. They both had one pick during the regular season while combining for 10 pass breakups. As noted above, Murphy-Bunting found his footing in the playoffs and set a Buccaneer record with three straight games with an interception in the postseason. His picks in New Orleans and Green Bay, in particular, were big momentum-swingers in eventual Buccaneer wins.

Three Key Questions:

Will the Bucs' top three cornerbacks settle into established roles for the bulk of the season?

Davis certainly seems to have his role locked down and might be one of the team's next targets for a long-term deal as he enters the last year of his rookie contract. At his best, Murphy-Bunting fills a Ronde Barber sort of role by pairing with Davis on the outside in base packages and then moving into the slot in sub packages, with Dean then playing on the outside.

However, the Bucs didn't go that route the entire way. At times, with Murphy-Bunting struggling, Dean got the call as the starter opposite Dean in the base defense. Dean had some struggles of his own, though, allowing Murphy-Bunting to eventually regain a larger role. Ideally the Buccaneers would like to see both of those young corners provide more consistent play from week to week, which in turn likely lead to firmer roles for both players. If the playoff experience does indeed prove to be a confidence boost that gets both players to the next level in their games, the Bucs' secondary would be more consistent and impactful in 2021.

Can Carlton Davis rediscover the takeaway touch he had during the first half of last season?

In 2018, playing in a defense designed by Mike Smith, Davis had a predictably uneven rookie season. He immediately took to Bowles' defense in 2019, however, and thrived in a more aggressive scheme that utilized his press-man skills. Davis was one of the better pure cover corners in the league that season and ended up with 19 passes defensed, just one fewer than the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore.

What Davis didn't do in either of those first two seasons was pick off a lot of passes. He only had one interception in the 2018-19 seasons combined, which could have suggested that his ball skills lagged behind the rest of his burgeoning game. However, 2020 was a different story as he had a pick in three of the Bucs' first five games and a total of four by the season's halfway point.

Those four interceptions would go on to lead the team in 2020 and tie for seventh in the NFL, but Davis wouldn't add to it the rest of the way. He also did not have an interception in four postseason games.

Given his shutdown capabilities and his high number of pass break-ups (his 37 in 2019-20 are seven more than the next closest NFL player on the list), Davis could easily have a 2021 season that helps the Bucs immensely without it including a lot of interceptions. However, his first half of 2020 suggested that he is capable of producing more takeaways, and a five or six-interception season to go with the rest of his contributions could put him in the Pro Bowl.

Will the Buccaneers go deeper at the cornerback position, particularly if the reserves prove to be good special teams contributors?

The Buccaneers pretty consistently stayed at five cornerbacks on the 53-man roster in 2020, though the practice squad elevation rule did allow them to deepen the group on some late-season game days when a few players were working through injuries. They seem very likely to go with at least five again in 2021, given their starting trio, the presence of Ross Cockrell and a pretty deep group of competitors for a fifth spot.

Could they possibly carry six cornerbacks? They did so under Arians for pretty much all of the 2019 season. Even after the Week 11 release of Vernon Hargreaves, the Buccaneers promoted Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad to continue rolling with six cornerbacks. One of the reasons for this depth was the retention of Ryan Smith almost exclusively for his work on special teams. If several players out of the Miller-Wilcox-Hamilton-Brooks-Delaney group shows a lot of promise in the kick and return game, the Bucs might be tempted to keep that sixth corner, as in 2019.