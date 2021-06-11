Bucs 2021 Post-Draft Roster Review: Guards & Centers

The Buccaneers wrapped up their mini-camp on Thursday and players and coaches rushed to the AdventHealth Training Center exit to begin their last vacations before training camp. That camp is six weeks away, and while the 90-man roster could see a tweak or two that span it is mostly set at this point. The draft was conducted more than a month ago and there is little left in free agency, so the Bucs have the group from which they will produce a 53-man roster to take on their Super Bowl title defense. Thus, this is a good time to do a position-by-position review of the Bucs' depth chart heading into training camp, a process we started in May. This week has been focused on the offensive line, with the tackles getting their review on Tuesday and the guards and centers up now. Below is a full schedule of those positional reviews, including the ones already completed:

Tuesday, May 25: Quarterbacks

Friday, May 28: Running Backs

Tuesday, June 1: Wide Receivers

Friday, June 4: Tight Ends

Tuesday, June 8: Offensive Tackles

Friday, June 11: Guards & Centers

Tuesday, June 15: Defensive Linemen

Friday, June 18: Outside Linebackers

Tuesday, June 22: Inside Linebackers

Friday, June 25: Cornerbacks

Tuesday, June 29: Safeties

Friday, July 2: Specialists

This bears repeating from our review of the offensive tackles: both Jensen and Donovan Smith were viewed by some analysts as potential cap casualties due to their high salaries in 2021 and low potential dead-cap hits. The Bucs had a lot of work to do in free agency to keep some of their key contributors from the Super Bowl run, which led to speculation that the Bucs would create some space by moving on from one of those two. That was never in Tampa Bay's plans and Jensen will now complete the lucrative four-year deal he signed in 2018. That alone is an indication of how well that signing has worked out.

"We love Ryan and Donovan," said General Manager Jason Licht in February. "They played a pivotal role in our offense – in their protection, in the run game. We envision Ryan and Donovan both being on this team. We expect them, not just envision them."

Marpet, on the other hand, is still in the middle of an extension he got in 2018 that runs through 2023. The Buccaneers already felt like he was one of the league's best guards when they made that deal and he has only improved since. According to Pro Football Focus, Marpet allowed zero sacks and just 10 pressures all season and also finished with a dominant run-blocking grade. At this point, he may be one of the NFL's most underappreciated players.

Tampa Bay's interior starting line has a decidedly small-school origin. Jensen played at Colorado State-Pueblo, Marpet at Division III Hobart and Cappa at Humboldt State. The Bucs' very positive experience with Marpet, who they drafted late in the second round in 2015 after trading up four spots, may have increased their confidence in doing the same thing three years later, when they traded up eight spots before taking Cappa. Cappa has had a steady progression from a reserve as a rookie to a starter in 2019 and a more effective blocker in 2020. He may take yet another big step forward in 2021.

"I think it just takes time to develop sometimes – got to put in a lot of work," said Cappa. "Get stronger, get more sound technically. And I'm always trying to get better and then obviously having Tom [Brady] helps quite a bit on that one."