Bucs 2021 Post-Draft Roster Review: Defensive Linemen

Added Rookies:

Elijah Ponder…Signed a three-year contract as an undrafted free agent on May 13; Won first-team all-conference honors as a junior at Cincinnati.

The Buccaneers mostly ran with six defensive linemen on the 53-man roster during the 2020 season, in part because O'Connor was a core special teams player. They briefly dipped to five for a week after Vea's injury (but still had six on game day with the elevation of Ledbetter from the practice squad), then traded for McLendon after Week Six. Ledbetter got a promotion late in the year to make it seven and the Bucs actually had eight down linemen for the final two games of the postseason after Vea returned.

Everybody who got playing time on the line during the 2020 season is back for 2021. That continuity will help, as will the coaching staff remaining intact.

"You're only as strong as the collective unit versus being a bunch of individuals," said Suh. "If we can all be on the same page and have clear expectations, and be able to meet those – and they be fair on both sides – I think that's where you create a great atmosphere. Coach [Bruce Arians] does an amazing job to do that. I think that's one of my excitements of continuing to be here, being a Buc and wanting to play for a coach like that. It's not seen as I have to do certain things – it's more or less a partnership versus a dictatorship is how I view the whole situation here. It's something exciting that I'm happy to be a part of."

One of those six throughout the season was Davis, the sixth-round pick out of Missouri who showed enough as an interior disruptor to earn and keep a roster spot. However, he was put on the game day inactive for all but four weeks, including the playoffs, and finished with just 55 snaps on defense. That puts his final rookie totals of two tackles and two quarterback hits in a better light, and one of his veteran teammates thinks he could contribute significantly more in 2021. So in addition to getting Vea back for, hopefully, a full campaign, the Buccaneers do have something like a new draft pick to develop for the near future.

"I'm not sure if it stunted his growth or anything of that nature," said Suh of the truncated 2020 offseason that made the NFL transition harder on Davis and other draft picks that year. "What I would say is it made it a lot more difficult because he would get a lot more attention during OTAs, during mini-camp and all those particular opportunities. I think Khalil got a lot of great work and when he was put on the football field he was expected to make plays, and he made plays and created havoc. As I look at him going into his second year, he has an opportunity to continue to do that, and it's part of my task and the collective defensive line to bring him along and keep getting him to get better each and every day that he's out there."

2020 Performance:

First and foremost, the Buccaneers defended their 2019 title as the league's best run defense and a great deal of the credit for that goes to Suh and company up front. According to Football Outsiders, Tampa Bay's defensive line ranked first in adjusted line yards allowed per carry (3.60), first in average yards per carry by opposing running backs (3.35), first in second-level yards allowed per carry (0.85) and second in stuffed rate (22.3%). Put all of that together and it paints a picture of a defensive front wall that is very hard to crack or push backward.

The Buccaneers also ranked seventh in sacks per pass play on defense at 7.78%, and the defensive linemen contributed quite a bit to that as well. Most directly, the down linemen combined for 13 of the team's 48 sacks, led by Suh's 6.0. Gholston and Suh also ranked first and second on the team in quarterback hits, with 20 and 19, respectively. Indirectly, the interior linemen helped push that sack total towards the top of the league rankings by eating up multiple blockers and creating more one-on-one opportunities for the edge rushers and more open lanes for blitzers like Devin White (9.0 sacks).

Suh felt he made a bigger impact in both ways in his second year with the team than he did in 2019, which was the first year in Tampa for not just him but also Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles.

"Yeah, without question I think I had a better year," said Suh. "I think I found ways to be more successful in the particular defense that we're running. I understand how I'm kind of put into the defense in a lot of ways, where sometimes I have to be a decoy to free up other guys, which I have no problem doing and I've done that a lot in my career. But also I like to join the party and have fun myself. At the end of the day, I'm really focused on what's best for the team but at the same time I've got to be able to continue to produce and make plays."

Three Key Questions:

· Can the Bucs make it three years in a row as the NFL's best run defense?

The Buccaneers are already the first team to lead the NFL in run defense in two consecutive seasons since the Minnesota Vikings did so in 2007 and 2008. Now they have a chance to join the 2006-08 Vikings to do so in three consecutive seasons. That would be pretty remarkable for a franchise that only topped the league's run defense rankings one time in its first 43 seasons.

There's reason to be optimistic about that potential accomplishment, particularly after the Bucs maintained that top spot after Vea's injury last year. While Vea has been one of the main reasons the team has been so hard to run on the past two years, that continued success in his absence indicates that it also has a lot to do with scheme and other strong run defenders like Suh, Gholston, Nunez-Roches and McLendon. Still, the Bucs chances of staying at the top will be stronger if Vea is in the lineup for the entire season.

The Bucs' defensive philosophy helps here, too. Even in a league that is increasingly pass-oriented, the Buccaneers go into each game determined to stop the run first in order to make the opposition one-dimensional for most of the game. Oh, and having Devin White and Lavonte David patrolling the middle of the field behind that stout line doesn't hurt either. Even Tom Brady is a factor here, and a positive one. The Buccaneers scored 31 points per game and won by an average margin of 8.6 points in 2020, fourth-best in the NFL. Any time the Bucs can get ahead early and build a wide lead they will force the opposition to pass more often in an attempt to come back.

· Can Ndamukong Suh approach double digits in sacks again?

He certainly believes he can, and in fact he wasn't that far from the second 10-sack season of his career in 2020. Compare his ratio of 19 quarterback hits to six sacks with that of, say, Shaquil Barrett (16 to eight). As Suh notes, he simply has to turn more of those hits into full sacks to get back into double digits.

"Even just being able to have six sacks in the regular season and one-and-a-half in the Super Bowl, I still left a lot of things out on the table," said Suh. Myself and Coach Kacy [Rodgers] talked about that, especially before we went into the playoffs and as we went into the offseason after we got done. Just having that conversation and understanding there's no question you can get double-digit sacks and whatnot. I've just got to continue to finish and find ways to do it. You look at the Minnesota game, that sticks out in my head. I missed three sacks in that game. So imagine that and I'm at nine and it's a different ballgame. It's just about continuing to finish. It's not easy in this league but I know I still have the ability to do it."

Suh had his first 10-sack season as a rookie in 2010 after he was the second player drafted overall. He collected 53 sacks over his first seven NFL seasons and his two-way dominance against the run and the pass in that stretch earned him five Pro Bow invitations and three first-team Associated Press All-Pro selections. From 2017-19, he played for three different teams (Dolphins, Rams and Buccaneers) and had a total of 11.5 sacks in that season, including 2.5 in his first year with the Buccaneers. That might look like a downward trend for a player now in his 30s, but Suh's 2020 campaign suggested his big sack seasons might not be completely in the past.

· How much difference will it make if Vita Vea is in the lineup for the entire season?

Vea's early-career momentum was slowed by a training camp leg injury in his rookie year but he came on strong at the end of that campaign. He played in all 16 games in his second season and built on his good finish to 2018 but finished with middling pass-rush numbers (2.5 sacks, 12 hits). He had nearly that many in his first five games of 2020 and was starting to get recognition as one of the brightest young defensive line stars in the league.

Obviously, his injury in Week Five put that momentum on ice but when he returned for the last two games of the playoffs he didn't seem to miss a beat. The Buccaneers put a lot of pressure on both Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship Game and especially Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl and no one considered it a coincidence that it happened after Vea returned.

And that's the point: Vea might have some robust sack seasons in his future but the Buccaneers will be a lot better on defense in 2021 whether or not he personally gets to the quarterback very often.