Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Anthony Chesley and Nolan Turner Activated For Second Week in a Row

With Logan Ryan, Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting all sidelined by injuries the Buccaneers have temporarily added to their secondary depth for Sunday's game by elevating CB Anthony Chesley and S Nolan Turner from the practice squad

Oct 22, 2022 at 02:45 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

pselevations

For the second week in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated defensive backs Anthony Chesley and Nolan Turner from the practice squad thanks to a rash of injuries in their secondary. Chesley, a second-year cornerback, and Nolan, a rookie safety, will both be eligible to play in Sunday's game at Carolina.

The Buccaneers placed safety Logan Ryan on injured reserve on Tuesday and had ruled cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting out for Sunday's game due to a quad injury. The teams' secondary depth took another hit on Saturday when starting cornerback Carlton Davis was downgraded from questionable to out due to his hip ailment. Chesley and Turner both played in the Buccaneers' Week Six loss at Pittsburgh, though it was solely on special teams.

With those two elevations, the Buccaneers will likely have eight defensive backs available on Sunday: cornerbacks Chesley, Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum and Dee Delaney; and safeties Turner, Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Edwards and Keanu Neal. Edwards is listed as questionable on the team's injury report but Head Coach Todd Bowles said he was "on track" to play on Sunday.

The NFL introduced the elevation option in 2020, which allows teams to activate up to two players from their practice squad for each game. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated up to three times during the regular season and an unlimited amount of times in the postseason. After the game, elevated players automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

This is the second elevation for both Chesley and Turner.

Chesley (6-0, 190) was signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad on September 1, two days after he had been waived by Indianapolis in the final roster cuts. Originally an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals out of Coastal Carolina in 2019 and split his rookie year between the practice squads in Cincinnati and Houston. Chesley landed on the Texans' practice squad again in 2020 and played in three games after game-day elevations. He signed with the Colts in 2021 and, between a two-month stint on the active roster and a couple more practice squad elevations, saw action in nine regular-season contests. In his 12 games played overall he has recorded seven tackles and a fumble recovery.

Nelson (6-1, 202), who played his college ball at Clemson, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in May. He played in all three of the Buccaneers' preseason games, with two starts, and contributed six tackles plus another three stops on special teams. Over six seasons at Clemson he played in 65 games with 25 starts and amassed 192 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 20 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Related Content

news

Josh Wells Activated from IR, Carlton Davis Downgraded to Out

The Bucs restored some depth to their O-Line on Saturday by activating T Josh Wells but also saw the secondary take a hit with CB Carlton Davis moving from questionable to out on the injury report

news

Josh Wells Set to Return to Practice

The Bucs have designated T Josh Wells for return from injured reserve, meaning he is likely to be activated within the next three weeks…The team also re-signed TE David Wells to the practice squad

news

Logan Ryan Moved to Injured Reserve

Veteran S Logan Ryan will miss at least four games due to the foot injury that has already kept him out of two after the Buccaneers placed him on I.R. on Tuesday

news

DBs Anthony Chesley, Nolan Turner Activated for Bucs-Steelers Game

With their secondary potentially thinned by injuries on Sunday in Pittsburgh, the Buccaneers have elevated third-year CB and rookie S Nolan Turner from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in the game

news

Bucs Add CB Quandre Mosely to Practice Squad

With depth at the position a potential concern in Week Six, the Buccaneers added a third cornerback to their practice squad Wednesday, signing rookie Quandre Mosely, a Kentucky product

news

Bucs Promote OLB Genard Avery to Active Roster

Former Eagles linebacker Genard Avery was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Tuesday and former Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert took his spot on the practice squad

news

Bucs Release ILB Kenny Young

On Monday, Tampa Bay released veteran ILB Kenny Young, who had played on special teams in each of the past four games

news

Bucs Activate Two Practice Squad Receivers for Falcons Game

With three veteran wideouts questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, the Bucs elevated rookies Kaylon Geiger and Deven Thompkins from the practice squad Saturday to give them additional options at the position

news

Bucs Activate Cole Beasley for Second Straight Week

With four of their receivers considered either questionable or doubtful to play Sunday night against the Chiefs, the Buccaneers have elevated veteran pass-catcher Cole Beasley from the practice squad again

news

Kaylon Geiger Returns to Practice Squad

After spending one week on the Bucs' 53-man roster, rookie WR Kaylon Geiger has been re-signed to the practice squad as the team, currently relocated to South Florida, gets ready for onfield preparations

news

Bucs Waive Kaylon Geiger as Mike Evans Suspension Ends

Rookie WR Kaylon Geiger was waived on Monday, creating room on the active roster for Mike Evans, who counts against the 53-man limit again with the end of his one-week suspension

Advertising