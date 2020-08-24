Bucs Anonymous: Surprise First Reveal

Player B:

The sweltering Florida heat is enough for anyone to have to adjust to. Heck, I'm just standing out at practice and I find my Apple Watch thinking I'm working out. I guess players aren't the only ones who have spent the last couple weeks getting back into football shape, which is its own very specific thing. Just ask Player B.

"Just trying to get the playbook completely down and get fully back in the routine," Player B said of his goals for this training camp. "As far as when it comes to ball, you have to get your pad level right. You have to get back in football shape because football shape is completely different than being in regular shape. So just trying to get all that down in these couple of weeks before our first game. That's my main focus."

And when he says in the next couple weeks, he means it. The Bucs' season opener is just 20 days, a.k.a. less than three weeks, away.

For a little bit more of a peek into Player B's personality, when asked what I would currently find on his Netflix account, he laughed.

"Oh, that's a funny one."

Oh?

"Warrior Nun. It's new on Netflix. It's actually all right!"

I think I might just take your word for it, Player B.

Who has a guess?

Player C: And now the big reveal. Player C is wide receiver John Franklin III, who unfortunately suffered a knee injury last week during practice. Franklin had been having a great camp as he settled in at wide receiver. If you remember, last year the Bucs signed him as a defensive back.

He was a quarterback in college, too. That allowed the Bucs to explore little gadget plays with Franklin during practice but unfortunately, we won't get to see them attempt it in a game this season. With Franklin on IR as mentioned above, he will be out for the 2020 season.