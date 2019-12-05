S.S. Mailbag: Trending Up

Who would you say is the most improved Bucs player over the course of this season?

- Healomatic, via Instagram

There are a number of good options, most of them understandably very young players. Let's run through a couple of them before I make my final choice.

Rookie linebacker Devin White is rapidly turning into the all-around playmaker that the Bucs envisioned he would be when they took him with the fifth-overall pick in April. White's rookie season was initially slowed by a knee injury – similar to how the Bucs' 2018 first-rounder, Vita Vea, had to work his way back from an early calf injury – and for a while the big plays weren't coming. That's changed in the last month; in fact, White has made so many big plays in the last five weeks that he was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November. I could almost stop this list right now and just go with White. I'm tempted.

This might seem like a strange choice, but I'd put rookie kicker Matt Gay on the list, too. I mean, Gay has essentially been good all season, but if you consider that he's only missed three field goals all year and two of them came in the first three weeks, he's obviously gotten statistically better. He was a 77.8% field goal kicker through those first three games (obviously, that's a small sample size) and he's been a 94.1% field goal kicker since. There was that one extra-point blip in the Atlanta game, but otherwise Gay has been nearly flawless after his first month.

Scotty Miller would have had a better chance to get the nod here if he hadn't recently been slowed by a hamstring pull. It wasn't even deemed necessary to keep him on the active game day roster when the season started, as he was a healthy scratch in the first two games, and he didn't get his first catch until Week Six. Even then, Miller was essentially playing only because Breshad Perriman was out due to injury. However, as the season progressed he and the Buccaneers began to find ways to use his top-notch speed, and he began to get more playing time even when Perriman was available. In the three games before he got hurt on the practice field, Miller caught seven passes for 112 yards. He was really starting to come on.

Similarly, Perriman is just starting to come on as a productive complement to the Evans/Godwin duo. Though he was getting regular playing time, Perriman had only two catches for 16 yards in his first five Buccaneer games. However, in the last two he's contributed 131 yards, and most of those have been on downfield plays, which was thought to be his specialty. I'm not going with Perriman, however, as this may have just been a matter of opportunity rather than his own play causing the disparity. Perriman just wasn't getting a lot of targets in the first half of the season.

So those are my runners-up. The only reason I'm not picking White here is because I think his current level of play is what the team expected all along. Is the same true of rookie corner Jamel Dean, a third-round pick and the second corner the Buccaneers selected this past spring? Dean is big and fast and talented, but it's safe to say that he was at least somewhat more of a question mark than White.

And, in fact, Dean was not getting any playing time until Carlton Davis got hurt during warmups in Seattle a month ago. At the very least, that said the Bucs coaches had not yet decided he was a better replacement for Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting or the since-departed Vernon Hargreaves. Dean's first bit of action, when he was thrown into the fire in Seattle, had its ups and downs, and while he broke up four passes he felt humbled enough by the experience to choose to start working even harder and watching more game tape. In his very next outing, Dean had an outstanding game against the Cardinals, including a key interception. He's now clearly a part of the team's defensive plans going forward.

Like White, Dean had to deal with an injury in the early part of the season, and that may have slowed his ascension to the defensive lineup. But he's there now and he's the Bucs' most improved player from the first quarter of the season to the last.

Can we still make the playoffs?

- Mck6172, via Instagram

If the Buccaneers win out what're the chances of playoffs?

- Chefonpoint, via Instagram

What do we need to do to win out?

- Trevorhoffmqn, via Instagram

Chefonpoint's question is part of the answer for Mck's question. There are scenarios that exist involving one loss for the Bucs over the next four weeks, but they're too far-fetched to waste time on. To be honest, the playoff odds aren't particularly good even if the Bucs' do win out, but they do exist, and as long as that's true the team will keep working towards that goal.

Right now, the New York Times playoff odds calculator gives the Buccaneers less than 1% chance of qualifying for the postseason. If you plug wins for the Bucs over Indianapolis, Detroit, Houston and Atlanta without specifying any other results around the league, those odds go all the way up to…1%.

The main issue for the Buccaneers is the Vikings. The Bucs can max out at nine wins, meaning they can't have two non-division winners get to 10. Right now, the 49ers and the Seahawks are already 10-2, so that guarantees at least one non-division winner with 10 wins already. The next closest team is the Vikings, who are 8-4 and thus need to win two of four to get to 10. Therefore, for the Bucs to remain alive the Vikings have to lose at least three of their last four. (Okay, to be fair, the 9-3 Packers could lose all four of their games for the same effect but that's even less likely.)

If you give the Vikings a loss this weekend to the Lions – in Minnesota, by the way – the Bucs' chances go up to 3%. Plus in a Week 15 Minnesota loss to the Chargers and it's 6%. A Week 16 Vikings loss to Green Bay makes it 11% and it jumps all the way up to 34% if you just give the Vikes a complete four-game losing streak with a Week 17 defeat at the hands of the Bears.

There's more to it than that. The 4-wins-for-Tampa-Bay, 4-losses-for-Minnesota scenario doesn't require any tiebreakers, but if the Vikings go 1-3 down the stretch then we're talking about two 9-7 teams. The first tiebreaker between Tampa Bay and Minnesota, since they did not have a head-to-head matchup, is conference record. The best the Bucs can be is 6-6 and the worst the Vikings can be is 6-6. That means the only game Minnesota can win that doesn't completely eliminate the Buccaneers is their Week 15 game against San Diego.

Then, of course, there's the matter of the 7-5 Rams and the 6-6 Bears. The Bucs are essentially a game behind both because they've got a head-to-head win over Los Angeles. Either of these two teams could still spoil things even if the Buccaneers do win out and the Vikings do lose three of four.

So it's not going to be easy. But you keep chasing that carrot as long as it's still dangling there.