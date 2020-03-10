Bucs Awarded Fourth-Round Compensatory Pick

The Buccaneers had anticipated receiving a fourth-round pick this year based on their gains and losses in free agency in 2019, most notably San Francisco's signing of linebacker Kwon Alexander to a lucrative contract. Alexander, wide receiver Adam Humphries, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and linebacker Adarius Glanton were all free agency losses that counted in the compensatory system. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, wide receiver Breshad Perriman and punter Bradley Pinion all counted as additions.

The net loss of one qualifying free agent put the Bucs in line for one compensatory pick and the fourth-round placement was the result of a complicated league formula that takes salary, playing time and postseason honors into account, in this case as they applied to Alexander.

The Buccaneers now have seven total picks in the 2020 draft, their own selection in each of the first six rounds plus the fourth-round comp. Tampa Bay previously traded its 2020 seventh-round pick in the deal that sent wide receiver DeSean Jackson to Philadelphia for a 2019 sixth-rounder. That pick was used on wide receiver Scotty Miller.

The only time the Buccaneers have received a compensatory pick higher than the fourth round was in 1997, when they landed a third-rounder and used it on linebacker Alshermond Singleton. Singleton developed into the starting strongside linebacker on the 2002 Super Bowl-winning team. This year's added pick could land the Buccaneers another key performer, or it could help General Manager Jason Licht move around the board with draft-weekend trades. In 2017, the NFL changed the rules on compensatory picks, allowing them to be traded.